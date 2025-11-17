

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation moderated in October after rising to a nearly 2-year high in the previous month, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 5.3 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 5.6 percent rise in September, which was the highest inflation since October 2023, when prices rose 5.8 percent.



The annual price growth in housing and utilities softened to 7.7 percent from 8.7 percent in September. The slowdown in inflation was also attributed to a 4.5 percent fall in health costs and a 0.3 percent renewed decline in clothing and footwear prices.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.9 percent, reversing a 0.8 percent decrease in September.



EU-harmonized inflation also slowed to 3.8 percent in October from 4.1 percent in September. Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices rebounded 0.4 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News