Royal Philips: Philips brings AI into the procedure room to assist doctors during heart valve repair

Montag, 17.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die KI-Comeback-Story des Jahres 2025
WKN: 940602 | ISIN: NL0000009538
Tradegate
17.11.25 | 14:35
24,290 Euro
-1,70 % -0,420
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.11.2025 14:10 Uhr
213 Leser
Philips brings AI into the procedure room to assist doctors during heart valve repair

November 17, 2025

Innovation uses AI to track and visualize tiny repair devices* through the beating heart, helping clinicians navigate in 3D with enhanced clarity and confidence**

Amsterdam, the Netherlands -Royal Philips, this software brings AI directly into the procedure room, translating complex imaging into intuitive, real-time visual guidance that helps clinicians navigate the beating heart with greater clarity and confidence. It will be previewed at London Valves 2025.

[1] MDPI

Philips DeviceGuide enabled by EchoNavigator R5 is not available for sale or use in all countries. Its availability is subject to local regulatory clearance and market release. Please contact your Philips representative for details on product availability in your region.

*DeviceGuide is currently intended for use only with the Mitral TEER Therapy Device (Edwards PASCAL Ace).


**DeviceGuide assists physicians in visualizing and navigating the repair device within the heart. It supports, but does not perform, the therapeutic procedure itself.

For further information, please contact:

Joost Maltha
Philips Global External Relations
Tel.: +31 61 05 58 16
E-mail: joost.maltha@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips.

Attachments

  • DeviceGuide in use with EchoNavigator (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/721be35c-0696-4baf-ab51-02560f51db43)
  • DeviceGuide screen content (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/54c1a6a9-f064-4c67-9ce8-d8611e6c919a)

