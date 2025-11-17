JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.: JinkoSolar Announces Second and Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SHANGRAO, China, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 and third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Third Quarter 2025 Business Highlights
- Total module shipments for the third quarter were approximately 20GW, with over 65% shipped to overseas markets.
- By the end of the third quarter, we became the first module manufacturer in the world to have delivered a total of 370 GW of solar modules, with total cumulative shipments of Tiger Neo series surpassing 200 GW, the best-selling module series in history.
- Mass-produced cell efficiency for high-efficiency TOPCon products reached 27.2% to 27.4%.
- We started to deliver certain high efficiency modules series with power output exceeding 640W, which carry a price premium over conventional series.
- Orderbook visibility for energy storage system (ESS) in 2025 exceeds 90%.
- Our MSCI ESG rating has been upgraded to "A", the highest level among mainstream PV companies.
Third Quarter 2025 Operational and Financial Highlights
- Quarterly shipments were 21,570 MW (20,014 MW for solar modules and 1,556 MW for cells and wafers), down 18.4% sequentially and 16.7% year-over-year.
- Total revenues were RMB16.16 billion (US$2.27 billion), down 10.2% sequentially and 34.1% year-over-year.
- Gross profit was RMB1.18 billion (US$166.0 million), up 124.5% sequentially and down 69.3% year-over-year.
- Gross profit margin was 7.3%, compared with gross profit margin of 2.9% in Q2 2025 and gross profit margin of 15.7% in Q3 2024.
- Net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB749.8 million (US$105.3 million), compared with net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB876.4 million in Q2 2025 and net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB22.5 million in Q3 2024.
- Adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB373.1 million (US$52.4 million), which excludes the impact of (i) the change in fair value of convertible notes issued by us in 2023, (ii) the change in fair value of long-term investment, (iii) share-based compensation expenses, and (iv) the impairment of long-lived assets, compared with adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB856.4 million in Q2 2025 and adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB103.9 million in Q3 2024.
- Basic and diluted losses per ordinary share were RMB3.58 (US$0.50) and RMB3.58 (US$0.50), respectively. This translates into basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB14.32 (US$2.01) and RMB14.32 (US$2.01), respectively.
Second Quarter 2025 Operational and Financial Highlights
- Quarterly shipments were 26,446 MW (24,334 MW for solar modules and 2,111 MW for cells and wafers), up 38.2% sequentially and 4.5% year-over-year.
- Total revenues were RMB17.99 billion (US$2.51 billion), up 29.9% sequentially and down 25.2% year-over-year.
- Gross profit was RMB526.5 million (US$73.5 million), compared with gross loss of RMB352.9 million in Q1 2025 and gross profit of RMB2.68 billion in Q2 2024.
- Gross profit margin was 2.9%, compared with gross loss margin of 2.5% in Q1 2025 and gross profit margin of 11.1% in Q2 2024.
- Net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB876.4 million (US$122.3 million), compared with net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB1.32 billion in Q1 2025 and net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB100.7 million in Q2 2024.
- Adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB856.4 million (US$119.5 million), which excludes the impact of (i) the change in fair value of convertible notes issued by us in 2023, (ii) the change in fair value of long-term investment, (iii) share-based compensation expenses, and (iv) the impairment of long-lived assets, compared with adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB1.07 billion in Q1 2025 and adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB378.5 million in Q2 2024.
- Basic and diluted losses per ordinary share were RMB4.20 (US$0.59) and RMB4.20 (US$0.59), respectively. This translates into basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB16.82 (US$2.35) and RMB16.82 (US$2.35), respectively.
Mr. Xiande Li, JinkoSolar's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "In the first three quarters of 2025, our global module shipments totaled 61.9 GW, once again ranking No.1 worldwide. Driven by our outstanding product performance and strong presence in high-value overseas markets, gross margin improved significantly sequentially for two consecutive quarters, reaching 2.9% in the second quarter and 7.3% in the third quarter. Our net loss was US$122.3 million in the second quarter and US$105.3 million in the third quarter, both narrowing sequentially. We are pleased to see that our intensive efforts devoted to R&D for energy storage business in the past two years started to bear fruit gradually. In the first three quarters, our cumulative ESS shipments exceeded 3.3 GWh, representing significant growth since the second quarter. This, combined with our rising market share in overseas markets, has helped the profitability of our energy storage business to improve noticeably. With scale efficiency and competitiveness improving, we expect our energy storage business to become our second growth engine and contribute to our profit in 2026.
We continue to keep our module utilization rates at a reasonable level in the second and third quarters. Since the third quarter, prices of polysilicon, wafers, and cells have all risen, and module prices trended upward in China and overseas.
The technology upgrade toward high-power production capacity is accelerating industry consolidation. This technology upgrade also meets end-customers demand for high-power products and higher investment returns. We have made steady progress in high-power products upgrades in the third quarter and already delivered some high-power products at a premium of 1-2 US cents per watt, and expect high-power products to account for more than 60% of our total module shipments in 2026.
In China, market-oriented reforms are improving the economics of many energy storage projects while demand is increasing in Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America because of improving economics and the global energy transition. In the U.S, the rapid expansion of AI data centers is straining domestic electricity supply, making solar+storage a safe and easy-to-deploy solution. We expect global demand for energy storage to experience significant growth, further validating our strategic decision to invest in the energy storage business and build a long-term competitive advantage with localized, one-stop, solar+storage solutions. As a leading enterprise in the PV sector, we possess long-established advantages in channels, brand reputation, and customer resources. We currently have 12 GWh of pack capacity and 5 GWh of battery cell capacity, and focus on high-margin overseas markets, particularly utility-scale and industrial and commercial projects.
The global supply chain is reshaping, and technological upgrades are accelerating high-quality development of the industry. With strong technological capabilities, long-term reliability, and global diversification of our energy storage business, we are well positioned to further strengthen our competitiveness and benefit from the next upward cycle in the industry.
Looking forward, we will continue to respond actively to the industry's call for rational development and proactively adapt to changes in overseas policies to ensure sustainable supply for our customers. We will keep strengthening our competitive advantages in technology and global operations and balance scale and profitability to consolidate our industry-leading position. We expect total shipments to be between 85 GW and 100 GW for the full year of 2025, and ESS shipments to be approximately 6 GWh for the full year 2025."
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total Revenues
Total revenues in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB16.16 billion (US$2.27 billion), representing a decrease of 10.2% from RMB17.99 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 34.1% from RMB24.51 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential decrease was mainly due to a decrease in the shipment of solar modules, and the year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the average selling price of solar modules.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB1.18 billion (US$166.0 million), compared with gross profit of RMB526.5 million in the second quarter of 2025 and gross profit of RMB3.86 billion in the third quarter of 2024.
Gross profit margin was 7.3% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with gross profit margin of 2.9% in the second quarter of 2025 and gross profit margin of 15.7% in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential improvement was primarily due to a lower unit cost of products sold, while the year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the decrease in the average selling price of solar modules.
Loss/Income from Operations and Operating Margin
Loss from operations in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB1.40 billion (US$197.3 million), compared with loss from operations of RMB1.38 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and income from operations of RMB75.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were primarily attributable to the changes in our revenues and gross margin in the third quarter of 2025.
Operating loss margin was 8.7% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with operating loss margin of 7.7% in the second quarter of 2025 and operating profit margin of 0.3% in the third quarter of 2024.
Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB2.59 billion (US$363.3 million), representing an increase of 35.8% from RMB1.91 billion in the second quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 31.6% from RMB3.78 billion in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential increase was primarily due to an increase in the impairment of long-lived assets, while the year-over-year decrease was mainly due to a decrease in shipping cost as the shipment of solar modules decreased and the average freight rate declined during the third quarter of 2025.
Total operating expenses accounted for 16.0% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 10.6% in the second quarter of 2025 and 15.4% in the third quarter of 2024.
Interest Expenses and Interest Income
Interest expenses were RMB326.8 million (US$45.9 million), and interest income was RMB125.0 million (US$17.6 million) in the third quarter of 2025.
Net interest expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB201.8 million (US$28.3 million), representing an increase of 7.8% from RMB187.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 0.2% from RMB202.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential increase was primarily due to a decrease of interest income during the third quarter of 2025.
Subsidy Income
Subsidy income in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB358.6 million (US$50.4 million), compared with RMB12.0 million in the second quarter of 2025 and RMB431.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were primarily attributable to the changes in cash receipt of incentives related to the Company's business operations.
Exchange Gain/Loss and Change in Fair Value of Foreign Exchange Derivatives
The Company recorded a net exchange gain (including change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives) of RMB0.9 million (US$0.1 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a net exchange gain of RMB92.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 and a net exchange loss of RMB251.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to fluctuations in the exchange rate of US dollars against RMB in the third quarter of 2025.
Change in Fair Value of Long-term Investment
The Company holds certain equity interests in several solar technology companies in the photovoltaic industry, which are recorded as long-term investment and available-for-sale securities and reported at fair value with changes in fair value recognized as gains or losses. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had RMB1.15 billion (US$161.4 million) in available-for-sale securities and long-term investment (excluding the investments accounted for under the equity method and held-to-maturity debt securities), compared with RMB1.06 billion as of June 30, 2025.
The Company recognized a gain from the change in fair value of long-term investment of RMB60.7 million (US$8.5 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with a gain of RMB42.3 million in the second quarter of 2025 and a gain of RMB30.8 million in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were primarily due to the changes in the fair value of several solar technology companies we invested in.
Other Loss/Income , Net
Net other loss in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB121.1 million (US$17.0 million), compared with net other loss of RMB199.2 million in the second quarter of 2025 and net other income of RMB73.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly due to the changes in the fair value of financial instruments in the third quarter of 2025.
Equity in Income/Loss of Affiliated Companies
The Company indirectly holds equity interests in several affiliated companies engaged in solar business, which are accounted for using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in income of affiliated companies of RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with equity in loss of affiliated companies of RMB70.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 and RMB3.4 million in the third quarter of 2024. The fluctuations in equity in loss or income of affiliated companies primarily arose from the changes in net losses or gains incurred by the affiliated companies.
Income Tax Benefit/Expense
The Company recorded an income tax benefit of RMB191.6 million (US$26.9 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with income tax benefit of RMB288.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 and income tax expense of RMB148.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.
Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to RMB385.8 million (US$54.2 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with net loss attributable to non-controlling interests of RMB546.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 and net loss attributable to non-controlling interests of RMB39.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to the changes in net loss of Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. ("Jiangxi Jinko"), the Company's majority-owned principal operating subsidiary.
Net Loss/Income and Losses/Earnings per Share
Net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB749.8 million (US$105.3 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB876.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 and net income attributable to the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB22.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.
Excluding the impact of (i) the change in fair value of the convertible notes issued by us in 2023, (ii) the change in fair value of the long-term investment, (iii) share-based compensation expenses, and (iv) the impairment of long-lived assets, adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB373.13 million (US$52.4 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared with adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB856.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 and adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB103.9 million in the third quarter of 2024.
Basic and diluted losses per ordinary share were RMB3.58 (US$0.50) and RMB3.58 (US$0.50), respectively, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted losses per ordinary share of RMB4.20 and RMB4.20, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025, and basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share of RMB0.11 and RMB0.11, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024. As each ADS represents four ordinary shares, this translates into basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB14.32 (US$2.01) and RMB14.32 (US$2.01), respectively, in the third quarter of 2025; basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB16.82 and RMB16.82, respectively, in the second quarter of 2025; and basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB0.44 and RMB0.44, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024.
Financial Position
As of September 30, 2025, the Company had RMB23.44 billion (US$3.29 billion) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, compared with RMB24.32 billion as of June 30, 2025.
As of September 30, 2025, the Company's accounts receivables were RMB15.03 billion (US$2.11 billion), compared with RMB15.08 billion as of June 30, 2025.
As of September 30, 2025, the Company's inventories were RMB14.94 billion (US$2.10 billion), compared with RMB12.89 billion as of June 30, 2025.
As of September 30, 2025, the Company's total interest-bearing debts were RMB45.55 billion (US$6.40 billion), compared with RMB48.12 billion as of June 30, 2025.
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total Revenues
Total revenues in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB17.99 billion (US$2.51 billion), representing an increase of 29.9% from RMB13.84 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 25.2% from RMB24.05 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential increase was primarily due to an increase in the shipment of solar modules, while the year-over-year decrease was mainly due to a decrease in the average selling price of solar modules.
Gross Profit/Loss and Gross Margin
Gross profit in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB526.5 million (US$73.5 million), compared with gross loss of RMB352.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 and gross profit of RMB2.68 billion in the second quarter of 2024.
Gross profit margin was 2.9% in the second quarter of 2025, compared with gross loss margin of 2.5% in the first quarter of 2025 and gross profit margin of 11.1% in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential improvement was mainly due to a lower unit cost of products sold, while the year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the decrease in the average selling price of solar modules.
Loss from Operations and Operating Loss Margin
Loss from operations in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB1.38 billion (US$192.5 million), compared with RMB2.87 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB1.14 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential decrease and the year-over-year increase were primarily attributable to the changes in our revenues and gross margin.
Operating loss margin was 7.7% in the second quarter of 2025, compared with 20.7% in the first quarter of 2025 and 4.7% in the second quarter of 2024.
Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB1.91 billion (US$266.0 million), representing a decrease of 24.2% from RMB2.51 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and a decrease of 50.1% from RMB3.81 billion in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential decrease was primarily due to the reduced expected credit loss expense in the second quarter of 2025, while the year-over-year decrease was mainly due to (i) a decrease in the impairment of long-lived assets, (ii) reduced expected credit loss expense, and (iii) decreased shipping cost as the average freight rate declined during the second quarter of 2025.
Total operating expenses accounted for 10.6% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 18.1% in the first quarter of 2025 and 15.9% in the second quarter of 2024.
Interest Expenses and Interest Income
Interest expenses were RMB332.8 million (US$46.5 million), and interest income was RMB145.5 million (US$20.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025.
Net interest expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were RMB187.3 million (US$26.1 million), representing a decrease of 21.1% from RMB237.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 and an increase of 78.1% from RMB105.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential decrease was primarily attributable to increased interest income, while the year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in interest-bearing debts during the second quarter of 2025.
Subsidy Income
Subsidy income in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB12.0 million (US$1.7 million), compared with RMB536.0 million in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB885.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year decreases were primarily attributable to reduced cash receipt of incentives related to the Company's business operations.
Exchange Gain and Change in Fair Value of Foreign Exchange Derivatives
The Company recorded a net exchange gain (including change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives) of RMB92.3 million (US$12.9 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB121.0 million in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB305.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year decreases were mainly attributable to fluctuations in the exchange rate of US dollars against RMB.
Change in Fair Value of Long-term Investment
The Company holds certain equity interests in several solar technology companies in the photovoltaic industry, which are recorded as long-term investment and available-for-sale securities and reported at fair value with changes in fair value recognized as gains or losses. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had RMB1.06 billion (US$147.4 million) in available-for-sale securities and long-term investment (excluding the investments accounted for under the equity method and held-to-maturity debt securities), compared with RMB1.00 billion as of March 31, 2025.
The Company recognized a gain from the change in fair value of long-term investment of RMB42.3 million (US$5.9 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with a loss of RMB46.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 and a loss of RMB144.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were primarily due to increases in the fair value of several solar technology companies we invested in.
Other Loss/Income, Net
Net other loss in the second quarter of 2025 was RMB199.2 million (US$27.8 million), compared with net other loss of RMB218.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 and net other income of RMB157.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly due to the changes in the fair value of financial instruments in the second quarter of 2025.
Equity in Loss of Affiliated Companies
The Company indirectly holds certain equity interests in several affiliated companies engaged in solar business, which are accounted for using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in loss of affiliated companies of RMB70.9 million (US$9.9 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with equity in loss of affiliated companies of RMB46.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 and RMB67.6 million in the second quarter of 2024. The fluctuations in equity in loss of affiliated companies primarily arose from the changes in net losses incurred by the affiliated companies.
Income Tax Benefit/Expense
The Company recorded an income tax benefit of RMB288.8 million (US$40.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with income tax benefit of RMB699.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 and income tax expense of RMB24.8 million in the second quarter of 2024.
Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to RMB546.6 million (US$76.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with net loss attributable to non-controlling interests of RMB756.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 and net loss attributable to non-controlling interests of RMB18.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to the changes in net loss of Jiangxi Jinko, the Company's majority-owned principal operating subsidiary.
Net Loss and Losses per Share
Net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB876.4 million (US$122.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB1.32 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and net loss attributable to the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB100.7 million in the second quarter of 2024.
Excluding the impact of (i) the change in fair value of the convertible notes issued by us in 2023, (ii) the change in fair value of the long-term investment, (iii) share-based compensation expenses, and (iv) the impairment of long-lived assets, adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB856.4 million (US$119.5 million) in the second quarter of 2025, compared with adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB1.07 billion in the first quarter of 2025 and adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB378.5 million in the second quarter of 2024.
Basic and diluted losses per ordinary share were RMB4.20 (US$0.59) and RMB4.20 (US$0.59), respectively, in the second quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted losses per ordinary share of RMB6.40 and RMB6.40, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025, and basic and diluted losses per ordinary share of RMB0.48 and RMB0.53, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024. As each ADS represents four ordinary shares, this translates into basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB16.82 (US$2.35) and RMB16.82 (US$2.35), respectively, in the second quarter of 2025; basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB25.58 and RMB25.58, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025; and basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB1.94 and RMB2.12, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024.
Operations and Business Outlook Highlights
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Guidance
The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity, the Company's order book and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty on final customer demand and sale schedules. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.
For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects its total shipments (including solar modules, cells and wafers) to be in the range of 18.0 GW to 33.0 GW.
For full year 2025, the Company estimates its total shipments (including solar modules, cells and wafers) to be in the range of 85.0 GW to 100.0 GW.
For full year 2025, the Company expects its ESS shipments to be approximately 6 GWh.
Solar Products Production Capacity
The Company expects its annual production capacity for mono wafer, solar cell and solar module to reach 120.0 GW, 95.0 GW and 130.0 GW, respectively, by the end of 2025.
Recent Business Developments
- In May 2025, JinkoSolar entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with SolarToday to distribute the SunGiga All-in-One products in the Benelux, Romania, Greece, Germany, and Turkey.
- In May 2025, EAGLE® Preserve, JinkoSolar's proprietary takeback-and-recycling program for end-of-life solar modules in the U.S., became the very-first such stewardship program to receive the approval of the Washington State Department of Ecology.
- In June 2025, JinkoSolar was recognized as Top Performer across all seven reliability categories in the 2025 PV Module Reliability Scorecard published by Kiwa PVEL.
- In June 2025, JinkoSolar was recognized as Overall Highest Achiever in Renewable Energy Testing Center's 2025 PV Module Index Report.
- In June 2025, JinkoSolar's board of directors declared a cash dividend of US$0.325 per ordinary share of US$0.00002 each of the Company, or US$1.30 per ADS.
- In June 2025, Jiangxi Jinko in its capacity as Chair of the Finance Task Force of the Global Solar Council (GSC), officially released "How to Finance Solar for All?" during the London Climate Week 2025.
- In June 2025, JinkoSolar announced the successful delivery of its high-efficiency Tiger Neo modules to support the construction of Spain's newly inaugurated Segovia solar cluster.
- In July 2025, JinkoSolar's EAGLE® G6R residential PV module was honored as a 2025 Sustainable Product of the Year by Green Builder® Media.
- In July 2025, JinkoSolar announced the successful commissioning of 21.6 MWh of Energy Storage Systems supplied to Distributed Energy Infrastructure (DEI).
- In August 2025, Jiangxi Jinko published its unaudited consolidated financial results as of and for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
- In August 2025, JinkoSolar announced business highlights for the first half of 2025.
- In September 2025, JinkoSolar completed the sale of 300,156,075 A shares of Jiangxi Jinko.
- In October 2025, JinkoSolar announced module supply to Trinity Energy for a Costco Warehouse in the State of Washington.
- In October 2025, Jiangxi Jinko announces third quarter 2025 unaudited financial results.
About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Currency Convenience Translation
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except ADS and Share data)
For the quarter ended
For the nine months ended
Sep 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Sep 30, 2024
Sep 30, 2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues
24,508,244
17,988,725
16,158,497
2,269,771
71,605,572
47,990,862
6,741,237
Cost of revenues
(20,652,556)
(17,462,264)
(14,976,562)
(2,103,745)
(62,338,117)
(46,635,340)
(6,550,827)
Gross profit
3,855,688
526,461
1,181,935
166,026
9,267,455
1,355,522
190,410
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
(2,172,100)
(1,227,267)
(999,538)
(140,404)
(5,435,558)
(3,372,216)
(473,692)
General and administrative
(1,175,798)
(401,761)
(775,946)
(108,996)
(3,684,972)
(2,392,772)
(336,111)
Research and development
(208,668)
(251,598)
(255,721)
(35,921)
(664,490)
(659,121)
(92,586)
Impairment of long-lived assets
(223,588)
(24,536)
(555,439)
(78,022)
(884,552)
(579,975)
(81,469)
Total operating expenses
(3,780,154)
(1,905,162)
(2,586,644)
(363,343)
(10,669,572)
(7,004,084)
(983,858)
(Loss)/income from operations
75,534
(1,378,701)
(1,404,709)
(197,317)
(1,402,117)
(5,648,562)
(793,448)
Interest expenses
(300,935)
(332,800)
(326,757)
(45,900)
(795,566)
(1,001,159)
(140,633)
Interest income
98,790
145,540
124,972
17,555
301,431
374,840
52,654
Subsidy income
431,753
12,033
358,573
50,368
1,548,621
906,562
127,344
Exchange gain/(loss),net
(203,999)
276,686
(123,417)
(17,336)
169,737
288,954
40,589
Change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives
(47,912)
(184,345)
124,267
17,456
23,052
(74,785)
(10,505)
Change in fair value of Long-term Investment
30,772
42,301
60,677
8,523
(168,778)
56,823
7,982
Change in fair value of convertible senior notes
-
-
-
-
323,474
-
-
Other (loss)/income, net
73,632
(199,219)
(121,059)
(17,005)
1,554,684
(538,896)
(75,698)
(Loss)/Income before income taxes
157,635
(1,618,505)
(1,307,453)
(183,656)
1,554,538
(5,636,223)
(791,715)
Income tax benefits/(expenses)
(148,460)
288,768
191,635
26,919
(649,977)
1,179,882
165,737
Equity in (loss)/income of affiliated companies
(3,389)
(70,873)
2,919
410
(57,852)
(114,026)
(16,017)
Net (loss)/income
5,786
(1,400,610)
(1,112,899)
(156,327)
846,709
(4,570,367)
(641,995)
Less: Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling
38,960
546,626
385,798
54,193
(293,218)
1,688,478
237,179
Less: Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-
(22,214)
(22,438)
(22,685)
(3,187)
(22,214)
(63,197)
(8,877)
Net (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar
22,532
(876,422)
(749,786)
(105,321)
531,277
(2,945,086)
(413,693)
Net (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding
Basic
0.11
(4.20)
(3.58)
(0.50)
2.54
(14.15)
(1.99)
Diluted
0.11
(4.20)
(3.58)
(0.50)
0.99
(14.15)
(1.99)
Net (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding
Basic
0.44
(16.82)
(14.32)
(2.01)
10.15
(56.62)
(7.95)
Diluted
|
0.44
(16.82)
(14.32)
(2.01)
3.96
(56.62)
(7.95)
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
204,902,909
208,496,117
209,429,353
209,429,353
209,393,151
208,069,900
208,069,900
Diluted
204,962,646
208,496,117
209,429,353
209,429,353
213,914,994
208,069,900
208,069,900
Weighted average ADS outstanding:
Basic
51,225,727
52,124,029
52,357,338
52,357,338
52,348,288
52,017,475
52,017,475
Diluted
51,240,662
52,124,029
52,357,338
52,357,338
53,478,749
52,017,475
52,017,475
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Net (loss)/income
5,786
(1,400,610)
(1,112,899)
(156,327)
846,709
(4,570,367)
(641,995)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
-Unrealized income on available-for-sale securities
-
15,323
-
-
-
15,323
2,152
-Foreign currency translation adjustments
(123,210)
1,172
(17,383)
(2,441)
(290,603)
(16,115)
(2,264)
Comprehensive (loss)/income
(117,424)
(1,384,115)
(1,130,282)
(158,768)
556,106
(4,571,159)
(642,106)
Less: Comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to non-
77,293
(584,290)
(392,388)
(55,118)
(262,164)
(1,687,358)
(237,022)
Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar
(40,131)
(1,968,405)
(1,522,670)
(213,886)
293,942
(6,258,517)
(879,128)
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
Dec 31, 2024
Sep 30, 2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash,cash equivalents, and restricted cash
27,737,976
23,440,345
3,292,646
Restricted short-term investments and short-term investments
3,901,442
5,212,183
732,151
Accounts receivable, net
14,065,558
15,034,067
2,111,823
Notes receivable, net
3,333,377
2,970,474
417,260
Advances to suppliers, net
2,654,149
1,419,475
199,392
Inventories, net
12,509,422
14,939,226
2,098,501
Foreign exchange forward contract receivables
115,220
243,622
34,221
Prepayments and other current assets, net
4,490,411
6,697,546
940,799
Held-for-sale assets
57,502
-
-
Total current assets
68,865,057
69,956,938
9,826,793
Non-current assets:
Restricted long-term investments
1,328,201
1,431,612
201,097
Long-term investments
1,870,253
1,778,488
249,823
Property, plant and equipment, net
44,800,692
39,726,082
5,580,290
Land use rights, net
1,838,015
1,797,410
252,481
Intangible assets, net
461,955
483,768
67,954
Right-of-use assets, net
448,555
279,302
39,233
Deferred tax assets
2,641,397
2,757,101
387,288
Advances to suppliers to be utilised beyond one year
520,376
274,502
38,559
Other assets, net
1,954,935
2,182,216
306,534
Available-for-sale securities-non-current
150,922
174,889
24,567
Total non-current assets
56,015,301
50,885,370
7,147,826
Total assets
124,880,358
120,842,308
16,974,619
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
11,038,668
14,076,092
1,977,257
Notes payable
11,189,801
7,725,290
1,085,165
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
2,779,196
2,319,132
325,767
Advances from customers
5,088,596
4,681,284
657,576
Income tax payables
703,498
673,303
94,578
Other payables and accruals
16,583,912
13,463,080
1,891,147
Foreign exchange forward derivatives payables
20,789
109,864
15,433
Lease liabilities - current
145,663
83,694
11,756
Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term
6,933,899
10,797,984
1,516,784
Total current liabilities
54,484,022
53,929,723
7,575,463
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
20,643,272
19,985,166
2,807,300
Convertible notes
8,605,579
10,534,627
1,479,790
Accrued warranty costs - non current
2,136,192
1,687,141
236,991
Lease liabilities-noncurrent
330,740
243,922
34,264
Deferred tax liability
56,718
57,563
8,086
Long-term Payables
4,387,864
4,287,388
602,246
Total non-current liabilities
36,160,365
36,795,807
5,168,677
Total liabilities
90,644,387
90,725,530
12,744,140
MEZZANINE EQUITY
Redeemable non-controlling interests
1,535,926
1,522,373
213,846
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity
19,898,909
17,095,703
2,401,420
Non-controlling interests
12,801,136
11,498,702
1,615,213
Total shareholders' equity
32,700,045
28,594,405
4,016,633
Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity
124,880,358
120,842,308
16,974,619
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except ADS and Share data)
For the quarter ended
For the six months ended
Jun 30, 2024
Mar 31, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2024
Jun 30, 2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
Revenues
24,053,049
13,843,640
17,988,725
2,511,129
47,097,329
31,832,365
4,443,627
Cost of revenues
(21,376,366)
(14,196,514)
(17,462,264)
(2,437,638)
(41,685,562)
(31,658,778)
(4,419,395)
Gross profit
2,676,683
(352,874)
526,461
73,491
5,411,767
173,587
24,232
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
(1,797,061)
(1,145,411)
(1,227,267)
(171,320)
(3,263,458)
(2,372,678)
(331,213)
General and administrative
(1,141,307)
(1,215,065)
(401,761)
(56,084)
(2,509,174)
(1,616,826)
(225,700)
Research and development
(215,394)
(151,802)
(251,598)
(35,122)
(455,822)
(403,400)
(56,312)
Impairment of long-lived assets
(660,964)
-
(24,536)
(3,425)
(660,964)
(24,536)
(3,425)
Total operating expenses
(3,814,726)
(2,512,278)
(1,905,162)
(265,951)
(6,889,418)
(4,417,440)
(616,650)
Loss from operations
(1,138,043)
(2,865,152)
(1,378,701)
(192,460)
(1,477,651)
(4,243,853)
(592,418)
Interest expenses
(212,897)
(341,604)
(332,800)
(46,457)
(494,630)
(674,403)
(94,143)
Interest income
107,740
104,329
145,540
20,317
202,640
249,869
34,880
Subsidy income
885,024
535,957
12,033
1,680
1,116,868
547,990
76,496
Exchange gain,net
247,726
135,686
276,686
38,624
373,736
412,371
57,565
Change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives
57,250
(14,706)
(184,345)
(25,734)
70,964
(199,052)
(27,787)
Change in fair value of Long-term Investment
(144,222)
(46,155)
42,301
5,905
(199,550)
(3,855)
(538)
Change in fair value of convertible senior notes
12,791
-
-
-
323,474
-
-
Other (loss)/income, net
157,574
(218,618)
(199,219)
(27,810)
1,481,051
(417,837)
(58,327)
(Loss)/income before income taxes
(27,057)
(2,710,263)
(1,618,505)
(225,935)
1,396,902
(4,328,770)
(604,272)
Income tax benefits/(expenses)
(24,799)
699,479
288,768
40,310
(501,518)
988,247
137,954
Equity in loss of affiliated companies
(67,644)
(46,072)
(70,873)
(9,893)
(54,463)
(116,946)
(16,325)
Net (loss)/income
(119,500)
(2,056,856)
(1,400,610)
(195,518)
840,921
(3,457,469)
(482,643)
Less: Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling
18,847
756,054
546,626
76,306
(332,178)
1,302,680
181,847
Less: Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-
-
(18,074)
(22,438)
(3,132)
-
(40,512)
(5,655)
Net (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar
(100,653)
(1,318,876)
(876,422)
(122,344)
508,743
(2,195,301)
(306,451)
Net (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding
Basic
(0.48)
(6.40)
(4.20)
(0.59)
2.40
(10.59)
(1.48)
Diluted
(0.53)
(6.40)
(4.20)
(0.59)
0.87
(10.59)
(1.48)
Net (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding
Basic
(1.94)
(25.58)
(16.82)
(2.35)
9.62
(42.34)
(5.91)
Diluted
(2.12)
(25.58)
(16.82)
(2.35)
3.48
(42.34)
(5.91)
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
208,076,672
206,249,285
|
208,496,117
208,496,117
211,662,944
207,378,908
207,378,908
Diluted
209,869,918
206,249,285
208,496,117
208,496,117
219,563,068
207,378,908
207,378,908
Weighted average ADS outstanding:
Basic
52,019,168
51,562,321
52,124,029
52,124,029
52,915,736
51,844,727
51,844,727
Diluted
52,467,479
51,562,321
52,124,029
52,124,029
54,890,767
51,844,727
51,844,727
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Net (loss)/income
(119,500)
(2,056,856)
(1,400,610)
(195,518)
840,921
(3,457,469)
(482,643)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
-Unrealized income on available-for-sale securities
-
-
15,323
2,139
-
15,323
2,139
-Foreign currency translation adjustments
9,874
96
1,172
165
(167,393)
1,268
177
-Change in the instrument-specific credit risk
-
-
-
-
421
-
-
Comprehensive (loss)/income
(109,626)
(2,056,760)
(1,384,115)
(193,214)
673,949
(3,440,878)
(480,327)
Less: Comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to
9,056
(710,680)
(584,290)
(81,564)
(339,461)
(1,294,970)
(180,771)
Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar
(100,570)
(2,767,440)
(1,968,405)
(274,778)
334,488
(4,735,848)
(661,098)
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
Dec 31, 2024
Jun 30, 2025
RMB'000
RMB'000
USD'000
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash,cash equivalents, and restricted cash
27,737,976
24,317,251
3,394,558
Restricted short-term investments and short-term investments
3,901,442
5,649,520
788,643
Accounts receivable, net
14,065,558
15,077,672
2,104,762
Notes receivable, net
3,333,377
3,344,999
466,944
Advances to suppliers, net
2,654,149
936,138
130,680
Inventories, net
12,509,422
12,889,319
1,799,280
Foreign exchange forward contract receivables
115,220
99,075
13,830
Prepayments and other current assets, net
4,490,411
6,068,103
847,075
Held-for-sale assets
57,502
-
-
Total current assets
68,865,057
68,382,077
9,545,772
Non-current assets:
Restricted long-term investments
1,328,201
1,349,622
188,400
Long-term investments
1,870,253
1,662,657
232,098
Property, plant and equipment, net
44,800,692
42,017,027
5,865,351
Land use rights, net
1,838,015
1,817,773
253,751
Intangible assets, net
461,955
489,148
68,282
Right-of-use assets, net
448,555
375,615
52,434
Deferred tax assets
2,641,397
2,806,908
391,829
Advances to suppliers to be utilised beyond one year
520,376
504,908
70,482
Other assets, net
1,954,935
2,040,443
284,835
Available-for-sale securities-non-current
150,922
174,889
24,414
Total non-current assets
56,015,301
53,238,990
7,431,876
Total assets
124,880,358
121,621,067
16,977,648
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
11,038,668
13,100,111
1,828,705
Notes payable
11,189,801
6,118,333
854,086
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
2,779,196
2,367,950
330,553
Advances from customers
5,088,596
4,286,263
598,339
Income tax payables
703,498
623,284
87,007
Other payables and accruals
16,583,912
14,832,917
2,070,596
Foreign exchange forward derivatives payables
20,789
195,680
27,316
Lease liabilities - current
145,663
100,868
14,081
Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term
6,933,899
11,177,190
1,560,276
Total current liabilities
54,484,022
52,802,596
7,370,959
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
20,643,272
22,130,466
3,089,294
Convertible notes
8,605,579
10,479,055
1,462,820
Accrued warranty costs - non current
2,136,192
1,853,834
258,785
Lease liabilities-noncurrent
330,740
329,739
46,030
Deferred tax liability
56,718
56,718
7,918
Long-term Payables
4,387,864
4,247,439
592,920
Total non-current liabilities
36,160,365
39,097,251
5,457,767
Total liabilities
90,644,387
91,899,847
12,828,726
MEZZANINE EQUITY
Redeemable non-controlling interests
1,535,926
1,499,688
209,348
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Total JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity
19,898,909
17,100,949
2,387,200
Non-controlling interests
12,801,136
11,120,583
1,552,374
Total shareholders' equity
32,700,045
28,221,532
3,939,574
Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity
124,880,358
121,621,067
16,977,648
SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.