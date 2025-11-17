In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) - up 58% at $29.39 WeShop Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary Shares (WSHP) - up 55% at $47.00 Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) - up 26% at $2.09 Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) - up 23% at $7.47 Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) - up 16% at $12.40 The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) - up 16% at $3.55 Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) - up 15% at $6.35 Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE) - up 15% at $2.03 Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) - up 14% at $5.95 Cypherpunk Technologies Inc. (CYPH) - up 14% at $3.14

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) - down 38% at $1.30 OneConstruction Group Limited (ONEG) - down 23% at $3.92 Cycurion, Inc. (CYCU) - down 14% at $5.38 SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) - down 10% at $1.25 Interactive Strength Inc. (TRNR) - down 9% at $2.20 Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) - down 6% at $2.11 OS Therapies Incorporated (OSTX) - down 6% at $1.70 Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) - down 5% at $125.93 iQSTEL Inc. (IQST) - down 4% at $4.90 Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI) - down 4% at $1.40

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:15 a.m. ET on Monday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Monday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Monday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX