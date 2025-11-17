The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as of 18 November 2025 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 Name: TORM A Volume before change: 100,347,855 shares (USD 1,003,478.55) Change: 970,646 shares (USD 9,706.46) Volume after change: 101,318,501 shares (USD 1,013,185.01) Subscription price: 963,146 shares - DKK 0.07

7,500 shares - DKK 140.20 Face value: USD 0.01 Short name: TRMD A Orderbook ID: 120191

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66