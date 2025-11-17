

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A mood of caution prevailed in world markets as uncertainty surrounding the backlog of economic data to be released from the U.S. weighed on sentiment. The Fed's cautious monetary policy outlook as well as concerns about a potential AI-driven bubble subdued sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. Benchmarks in Europe are trading in the red. Asian markets too finished trading with losses.



The six-currency Dollar Index has strengthened. Ten-year bond yields mostly eased.



Crude oil prices are hovering close to the flatline. Gold declined. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 47,161.50, up 0.03% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,749.60, up 0.23% Germany's DAX at 23,739.56, down 0.62% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,684.21, down 0.15% France's CAC 40 at 8,135.84, down 0.42% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,654.25, down 0.69% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 50,325.50, down 0.10% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,636.40, up 0.02% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,972.03, down 0.46% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,384.28, down 0.71%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1599, down 0.19% GBP/USD at 1.3157, down 0.12% USD/JPY at 154.84, up 0.19% AUD/USD at 0.6512, down 0.38% USD/CAD at 1.4029, up 0.04% Dollar Index at 99.43, up 0.13%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.124%, down 0.60% Germany at 2.7073%, down 0.36% France at 3.450%, down 0.17% U.K. at 4.5560%, down 0.46% Japan at 1.736%, up 2.00%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $64.39, up 0.00%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $59.99, up 0.07%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,067.16, down 0.66%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $95,575.62, down 0.83% Ethereum at $3,194.21, down 1.20% XRP at $2.27, up 0.03% BNB at $933.25, down 1.45% Solana at $142.12, down 0.47%



