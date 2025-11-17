

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are languishing in negative territory a little past noon on Monday with investors largely making cautious moves amid lingering concerns about Artificial Intelligence bubble, and a bit of uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy move.



Investors are also awaiting earnings updates from AI major Nvidia, and U.S. economic data.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 26.72 points of 0.33% at 8,143.37 a few minutes ago.



Kering is declining 1.86%. LVMH and STMicroElectronics are down 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively.



Euronext, Schneider Electric, Renault, EssilorLuxottica, L'Oreal, ArcelorMittal, Stellantis, Hermes International, BNP Paribas and Accor are down 0.7 to 1.1%.



Thales is rising more than 2.5%. Airbus is gaining 1.3% and Safran is up 1.1%. Engie, Bouygues and TotalEnergies are up with moderate gains.



