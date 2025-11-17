Coppernico Metals Inc.: Coppernico Commences Field Exploration at Nioc and Antapampa Targets at Sombrero

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR, OTCQB: CPPMF, FSE: 9I3) ("Coppernico" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, through its wholly owned private Peruvian subsidiary, Sombrero Minerales SAC, it has commenced a comprehensive field exploration program at the Nioc target area and the Antapampa target within the Sombrero Project in Peru (Figure 1). The program marks the first sustained, systematic evaluation by the Company in these areas, and is designed to refine targets for future drilling within an extensive land position offering multiple large skarn-porphyry discovery opportunities.

Program Overview

The 2025 field campaign includes:

Soil geochemistry on a grid of 200 metres (m) x 200 m spacing to delineate and vector geochemical anomalies in areas without rock outcrop (Figure 2).

Channel sampling of key outcrops to assess grade distribution and continuity.

Geological mapping and rock sampling to characterize lithology, alteration, and structural controls.



The objective is to expand and better define known surface mineralization at Nioc, characterize the geochemical footprint of the larger skarn system, and identify and evaluate new mineralized zones, particularly at Antapampa, to focus exploration toward defining drill ready targets.

Ivan Bebek, Chair and CEO of Coppernico, commented, "The commencement of these programs, along with additional geophysical studies that will follow in the near future, are indicative of our continued, active efforts to refine and further establish a premier pipeline of significant copper-gold targets within our large land position ahead of upcoming drill campaigns.

Sombrero represents one of the most compelling copper-gold exploration opportunities for discovery globally, with analogues to several major mines. Our collaboration and partnerships with local communities and the Peruvian government continue to expand across the region, further supporting the advancement of this exceptional project."



Figure 1: Nioc target area and Antapampa target located north of the Ccascabamba target area within the Sombrero Project



Figure 2: Details of the planned surface work program

Nioc Target Area

At Nioc, surface mapping showcases a garnet-magnetite skarn domain with visible copper oxides and trace sulphides across an envelope of approximately 2 kilometres (km) by 3 km of discontinuously mapped skarn alteration, consistent with a large exoskarn system and directly comparable to alteration observed at the nearby Ccascabamba target area.

Recent surface channel sampling at Nioc outlined multiple, continuous copper-gold intervals (see Company press release dated September 4, 2025). The longest and highest grade composites reported to date include:

25SRT032: 93.5 m of 0.87% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au, 0.60 g/t Ag

25SRT029: 52 m of 1.06% Cu, 0.19 g/t Au, 1.20 g/t Ag

25SRT030: 40 m of 0.96% Cu, 0.13 g/t Au, 0.96 g/t Ag

25SRT042: 36 m of 1.10% Cu, 0.32 g/t Au, 3.44 g/t Ag

True widths unknown. All reported as length and density weighted composites, no internal high-grade skipping.

These channels were cut across outcropping garnet-magnetite skarn and demonstrate continuous, near surface mineralization coincident with the broader alteration footprint.

Nioc overlies a prominent induced polarization (IP) chargeability anomaly measuring approximately 1.8 km by 1.4 km (commonly >20 mV/V) and modeled to at least approximately 400 m below surface. The anomaly is spatially aligned with mapped skarn alteration and surface copper-gold occurrences, supporting the potential for significant sulfide mineralization at depth.

Antapampa Target

Located nearly 2 km north of Nioc, Antapampa is an iron skarn occurrence identified through recent target pipeline work. It remains under evaluated and will be advanced through mapping, reconnaissance channel/rock sampling, and soils to establish mineralization style, footprint, and vectors. No IP has been completed over the Antapampa target and magnetic data in this area is coarse and limited.

The Company plans to complete soil grid coverage and conduct systematic channel and rock sampling across prioritized sub-areas at Nioc and Antapampa. It intends to integrate multi-element geochemistry with ongoing mapping and historical IP data to further refine exploration vectors. Based on these results, the team expects to rank targets for potential drill testing, focusing on areas where surface grades, alteration intensity, and IP features appear to coincide. Additional geophysical surveys may be considered to provide greater resolution of subsurface characteristics and guide future exploration efforts.

Tim Kingsley, VP Exploration, commented, "Nioc is a key area comparable to Fierrazo, with relatively strong surface outcrop in comparison to the majority of our targets in our large concession package. Recent rock and channel sampling showcase exceptional surface mineralization, including wide areas of 1% copper, making it the highest grade outcrop documented at Sombrero to date.

We also see significant potential at the nearby Antapampa target, which exhibits an iron-skarn system characterized by outcrops and sub-crops of massive magnetite associated with garnet skarn.

We are very encouraged to be advancing these targets as we continue to strengthen our relationships with the local community by assisting in the application for agricultural grants, providing local employment, and in this way, working to progress long-term community agreements and in turn, permits for future drilling."

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Tim Kingsley, M.Sc., CPG, Coppernico's VP of Exploration, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in NI 43-101).

Quality Control

Analytical samples were taken by chisel and hammer in continuous horizontal lines, typically samples were composited over up to 2 metre lengths per sample, however this may be reduced to 0.5 metres where lithological or significant mineralogical changes were observed in order to accurately reflect the apparent width of mineralisation. Typical sample weights were 1 kg per metre. Samples were collected in plastic bags and given a unique reference number. Approximately 2-3 kg of material per sample was collected for analysis and sent to the ALS Lab in Lima, Peru for preparation and analysis. Preparation included crushing the sample to 90% < 2mm and pulverizing 1,000 g of crushed material to better than 95% < 106 microns. All samples are assayed using 30 g nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA23) and multi-element using four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). Where MS61 results were greater or near 10,000 ppm Cu, or 10,000 ppm Zn the assays were repeated with ore grade four acid digest method (Cu-OG62). QA/QC programs for 2025 channel samples using internal standard samples, blanks, and duplicates, lab duplicates, lab standards, and lab blanks indicate good overall accuracy and precision.

