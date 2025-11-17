Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. (TSX: QRC) (the "Company" or "QRC") is pleased to announce it has recorded after-tax earnings of US$115 million or C$3.25 per share for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, representing a Price-to-Earnings ratio of 2.4x at August 31, 2025.

QRC ended the year with a US$213 million portfolio of convertible debentures as well as US$130+ million of highly liquid equity investments. Today, the convertible debenture portfolio is at US$223 million and earns a coupon of 9.7%, generating approximately US$22 million of annual interest income. The Company also ended the 2025 fiscal year with an all-time high month-end net asset value ("NAV") and a near record low price-to-NAV multiple.

Warren Gilman, Chairman & CEO, stated: "After a record 2025 fiscal year, 2026 is off to a strong start with uranium, copper and gold equities in high demand. Our portfolio's current commodity exposure is approximately 50% uranium, 25% copper and 25% precious metals, a mix which should see further gains for Queen's Road shareholders in the future."

Shareholder support continues to be extremely strong. 69% of shareholders participated in the dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP") with regards to the November 13th dividend payment. A total of 959,314 shares were issued from treasury at a share price of C$8.26 per share. As announced on October 14, 2025, the Company will be moving to a semi-annual dividend in 2026 with payments expected in May and November.

Queen's Road Capital is a dividend paying, leading financier to the global resource sector. The Company is a resource focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded companies. The Company acquires and holds securities for long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on convertible debt securities and resource projects in advanced development or production located in politically safe jurisdictions.

