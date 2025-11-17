Dassault Aviation: Ukraine and Rafale

Ukraine and Rafale

(Saint-Cloud, France, November 17, 2025) - Dassault Aviation would like to thank the Ukrainian and French authorities for the declaration of intent to acquire the Rafale fighter jet, which they have just signed, and for the confidence they have placed in the operational capabilities of this aircraft.

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2024, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €6.2 billion. The company has 14,600 employees.

