The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as of 18 November 2025 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|GB00BZ3CNK81
|Name:
|TORM A
|Volume before change:
|100,347,855 shares (USD 1,003,478.55)
|Change:
|970,646 shares (USD 9,706.46)
|Volume after change:
|101,318,501 shares (USD 1,013,185.01)
|Subscription price:
|963,146 shares - DKK 0.07
7,500 shares - DKK 140.20
|Face value:
|USD 0.01
|Short name:
|TRMD A
|Orderbook ID:
|120191
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
