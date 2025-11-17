Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X370) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged the services of Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company sponsored research firm.

Atrium will publish various research reports on Avanti based on publicly available information, industry data, and discussions with management. Atrium will also host three recorded interviews with the Company's management team to present the investment case in an interview format over the 18-month engagement period. In exchange for its research services, Atrium will receive cash compensation in the amount of $3,400 per month for the services listed above. The services will be provided for 18 months beginning on November 15th, 2025.

Atrium and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders holds any shares or options to purchase shares in the issued and outstanding capital of the Company.

About Atrium Research

Atrium Research provides institutional quality company sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a 3-5 year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis. Atrium Research is wholly owned and operated by its Co-Founders, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci.

About Avanti Gold Corp.

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company with a robust portfolio of projects in Africa. The Company's flagship asset is the Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), home to the Akyanga gold deposit. The Akyanga deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 44.3 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t), totaling 3.1 million ounces (Moz) of gold. The Misisi Project spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers (km²) along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits.

