Wallbridge Mining Company Limited: 2025 Drilling Program Confirms Robust Mineralized Gold System Offering Significant Growth Potential at Martiniere

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM, OTCQB:WLBMF) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final results from the remaining 13 holes of the second phase of its 2025 drilling program ("Phase 2") at its 100% owned Martiniere gold project ("Martiniere"). These results reinforce the strong expansion potential of the Martiniere gold system, confirming the continuity of the Dragonfly shear corridor as laterally and vertically extensive system of sub-parallel, gold-bearing structures. Several of these structures host multiple high-grade gold intercepts, ranging from narrow, high-grade intervals to wider zones of mineralization up to more than five metres in down-hole length.

HIGHLIGHTS*

MR-22-038 ext'n 7.26 g/t Au over 1.2 m Including 17.00 g/t Au over 0.5 m MR-25-133 9.14 g/t Au over 3.0 m Including 22.60 g/t Au over 1.0 m 9.53 g/t Au over 2.6 m Including 38.50 g/t Au over 0.6 m MR-25-134A 5.26 g/t Au over 1.9 m 3.30 g/t Au over 2.1 m MR-25-135 7.00 g/t Au over 2.5 m Including 33.40 g/t Au over 0.5 m 31.78 g/t Au over 1.0 m Including 54.90 g/t Au over 0.5 m MR-25-136 4.69 g/t Au over 1.0 m 15.56 g/t Au over 1.4 m Including 43.20 g/t Au over 0.5 m 3.97 g/t Au over 4.0 m Including 6.68 g/t Au over 1.2 m and 6.09 g/t Au over 1.0 m 4.37 g/t Au over 3.3 m MR-25-140 50.80 g/t Au over 1.7m Including 115.00 g/t Au over 0.7 m and 5.86 g/t Au over 1.0 m 3.56 g/t Au over 1.8m 28.90 g/t Au over 2.0m Including 50.30 g/t Au over 1.0 m 1.05 g/t Au over 8.8m 2.71 g/t Au over 4.5m Including 6.06 g/t Au over 1.5m * True widths are estimated to be 60-90% of the reported core length intervals.

"We are very pleased with the progress our team has made this year, including confirmation of a larger geologic footprint with strong potential for future resource growth at our Martiniere Gold Project, the delivery of a new PEA for our flagship Fenelon Gold Project in March, and the closing of a $15.1 million financing," stated Brian W. Penny, CEO of Wallbridge Mining. "These milestones demonstrate the value returned through the disciplined execution of our strategy as we advance Fenelon toward development while unlocking the broader growth potential of our Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend portfolio. As we enter 2026, we are well positioned to build on this momentum and continue creating value for our shareholders."



Martiniere 2025 Drilling Program

Since drilling commenced in March, the Company's primary objective at Martiniere has been to explore and delineate the broader extents of the gold-mineralized system along the Bug Lake deformation corridor, with the aim of evaluating its potential to host a larger mineral resource on the order of two million ounces or more of gold. To achieve this, the Company has implemented a systematic exploration strategy, drilling step-out holes on north-south sections spaced approximately 150 metres apart, with individual drill holes positioned at similar intervals along each section line.

During 2025, drilling focused on several high-priority targets along the Bug Lake deformation corridor, which extends for approximately 2 km from the Lac du Doigt fault toward the southeast. Drilling tested lateral and vertical step-outs along the Dragonfly, Martiniere North, and Horsefly shear corridors, as well as across the Lac du Doigt fault zone to the north. The Bug Lake corridor hosts the majority of the currently defined mineral resource, estimated at 346,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 387,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category (see the current mineral resource statement available on the Company's website at Wallbridge Mining) -

The 2025 Martiniere drilling program was completed in two phases: Phase 1 ran from mid-March to mid-May, and Phase 2 from mid-July to mid-October. This news release presents the final results from Phase 2, comprising 10 new holes and extensions to 3 previously drilled holes completed on the Dragonfly, Horsefly and Lac du Doigt shear corridors. Results from the first 6 Phase 2 holes were released on September 29, 2025, and results from Phase 1 were reported on June 2 and July 2, 2025 (see news releases dated June 2, 2025 - July 2, 2025 , and September 29, 2025). In total, the 2025 program at Martiniere comprised 17,411 metres of drilling in 32 holes and 5 hole extensions.

Phase 2 Results

The following discussion includes summarized results for the six previously reported Phase 2 holes (see news release dated September 29, 2025-

Dragonfly Zone

Three additional step-out holes were completed to further infill the 400-metre gap separating the Dragonfly, Bug Lake North, and Horsefly target areas. To provide a clear view of the progress made through systematic drilling along the northwest-southeast trend of the Dragonfly shear corridor, the results of these three new holes, together with the six Phase 2 holes reported previously, are summarized below:

MR-25-140: Drill hole MR-25-140 intercepted multiple mineralized shears along their down-plunge projection from the Bug Lake South and Horsefly gold resources. Some of the notable intercepts include 50.80 g/t Au over 1.7 m, 28.90 g/t Au over 2.0 m immediately followed by 8.8 m averaging 1.05 g/t Au, 4.29 g/t Au over 1.0 m, and 6.06 g/t over 1.5 m included within a broader 4.5 m intercept averaging 2.71 g/t Au.

Drill hole MR-25-134 was stopped and re-drilled as MR-25-134A due to excessive down-hole deviation. Drilled along the gap between the underground resources defined at Dragonfly and Bug Lake South testing the western projection of mineralization intersected in previously reported holes MR-25-121 and MR-25-129B. Notable intercepts include shallow intercepts of 1.72 g/t Au over 4.2 m in MR-25-134 and 6.62 g/t Au over 0.5 m in MR-25-134A at 60 meters depth from surface along a newly identified directly along strike of the Bug Lake South gold resource Drill hole MR-25-134A also intercepted 5.26 g/t Au over 1.9 m, 3.30 g/t Au over 2.1 m and 1.15 g/t over 5.9 m approximately 500 meters down dip of the Horsefly open pit gold resource.

Reported previously, hole MR-25-129B, collared 250 m east of the Bug LakeSouth underground resource and 150 m down-dip of Phase 1 hole MR-25-121, hole MR-25-129B, intersected multiple mineralized structures with intercepts that included 6.13 g/t Au over 3.4 m, 2.31 g/t Au over 5.5 m and 13.24 g/t Au over 2.0 m.

Reported previously, hole MR-25-130A, collared 75 m east of MR-25-129B and approximately 150 m down dip from the position of Phase 1 hole MR-25-123, intercepted three gold-bearing structures with intercepts of 4.30 g/t Au over 3.6 m, 11.12 g/t Au over 2.0 m, and 2.57 g/t Au over 3.3 m.

These two previously reported holes tested a 250 m down-dip projection of mineralization intercepted in Phase 1 hole MR-25-111. Results included multiple gold-bearing structures, highlighted by intercepts of 5.99 g/t Au over 4.7 m, including 42.70 g/t Au over 0.5 m.

Reported previously, this hole was drilled as a step-out below MR-25-128W1 along the gap between the underground resources defined at Dragonfly and Bug Lake South. The hole intercepted multiple well-mineralized structures, including 6.79 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 14.58 g/t Au over 3.3 m, with the latter interval including 45.4 g/t Au over 0.9 m.

Reported previously, this hole was drilled as a step-out below MR-25-128W1 along the gap between the underground resources defined at Dragonfly and Bug Lake South. The hole intercepted multiple well-mineralized structures, including 6.79 g/t Au over 1.0 m and 14.58 g/t Au over 3.3 m, with the latter interval including 45.4 g/t Au over 0.9 m. MR-25-135: Drilled approximately 75 meters southeast of holes MR-25-128W1 and MR-25-131, hole MR-25-135 intercepted three well mineralized structures directly down dip of the Dragonfly underground resource. The hole also returned a high-grade gold intercept along a newly identified structure in the area roughly midway between the Bug Lake South and Dragonfly gold resources. Notable highlights include 7.00 g/t Au over 2.5 m, 31.8 g/t Au over 1.0 m, and 1.58 g/t Au over 5.6 m.





Six step-out holes were also drilled to test the down-dip and southeasterly down-plunge projection of the Dragonfly shear corridor, summarized below progressing from northwest to southeast:

MR-25-136: Drilled 150 m along strike to the east of MR-25-131 and likewise directly down dip of the Dragonfly resource. Multiple structures hosting moderate to high grades were intercepted, including 15.56 g/t Au over 1.4 m, including 43.20 g/t Au over 0.5 m, 3.97 g/t Au over 4.0 m, and 3.97 g/t Au over 3.3 m.

Drilled as a deeper extension to an existing hole to test the down-dip projection of mineralization as it extends below the current the Dragonfly underground resource. The extension intercepted two narrow mineralized intervals, including 7.26 g/t Au over 1.2 m.

Drilled directly down plunge of the Dragonfly underground resource. Multiple well-mineralized structures were intercepted with significant intervals that include 9.14 g/t Au over 3.0 m and 9.53 g/t Au over 2.6 m.

Drilled as a southeasterly step-out hole along the southeasterly trend of the Dragonfly shear corridor, this hole intercepted a series of narrow mineralized structures that include 1.76 g/t Au over 1.0 m, 1.41 g/t over 4.2 m, and 2.20 g/t Au over 1.0 m.

Drilled as 150 m undercut hole MR-25-132, this hole likewise intercepted a series of narrow mineralized structures, with the best intervals returning 3.14 g/t Au over 1.0 m, and 2.78 g/t Au over 1.0 m.

Drilled as 150 m undercut hole MR-25-132, this hole likewise intercepted a series of narrow mineralized structures, with the best intervals returning 3.14 g/t Au over 1.0 m, and 2.78 g/t Au over 1.0 m. MR-25-137: Drilled approximately 150 m below and 50 m southeast of Phase 1 hole MR-25-117, this hole represents the southeastern-most step-out drilled to date along trend of the Dragonfly shear corridor. The hole cut at least four narrow mineralized shear structures, with three returning significant gold intercepts that include 2.04 g/t Au over 1.0 m, 4.87 g/t Au over 0.6 m.



Taken together with the results returned from its nearest neighbors, holes MR-25-117, MR-25-132 and MR-25-139, these results confirm the Dragonfly shear corridor remains open to further exploration both at depth and along strike to the southeast.

Horsefly and Lac du Doigt Shear Zones

In the Horsefly target area three additional step-out holes were completed as part of the Phase 2 program to follow up on positive results returned from three Phase 1 holes completed earlier this year (MR-25-100, MR-25-124, and MR-25-125). Results for these three holes are summarized below, presented in sequence from west to east across the Horsefly target area:

MR-24-101A_ ext'n - Drilled as a deeper extension to hole MR-24-101A (2024) to undercut previously reported hole MR-24-100 which returned multiple high-grade intercepts including 15.63 g/t Au over 11.0 m, 9.81 g/t Au over 3.0 m, and 11.41 g/t Au over 5.0 m (see news releases dated November 6, 2024 and June 2, 2025). The hole intersected multiple narrow pyritized, silica-flooded shear zones and quartz-sulphide veins but did not return significant gold values above 1.0 g/t Au, which may be attributed to the hole intersecting a zone of weaker mineralization due to narrowing of the targeted structure.

This hole represents a deeper extension of hole MR-24-095 initially drilled in 2024. The hole was extended as an undercut to 2025 Phase 1 hole MR-25-125 to test below the limits of the Horsefly open-pit resource and extend across the Lac du Doigt shear zone to the north. The hole intersected a series of mineralized structures within the Lac du Doigt shear zone, including intervals assaying 4.02 g/t Au over 0.8 m and 3.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m.

This hole represents a deeper extension of hole MR-24-095 initially drilled in 2024. The hole was extended as an undercut to 2025 Phase 1 hole MR-25-125 to test below the limits of the Horsefly open-pit resource and extend across the Lac du Doigt shear zone to the north. The hole intersected a series of mineralized structures within the Lac du Doigt shear zone, including intervals assaying 4.02 g/t Au over 0.8 m and 3.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m. MR-25-138: Drilled to follow up on holes MR-25-125 and MR-24-095_ext'n described above, the hole was designed to test the northerly extent and orientation of the Horsefly zone and continue across the Lac du Doigt shear zone to the north. The hole intercepted a broad shear zone corresponding to the Lac du Doigt fault structure, hosting localized 1 to 1.5 m intervals of gold mineralization grading 1 to 2 g/t Au.





Exploration drilling along the Bug Lake deformation corridor has outlined a well mineralized gold system over an area approximately 2,000 metres in strike length, 800 metres in width, and to a vertical depth of at least 800 metres. Deeper intercepts from historical drilling - including 6.4 m grading 4.32 g/t Au in hole BLD-16-01 and 1.0 m grading 6.18 g/t Au in hole MDE-17-289 - confirm that the Martiniere gold system remains open at depth to at least 850 metres below surface.

The structural and stratigraphic framework of the Bug Lake corridor consists of a series of sub-parallel shear zones that are commonly intruded by felsic to intermediate dikes and sills cutting a host sequence of mafic lapilli tuffs and pillowed basalts. Gold mineralization is hosted within brecciated quartz-carbonate veins, overprinted by pyritic silica flooding, and developed along discrete, intensely sheared structures contained within broader zones of foliated, silica-sericite-altered host rocks. Gold grades generally range from 1 to 5 g/t Au over drilled intervals of 0.5 to 6 m, with narrower, higher-grade sections typically associated with more intense silica flooding.

Martiniere Project: 2025 Phase 2 Drill Assay Highlights1 From To Length3 Au4 Drill Hole VG*2 (m) (m) (m) (g/t) Drill results shown in lighter gray font were reported previously in a September 29, 2025 news release. MARTINIERE NORTH MR-25-127 No intervals >1.00 g/t Au HORSEFLY MR-24-095ext'n 441.8 442.6 0.8 4.02 464.0 465.0 1.0 3.60 MR-24-101Aext'n No intervals >1.00 g/t Au MR-25-138 265.5 267.0 1.5 2.17 DRAGONFLY MR-22-038ext'n 541.8 543.0 1.2 7.26 Including 541.8 542.5 0.7 0.31 542.5 543.0 0.5 17.00 MR-25-128 178.0 179.0 1.0 1.07 MR-25-128Wedge1 430.4 432.7 2.3 2.14 Including 430.4 431.2 0.8 1.40 431.2 432.7 1.5 2.54 MR-25-128Wedge1 (cont'd) - 463.0 467.7 4.7 5.99 Including* 463.0 463.5 0.5 3.74 463.5 467.2 3.7 1.33 - 467.2 467.7 0.5 42.70 592.8 594.1 1.4 2.32 MR-25-129B 328.7 332.0 3.4 6.13 Including 328.7 329.4 0.8 9.99 329.4 331.0 1.6 1.15 331.0 332.0 1.0 11.20 431.0 432.5 1.5 3.49 Including 431.0 432.0 1.0 0.45 432.0 432.5 0.5 9.57 451.0 452.0 1.0 7.85 481.0 482.5 1.5 2.54 Including 481.0 482.0 1.0 0.55 482.0 482.5 0.5 6.51 495.0 496.5 1.5 13.60 514.5 520.0 5.5 2.31 Including 514.5 516.0 1.5 1.67 516.0 520.0 4.0 2.55 542.5 544.0 1.5 3.91 550.5 552.0 1.5 3.16 570.0 571.1 1.1 3.38 604.0 606.0 2.0 13.24 Including 604.0 605.0 1.0 19.30 605.0 606.0 1.0 7.18 729.0 734.0 5.0 1.22 747.8 750.0 2.2 1.73 MR-25-130A 352.3 355.9 3.6 4.30 Including 352.3 354.0 1.7 3.48 354.0 354.5 0.5 11.30 354.5 355.9 1.4 2.80 482.0 484.0 2.0 11.12 Including 482.0 483.0 1.0 2.54 483.0 484.0 1.0 19.70 521.8 525.1 3.3 2.57 Including 521.8 522.4 0.6 7.66 522.4 525.1 2.7 1.44 MR-25-131 247.7 250.2 2.5 1.04 462.5 466.0 3.5 1.02 476.0 477.0 1.0 6.79 483.0 485.5 2.5 1.86 509.9 510.4 0.5 5.77 513.0 513.5 0.5 4.61 532.8 535.0 2.3 2.81 547.1 550.4 3.3 14.58 Including 547.1 548.0 0.9 45.40 548.0 549.8 1.8 2.12 549.8 550.4 0.6 5.75 MR-25-132 418.5 422.7 4.2 1.41 Including 418.5 420.0 1.5 1.28 420.0 420.8 0.8 0.03 420.8 422.7 1.9 2.10 MR-25-133 355.6 358.6 3.0 9.14 Including 355.6 356.6 1.0 22.60 356.6 357.8 1.2 3.69 357.8 358.6 0.8 0.49 448.0 449.0 1.0 4.54 - 471.2 473.7 2.6 9.53 Including 471.2 471.7 0.5 1.64 - 471.7 472.2 0.6 38.50 472.2 473.7 1.5 1.55 MR-25-134 65.7 69.8 4.2 1.72 Including 65.7 69.0 3.3 0.48 69.0 69.8 0.9 6.55 MR-25-134A 70.0 70.5 0.5 6.62 606.5 608.4 1.9 5.26 Including 606.5 607.4 0.9 1.94 607.4 608.4 1.0 8.24 613.3 615.4 2.1 3.30 Including 613.3 613.9 0.6 3.59 613.9 614.4 0.5 0.03 614.4 615.4 1.0 4.77

Martiniere Project: 2025 Phase 2 Drill Assay Highlights1 Drill Hole From To Length3 Au4 VG*2 (m) (m) (m) (g/t) MR-25-134A(cont'd) 746.4 752.3 5.9 1.15 Including 746.4 747.1 0.7 1.14 747.1 750.7 3.6 0.70 750.7 752.3 1.6 2.20 MR-25-135 - 393.7 396.2 2.5 7.00 Including 393.7 395.7 2.0 0.40 - 395.7 396.2 0.5 33.40 - 399.9 400.9 1.0 31.78 Including 399.9 400.4 0.5 8.65 - 400.4 400.9 0.5 54.90 612.5 618.1 5.6 1.58 Including 612.5 614.8 2.3 1.04 614.8 615.4 0.6 0.10 615.4 618.1 2.7 2.34 MR-25-136 383.0 384.0 1.0 4.69 394.8 396.2 1.4 15.56 Including 394.8 395.7 0.9 0.21 395.7 396.2 0.5 43.20 468.0 472.0 4.0 3.97 Including 468.0 469.1 1.1 1.57 469.1 470.3 1.2 6.68 470.3 471.0 0.8 0.53 471.0 472.0 1.0 6.09 519.5 522.8 3.3 4.37 Including 519.5 520.9 1.4 1.91 520.9 522.8 1.9 6.18 MR-25-137 166.0 167.0 1.0 2.04 385.0 385.6 0.6 4.87 397.0 397.7 0.7 4.22 MR-25-139 584.4 585.4 1.0 3.14 650.0 651.0 1.0 2.78 MR-25-140 237.5 239.2 1.7 50.80 Including 237.5 238.5 1.0 5.86 238.5 239.2 0.7 115.00 242.4 244.2 1.8 3.56 Including 242.4 243.4 1.0 5.92 243.4 244.2 0.9 0.93 265.0 266.0 1.0 3.32 MR-25-140(cont'd) 349.5 351.5 2.0 28.90 Including 349.5 350.5 1.0 7.49 350.5 351.5 1.0 50.30 353.3 362.0 8.8 1.05 Including 353.3 355.4 2.2 1.36 355.4 357.4 2.0 0.26 357.4 359.4 2.0 1.84 359.4 360.4 1.0 0.34 360.4 362.0 1.6 1.07 454.0 454.7 0.7 5.63 484.0 485.0 1.0 4.29 511.5 516.0 4.5 2.71 Including 511.5 513.0 1.5 6.06 513.0 515.0 2.0 0.07 515.0 516.0 1.0 2.99 Notes 1 Assay highlights have been selected based on a combination of criteria, including observable mineralization and/or having a Metal Factor of - 3 g/t Au*m (MF = Au g/t * Interval length). 2 Asterisk * denotes visible gold ('VG') observed in drill core. 3 Reported drill hole depths and interval lengths have been rounded to the nearest 0.1 metres. As a result, interval lengths may vary slightly from differences calculated directly from drill hole depths reported here. 4 True widths are estimated to be 60-90% of the reported core length intervals.

The Martiniere project is a key component of the Company's 598 square kilometre Detour-Fenelon Trend property package. Martiniere is located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, 30 kilometres west of the Company's flagship Fenelon gold project and 50 kilometres east of Canada's largest gold mine, Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake gold mine.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Wallbridge maintains a Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program for all its exploration projects using industry best practices. Key elements of the QA/QC program include verifiable chain of custody for samples, regular insertion of blanks and certified reference materials, and completion of secondary check analyses performed at a separate independent accredited laboratory. Drill core is halved, sampled, and shipped in sealed bags to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (ActLabs) in Val d'Or, Quebec, where samples are routinely analysed via fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy ('AAS') finish methods. For greater precision and accuracy, samples assaying 10 g/t Au or greater are re-distributed to other ActLabs facilities where they are re-assayed via metallic screen fire assay or fire assay/gravimetric finish, depending on the amount of sample material remaining available. Samples containing visible gold are routinely submitted directly for analysis by metallic screen fire assay method. ActLabs operates under a Quality Management System that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Mr. Mark A. Petersen M.Sc., P.Geo. (OGQ AS-10796; PGO 3069), Senior Exploration Consultant for Wallbridge.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec's Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 598 km2 that extends approximately 82 km along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The property is host to the Company's flagship PEA stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous greenfield gold projects.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The information in this document may contain forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "FLI") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. FLI is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this document.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are FLI that involve various risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties. Generally, FLI can be identified by the use of statements that include, but are not limited to, words such as "seeks", "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "targets" and variations of such words and phrases, or by statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "should" or "might", "be taken", "occur" or "be achieved."

FLI in this document may include, but is not limited to: the continuity of and expansion potential of the Martiniere gold system; the potential to increase mineral resources at Martiniere; the growth potential of the Detour Fenelon Gold Trend Properties in general; the value creation potential of the Company; and the significance of historic exploration activities and results.

FLI is designed to help you understand management's current views of its near- and longer-term prospects, and it may not be appropriate for other purposes. FLI by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such FLI. Although the FLI contained in this document is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such FLI, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such FLI. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such FLI contained in this document to reflect new events or circumstances. Unless otherwise noted, this document has been prepared based on information available as of the date of this document. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the FLI, or information contained herein.

Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in FLI.

Assumptions upon which FLI is based, without limitation, include: the results of exploration activities, the Company's financial position and general economic conditions; the ability of exploration activities to accurately predict mineralization; the accuracy of geological modelling; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities; the legitimacy of title and property interests in the Company's mineral properties; the accuracy of key assumptions, parameters or methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimates and in the preliminary economic assessment; the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the evolution of the global economic climate; metal prices; foreign exchange rates; environmental expectations; community and non-governmental actions; and, the Company's ability to secure required funding. Risks and uncertainties about Wallbridge's business are discussed in the disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca-

Cautionary Notes to United States Investors

Wallbridge prepares its disclosure in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Terms relating to mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources and economic studies used herein are defined in accordance with NI 43-101 under the guidelines set out in CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Council on May 19, 2014, as amended. NI 43-101 differs significantly from the disclosure requirements of the SEC generally applicable to US companies. As such, the information presented herein concerning mineral properties, mineralization and estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

