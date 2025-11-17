Atlantic International Corp. Achieves Strong YTD Performance Through Operational Efficiencies and Substantial Revenue Growth

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. today announced continued operational momentum in its third-quarter 2025 results, reflecting a meaningful shift in the company's financial trajectory and a significant improvement in year-to-date performance. For the first nine months of 2025, the company achieved $315.8 million in service revenue, supported by a record quarter that delivered $110.1 million in revenue, a 2.2% increase over the same period last year. This steady growth reflects sustained demand across a highly satisfied and referenceable client base.

Atlantic International's financial turnaround is most evident in its bottom-line results. The company narrowed its nine-month net loss to $32.3 million, or $0.59 per share, compared to $66.8 million, or $2.04 per share, in 2024-an improvement of $34.5 million year over year. This positive shift demonstrates the success of cost-reduction and efficiency initiatives, as well as a unified commitment to process improvement. Notably, Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2025 improved to a negative $0.7 million, from a negative $2.7 million in the prior year, indicating stabilization in the cost structure and a growing impact from efficiency measures.

"Our $34.5 million improvement in net loss, together with the gains in Adjusted EBITDA, underscores the effectiveness of our operational and cost-management initiatives," said Jeffrey Jagid, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic International Corp. "We are encouraged by the progress we've made while continuing to deliver strong satisfaction levels across our referenceable customer base. This stability provides a solid foundation as we advance into the next phase of our growth strategy."

Management expects continued improvement throughout the remainder of the year and into next year as additional efficiency initiatives are implemented, and the company further enhances its service delivery model. Atlantic International also anticipates opportunities for targeted expansion within the growing human resources services sector as workforce dynamics continue to evolve. The company's growth strategy focuses on leveraging operational efficiencies to drive organic growth in core markets, pursuing selective expansion in high-potential HR service areas, and enhancing its technology-driven service delivery to better meet evolving client needs.

As of September 30, 2025, the company reported total assets of $110.3 million and continues to actively manage its capital structure to support operational needs and long-term strategic priorities. Atlantic International's 2025 results underscore a revitalized financial and operational foundation. With momentum from cost discipline, strong client relationships, and process improvements, the company is positioned for ongoing stability and sustained financial gains as its transformation advances.

About Atlantic International Corp.

Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a leading provider of strategic staffing outsourced services and workforce solutions. Through its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions, the company delivers comprehensive staffing services across multiple industries, including food production, manufacturing, and logistics sectors, with operations spanning nationwide locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding operational improvements, future financial performance, cost-reduction initiatives, growth opportunities, service enhancements, and the company's strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions, estimates, and projections, and are not guarantees of future results. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including changes in economic conditions, labor market dynamics, regulatory developments, competitive pressures, the company's ability to execute planned initiatives, client retention trends, and other factors described in the company's filings and disclosures. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Atlantic International Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

