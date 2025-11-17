New LumenX2 programming platform engineered with more capabilities enables significant expansion of LumenX algorithm library future-proofing customers programming requirements

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of data programming and security provisioning solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, announced the Company will unveil Data I/O's next generation LumenX2 programming platform demonstrating the Unified Programming Platform strategy with the new LumenX2-M4 manual programmer and the new LumenX2-A4 at the upcoming productronica 2025 tradeshow in Munich, Germany from November 18th 21st at the Messe Muchen.

"Semiconductor devices are evolving at an unprecedented pace, and our customers need a programming platform that supports their needs today and in the future. We are thrilled to reveal LumenX2, the next generation of the LumenX platform," said William Wentworth, President and CEO of Data I/O Corporation. "Our new LumenX2 programming platform enables support for a broader range of microcontroller families expanding Data I/O's device support library for LumenX. This platform strengthens our customers' investment today and ensures we can support their programming needs well into the future."

Data I/O's Unified Programming Platform Strategy supports preprogramming semiconductor devices throughout the supply chain from design to manufacturing and beyond. With Data I/O's next generation LumenX2 platform and newly refreshed manual programmers, the LumenX-M8 and FlashCORE III-M4, customers can create and validate preprogramming jobs during the design NPI (New Product Introduction) process and seamlessly transition their programming jobs to an automated PSV system for volume production during manufacturing on a single, reliable, and scalable platform, optimizing the programming process and ensuring the highest quality.

During productronica Data I/O will demonstrate the Unified Programming Platform strategy with the LumenX2-M4, LumenX M-8 and FlashCORE III-M4 manual programmers for design/NPI processes and thePSV5000 and PSV7000 for volume production. Customers attending the productronica 2025 tradeshow in Munich, Germany can visit Data I/O's booth A2-205 to learn more about the LumenX2 platform and the Unified Programming Platform strategy.

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls, and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O security deployment and programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively, bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers. For more information, please visit www.dataio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251117058722/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Data I/O Corporation

Jennifer Higgins

Director Corporate Marketing

higginj@dataio.com

+1-425-867-6922