17.11.2025
MBAK Energy Solutions Inc begins the manufacturing of BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) Power cells for Indian power grid

SEOUL, South Korea and SHENZHEN, China and WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBAK Energy Solutions Inc (OTC:ALYI) has begun manufacturing of battery cells as part of a BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) contract fulfillment delivery to an Indian power grid customer. According to the terms of the agreement of September 23, 2025, MBAK will initially deliver 20 units with a storage capacity of 100 Mwh by April 30, 2026. BESS are a vital link in the sustainable scaling of renewable energy production as they provide storage and line balancing to the grid for consistent power delivery. The MBAK contract is in direct support of Indian efforts to increase national energy production capacity through the exploitation of renewably sourced electricity generation and storage.

India has a goal to reduce, or at least hold steady, the amount of electricity generated by fossil fuels in order to mitigate the effects of carbon-sourced pollution across the subcontinent. In order to meet this goal, the estimated need for BESS units to provide the storage and line balancing for Indian grid operators will grow over 236.22 Gwh by 2031-2032.

MBAK's initial delivery marks the beginning of a ground breaking market penetration in burgeoning sector. "The MBAK technical and commercial team have worked tirelessly these past 3 months to finalize the concrete steps for a smooth commissioning of the systems," applauds MBAK Chairman Michelle Boos.

MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of non-fossil fuel energy products. In particular, the company has expertise in the design and production of lithium, sodium and solid state batteries for industrial, medical and portable electronics and EV applications.

Contact: info@mbakcorp.com

Website: www.mbakcorp.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies'liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.


