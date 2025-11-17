G. Willi-Food International Ltd.: G. Willi-food International Reports The Results Of Third Quarter 2025

REPORTS AN IMPROVEMENTS IN ITS GROSS AND OPERATING PROFIT AND MARGINS.

YAVNE, Israel, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025

Sales for the third quarter were NIS 152.8 million (US$ 46.2 million) remaining at the same level compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Gross profit increased by 2.6% year-over-year to NIS 43.1 million (US$ 13.0 million).

Operating profit increased by 4.1% year-over-year to NIS 18.3 million (US$ 5.5 million).

Net profit for the third quarter was NIS 19.2 million (US$ 5.8 million).

Basic earnings per share of NIS 1.4 (US$ 0.4).

Cash and securities balance of NIS 225.4 million (US$ 68.2 million) as of September 30, 2025.

Management Comment

Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Chairman & CEO, respectively, of Willi-Food, commented:

"We are pleased to present G. Willi-Food International's third quarter 2025 results, as well as strong results for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025. The Company delivered improved gross and operating profit margins compared to the same periods last year, alongside strong sales performance.

"Despite approximately three fewer working days during the quarter, we succeeded in maintaining the same level of sales, reflecting the strength and resilience of our operations.

"Following the cessation of the war in Gaza, the decline in exchange rates have further supported our ability to improve import prices and strengthen the competitive alternative that Willi-Food offers to the market. The constructed new refrigerated logistics center is progressing as planned, and we expect to open the center toward the end of the first quarter of 2026. This advanced facility represents a significant milestone for the Company, as it is expected to enhance our logistical capabilities to support entry into new food categories, increase product availability, expand existing lines, and achieve meaningful cost efficiencies.

"We remain optimistic about the continued positive momentum, driven by our operational excellence, strategic investments, and the dedication of our team, as we continue to build long-term value for our shareholders."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Summary

Sales for the third quarter of 2025 were NIS 152.8 million (US$ 46.2 million). The Company maintained the same level of sales compared to third quarter of 2024 despite a lower number of working days in the quarter compared to the corresponding period last year.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2025 increased by 2.6% to NIS 43.1 million (US$ 13.0 million), or 28.2% of revenues, compared to NIS 42.0 million (US$ 12.7 million), or 27.5% of revenues in the third quarter of 2024. The increases in gross profit and gross margins were due to the Company's efforts to improve its commercial terms with its suppliers and focusing on selling a more profitable products portfolio.

Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were NIS 18.0 million (US$ 5.4 million), remaining at the same level compared to third quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were NIS 6.9 million (US$ 2.1 million), remaining at the same level compared to third quarter of 2024.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2025 increased by 4.1% to NIS 18.3 million (US$ 5.5 million), compared to NIS 17.6 million (US$ 5.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit.

Financial income, net for the third quarter of 2025 totaled NIS 6.7 million (US$ 2.0 million), compared to NIS 9.1 million (US$ 2.6 million) in the third quarter of 2024. Financial income for the third quarter of 2025 was comprised mainly from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to in the amount of NIS 5.4 million (US$ 1.6 million) and from interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 2.0 million (US$ 0.6 million).

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the third quarter of 2025 was NIS 25.0 million (US$ 7.6 million), compared to NIS 26.7 million (US$ 8.1 million) in the third quarter of 2024.

Willi-Food's net profit in the third quarter of 2025 was NIS 19.2 million (US$ 5.8 million), or NIS 1.4 (US$ 0.4) per share, compared to NIS 20.8 million (US$ 6.3 million), or NIS 1.5 (US$ 0.5) per share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Willi-Food ended the third quarter of 2025 with NIS 225.4 million (US$ 68.2 million) in cash and securities. Net cash resulted from operating activities for the third quarter of 2024 was NIS 225.7 million (US$ 68.3 million).

First Nine Months Fiscal 2025 Highlights

Sales increased by 5.2% to NIS 458.2 million (US$ 138.6 million), compared to NIS 435.5 million (US$ 131.7 million) in the first nine months of 2024.

Gross profit increased by 7.5% year-over-year to NIS 131.7 million (US$ 39.8 million).

Operating profit before other expenses (income) increased by 16.7% year-over-year to NIS 58.8 million (US$ 17.8 million).

Operating profit after other expenses (income) increased by 51.6% year-over-year to NIS 58.9 million (US$ 17.8 million).

Net profit increased by 52.9% year-over-year to NIS 70.6 million (US$ 21.3 million), or 15.4% of sales.

Basic earnings per share of NIS 5.1 (US$ 1.5).

First Nine Months Fiscal 2025 Summary

Sales for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2025, increased by 5.2% to NIS 458.2 million (US$ 138.6 million), compared to NIS 435.5 million (US$ 131.7 million) recorded in the first nine months of 2024. The Company attributes the growth in sales primarily to an increase in inventory levels and improved product availability, which supported the growing demand for its products. The increase also reflects higher demand for the Company's product portfolio and an increase in private label sales for large retail chains.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2025 increased by 7.5% to NIS 131.7 million (US$ 39.8 million), or 28.7% of revenues, compared to NIS 122.5 million (US$ 37.1 million), or 28.1% of revenues, in the first nine months of 2024. The increases in gross profit and gross margins were due to the increase in the Company's sales and due to the Company's efforts to improve its commercial terms with its customers and suppliers and focusing on selling a more profitable products portfolio.

Selling expenses for the first nine months of 2025 decreased by 1.7% to NIS 51.9 million (US$ 15.7 million), compared to NIS 52.8 million (US$ 16.0 million) in the first nine months of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to reduce in advertising and promotion expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the first nine months of 2025 increased by 8.7% to NIS 21.1 million (US$ 6.4 million), compared to NIS 19.4 million (US$ 5.9 million). The increase was mainly due to the provision for profit-based compensation to senior management resulting from the increase in operating profit and from share-based payment program.

Operating profit before other expenses (income) for the first nine months of 2025 increased by 16.7% to NIS 58.8 million (US$ 17.8 million), compared to NIS 50.4 million (US$ 15.2 million) in the first nine months of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit.

There were no other expenses for the first nine months of 2025. Other expenses for the corresponding period were NIS 11.6 million (US$ 3.5 million) in respect of the agreement reached by the Company with the Israel Competition Authority for the payment of an administrative fine. For further details, please see the Company's report on Form 6-K submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 17, 2024.

Operating profit after other expenses (income) for the first nine months of 2025 increased by 51.6% to NIS 58.9 million (US$ 17.8 million), compared to NIS 38.8 million (US$ 11.7 million) in the first nine months of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit, a decrease in operating expenses, and the administrative fine of NIS 11.6 million (US$ 3.1 million) recorded in the first half of 2024.

Financial income, net for the first nine months of 2025 totaled NIS 31.9 million (US$ 9.6 million), compared to NIS 23.2 million (US$ 7.0 million) in the first nine months of 2024. Financial income, net for the first nine months of 2025 was comprised mainly from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to in the amount of NIS 25.1 million (US$ 7.6 million) and from interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 9.0 million (US$ 2.7 million).

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first nine months of 2025 was NIS 90.8 million (US$ 27.5 million), compared to NIS 62.1 million (US$ 18.8 million) in the first nine months of 2024.

Willi-Food's net profit in the first nine months of 2025 was NIS 70.6 million (US$ 21.3 million), or NIS 5.1 (US$ 1.5) per share, compared to NIS 46.2 million (US$ 14.0 million), or NIS 3.3 (US$ 1.0) per share, recorded in the first nine months of 2024.

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

Convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on September 30, 2025, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.306. The translation is made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

ABOUT G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,500 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products, expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the construction of the Company's new logistics center and its expected benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include, but are not limited to: delays in the construction of the Company's new logistics center and the risk that its expected benefits will not materialize; inability to sustain improvements and growth in the future; monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates, especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate; payment default by any of our major clients; the loss of one or more of our key personnel; changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry; and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products; termination of arrangements with our suppliers; loss of one or more of our principal clients; increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products; increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business; changes in political, economic, and military conditions in Israel, particularly the recent war in Israel; economic conditions in the Company's core markets; delays and price increases due to the attacks on global shipping routes in the Red Sea; our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences; our inability to protect our intellectual property rights; our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions; insurance coverage not sufficient to cover losses of product liability claims; risks associated with product liability claims; and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2025. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)



September 30, December 31 September 30, December 31 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 4 NIS US dollars (*) (in thousands) ASSETS

























Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents 104,449 111,262 122,938 31,594 33,655 37,186 Financial assets carried at fair value

through profit or loss 120,920 114,437 123,189 36,576 34,615 37,262 Trade receivables 173,476 178,047 171,331 52,473 53,856 51,824 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 4,034 9,543 7,384 1,220 2,887 2,234 Inventories 108,411 97,796 98,234 32,792 29,581 29,714 Current tax assets 1,569 5,385 744 475 1,629 225 Total current assets 512,859 516,470 523,820 155,130 156,223 158,445













Non-current assets











Property, plant and equipment 197,167 154,438 168,217 59,639 46,714 50,882 Less - Accumulated depreciation 61,975 58,035 58,349 18,746 17,554 17,649

135,192 96,403 109,868 40,893 29,160 33,233













Right of use asset 4,948 4,504 4,814 1,497 1,362 1,456 Financial assets carried at fair value

through profit or loss 50,113 45,851 47,842 15,158 13,869 14,471 Goodwill 36 36 36 11 11 11 Total non-current assets 190,289 146,794 162,560 57,559 44,402 49,171















703,148 663,264 686,380 212,689 200,625 207,616 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

























Current liabilities











Current maturities of lease liabilities 2,181 2,112 2,179 660 639 659 Trade payables 27,402 30,968 28,203 8,289 9,367 8,531 Employees Benefits 4,531 4,264 4,532 1,371 1,290 1,371 Other payables and accrued expenses 17,827 25,932 25,015 5,392 7,844 7,566 Total current liabilities 51,941 63,276 59,929 15,712 19,140 18,127













Non-current liabilities











Lease liabilities 2,931 2,684 2,521 887 812 763 Deferred taxes 12,558 7,455 9,888 3,799 2,255 2,991 Retirement benefit obligation 1,102 1,055 1,102 333 319 333 Total non-current liabilities 16,591 11,194 13,511 5,019 3,386 4,087 Shareholders' equity











Share capital 1,491 1,490 1,491 451 451 451 Additional paid in capital 174,101 172,981 173,062 52,661 52,324 52,348 Remeasurement of the net liability in

respect of defined benefit (256) (154) (256) (77) (47) (77) Capital fund 247 247 247 75 75 75 Retained earnings 459,661 414,858 439,024 139,038 125,486 132,795 Treasury shares (628) (628) (628) (190) (190) (190) Equity attributable to owners of the

Company 634,616 588,794 612,940 191,958 178,099 185,402















703,148 663,264 686,380 212,689 200,625 207,616 (*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)



Nine months Three months Nine months ended ended ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 NIS US dollars (*) In thousands (except per share and share data)













Sales 458,169 435,493 152,849 152,799 138,587 131,728 Cost of sales 326,424 312,956 109,781 110,837 98,737 94,663













Gross profit 131,745 122,537 43,068 41,962 39,850 37,065













Operating costs and expenses:











Selling expenses 51,874 52,758 17,955 17,707 15,691 15,958 General and administrative expenses 21,090 19,410 6,919 6,725 6,379 5,871













Operating profit before other expenses (income) 58,781 50,369 18,194 17,530 17,780 15,236













Other expenses (income) (95) 11,522 (95) (47) (29) 3,485













Operating profit after other expenses (income) 58,876 38,847 18,289 17,577 17,809 11,751













Financial income 34,052 24,568 7,448 9,416 10,300 7,431 Financial expense (2,149) (1,345) (726) (314) (650) (407)













Total financial income 31,903 23,223 6,722 9,102 9,650 7,024



























Income before taxes on income 90,779 62,070 25,011 26,679 27,459 18,775 Taxes on income (20,223) (15,919) (5,834) (5,929) (6,117) (4,815)













Profit for the period 70,556 46,151 19,177 20,750 21,342 13,960













Earnings per share:











Basic earnings per share 5.07 3.33 1.38 1.50 1.53 1.01 Diluted earnings per share 5.06 3.33 1.38 1.50 1.53 1.01













Shares used in computation of

basic EPS 13,923,365 13,867,017 13,923,365 13,867,017 13,923,365 13,867,017 Shares used in computation of

diluted EPS 13,940,365 13,867,017 13,940,365 13,867,017 13,940,365 13,867,017 Actual number of shares 13,923,365 13,867,017 13,923,365 13,867,017 13,923,365 13,867,017 (*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)



Nine months Three months Nine months ended ended ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 NIS US dollars (*) (in thousands)













CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Profit from continuing operations 70,556 46,151 19,177 20,750 21,342 13,960 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used

to continuing operating activities (Appendix A) (31,767) (30,029) 17,063 10,323 (9,611) (9,083)













Net cash from continuing operating activities 38,789 16,122 36,240 31,073 11,731 4,877



























CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Acquisition of property plant and equipment (4,356) (4,278) (2,553) (804) (1,318) (1,294) Acquisition of property plant and equipment under

construction (25,093) (29,399) (6,897) (11,137) (7,590) (8,893) Proceeds from sale of property plant and Equipment 95 143 95 27 29 43 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net 24,647 1,074 3,887 (3,138) 7,455 325













Net cash used in (from) continuing investing

activities (4,707) (32,460) (5,468) (15,052) (1,424) (9,819)



























CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Lease liability payments (1,427) (1,513) (439) (426) (432) (458) Dividend (49,919) (9,982) (19,966) - (15,100) (3,019)













Net cash used in continuing financing activities (51,346) (11,495) (20,405) (426) (15,532) (3,477)



























Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (17,264) (27,833) 10,367 15,595 (5,222) (8,419)













Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of

the financial period 122,938 137,466 94,334 94,972 37,186 41,581













Exchange gains (loss) on cash and cash equivalents (1,225) 1,629 (252) 695 (371) 493



























Cash and cash equivalents of the end of the

financial year 104,449 111,262 104,449 111,262 31,594 33,655 (*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

APPENDIX A TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES :

A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from operating activities:



Nine months Three months Nine months ended ended ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 2 0 2 5 2 0 2 4 NIS US dollars (*) (in thousands)













Increase in deferred income taxes 2,670 2,587 549 1,374 808 783 Unrealized gains on marketable

securities (24,646) (13,058) (5,293) (6,237) (7,457) (3,950) Depreciation and amortization 5,829 5,583 2,056 2,939 1,763 1,689 Stock based compensation reserve 1,039 392 615 101 314 119 Capital gain on disposal of property

plant and equipment (95) (143) (95) (143) (29) (43) Exchange loss (gain) on cash and

cash equivalents 1,225 (1,629) 252 (695) 371 (493)



























Changes in assets and liabilities:











Decrease (increase) in trade

receivables and other receivables 17,135 (1,764) 23,819 (425) 5,183 (534) Decrease (increase) in inventories (10,177) (35,321) 8,082 24,112 (3,079) (10,684) Increase (decrease) in trade and other

payables, and other current

liabilities (7,990) 24,495 (5,706) (6,093) (2,417) 7,409 Cash generated from (used in)

operations (15,010) (18,858) 24,279 14,933 (4,543) (5,704) Income tax paid (16,757) (11,171) (7,216) (4,610) (5,068) (3,379) Net cash flows from (used in)

operating activities (31,767) (30,029) 17,063 10,323 (9,611) (9,083) (*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

G. Willi - Food International Ltd.

Yitschak Barabi, Chief Financial Officer

(+972) 8-932-1000

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959267/G_Willi_Food_International_Logo.jpg

SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.