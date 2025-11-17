Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTC Pink: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a record-breaking month of sales for October 2025 and an updated forecast for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting continued positive momentum.

In October 2025, the Company achieved gross sales of approximately $4.1 million, marking the highest monthly sales in its history and a 273% increase from the average monthly sales of $1.1 million recorded in Q3 2025. This exceptional performance was driven by robust demand in the recreational cannabis segment, enhanced by the recent strike by the BC General Employees' Union, which halted wholesale shipments from the province's primary liquor and cannabis distribution hubs. This has driven retailers across British Columbia to rely on independent wholesalers and the direct delivery program, creating significant growth opportunities for Herbal Dispatch.

Building on this momentum, Herbal Dispatch is updating its forecast for the fourth quarter of 2025 (October to December). The Company now anticipates gross sales in the range of $6.4 million to $7.0 million for Q4 2025, representing a potential increase of up to 112% compared to Q3 2025's $3.3 million. This revised outlook is supported by ongoing domestic expansion across Canada, strengthening international partnerships, and increased traction from new product launches on its e-commerce platform, herbaldispatch.com. The Company is well capitalized for sustained growth into 2026 and expects to maintain gross margins in line with recent quarters, while focusing on operational efficiencies.

"October's record sales underscore the strength of our craft cannabis portfolio and scalability of our business model" said Philip Campbell, CEO and Director of Herbal Dispatch. "As we progress through the final quarter of 2025, we are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in both domestic and export markets."

The Company will release its full third quarter financial results in the coming weeks, with detailed statements available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.herbaldispatch.com.

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

The Company owns and operates leading cannabis e-commerce platforms and is dedicated to providing top quality cannabis to informed consumers at affordable pricing. The Company's flagship cannabis marketplace, herbaldispatch.com, is a trusted source for exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis flower and a wide-array of other product formats. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HERB"

