

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) said it has been selected for an equipment supply and long-term service agreement totaling 55 MW for three green hydrogen projects being developed by Carlton Power in the United Kingdom. All projects are backed by the UK Government's Hydrogen Business Model.



Plug Power said the award includes 30 MW for the Barrow-in-Furness Hydrogen project in Cumbria, 15 MW for the Trafford Green Hydrogen project in Greater Manchester, and 10 MW for the Langage Green Hydrogen Project in Plymouth.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News