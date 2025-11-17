

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - CAE announced that it will begin training the first pilots for Bombardier's new Global 8000 business jet in the current year. As Bombardier's Authorized Training Provider, CAE is delivering training to support operators of the new Global 8000 business jet. Pilot training for the Global 8000 will begin at CAE's Montreal training centre in early December.



In addition to pilot instruction, CAE has launched a suite of maintenance training programs for the Global 8000. This includes differences training, now available via Computer-Based Training, a specialized program for technicians who work on other aircraft in the Global series and need to learn the specific differences in the Global 8000.



