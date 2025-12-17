Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Eric Sprott announces that today, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns, he donated 163,306,752 common shares (Shares) of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited to The Sprott Foundation (which he controls). Combined with prior Share issuances by Wallbridge Mining, this resulted in a decrease in holdings of approximately 8.0% of the outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the donation of these Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 165,306,752 Shares, representing approximately 13.5% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

As a result of the donation, Mr. Sprott still beneficially owns and controls 2,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 0.2% of the outstanding Shares. However, Mr. Sprott still controls the 163,306,752 Shares donated to The Sprott Foundation. Therefore, Mr. Sprott still controls 165,306,752 Shares, representing approximately 13.5% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278419

Source: Eric Sprott