Euroholdings Ltd.: Euroholdings Ltd Reports Results for the Quarter and Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2025 and announces the acquisition of one 49,997 DWT Product Tanker Vessel, M/T Hellas Avatar, built in 2015

AEGEAN EXPRESS TC denotes time charter. All dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each TC.

(**) Period to November 2026 is at the option of the charterer. Summary Fleet Data: 3 months, ended

September 30, 2024 3 months, ended

September 30, 2025 9 months ended

September 30, 2024 9 months ended

September 30, 2025 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels (1) 3.0 2.0 3.0 2.1 Calendar days for fleet (2) 276.0 184.0 822.0 560.4 Scheduled off-hire days incl. laid-up (3) 10.9 - 10.9 7.3 Available days for fleet (4) = (2) - (3) 265.1 184.0 811.1 553.1 Commercial off-hire days (5) - - 3.7 - Operational off-hire days (6) 2.5 - 3.8 - Voyage days for fleet (7) = (4) - (5) - (6) 262.6 184.0 803.6 553.1 Fleet utilization (8) = (7) / (4) 99.0% 100.0% 99.1% 100.0% Fleet utilization, commercial (9) = ((4) - (5)) / (4) 100.0% 100.0% 99.5% 100.0% Fleet utilization, operational (10) = ((4) - (6)) / (4) 99.0% 100.0% 99.5% 100.0% AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent rate (11) 14,087 16,580 14,760 16,298 Vessel operating expenses excl. drydocking expenses (12) 6,460 6,730 6,436 7,018 General and administrative expenses (13) 971 1,172 751 2,197 Total vessel operating expenses (14) 7,431 7,902 7,187 9,215 Drydocking expenses (15) 1,593 145 535 655 (1) Average number of vessels is the number of vessels that constituted the Company's fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of calendar days each vessel was a part of the Company's fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period. (2) Calendar days. We define calendar days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was owned by us including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up. Calendar days are an indicator of the size of our fleet over a period and affect both the amount of revenues and the amount of expenses that we record during that period. (3) The scheduled off-hire days including vessels laid-up, vessels committed for sale or vessels that suffered unrepaired damages, are days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days of vessels in lay-up, or vessels that were committed for sale or suffered unrepaired damages. (4) Available days. We define available days as the total number of Calendar days in a period net of scheduled off-hire days incl. laid up. We use available days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels were available to generate revenues. (5) Commercial off-hire days. We define commercial off-hire days as days a vessel is idle without employment. (6) Operational off-hire days. We define operational off-hire days as days associated with unscheduled repairs or other off-hire time related to the operation of the vessels. (7) Voyage days. We define voyage days as the total number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet was in our possession net of commercial and operational off-hire days. We use voyage days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues or are sailing for repositioning purposes. (8) Fleet utilization. We calculate fleet utilization by dividing the number of our voyage days during a period by the number of our available days during that period. We use fleet utilization to measure a company's efficiency in finding suitable employment for its vessels and minimizing the number of days that its vessels are off-hire for reasons such as unscheduled repairs or days waiting to find employment. (9) Fleet utilization, commercial. We calculate commercial fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of commercial off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period. (10) Fleet utilization, operational. We calculate operational fleet utilization by dividing our available days net of operational off-hire days during a period by our available days during that period. (11) Time charter equivalent rate, or TCE, is a measure of the average daily net revenue performance of our vessels. Our method of calculating TCE is determined by dividing time charter revenue and voyage charter revenue, if any, net of voyage expenses by voyage days for the relevant time period. Voyage expenses primarily consist of port, canal and fuel costs that are unique to a particular voyage, which would otherwise be paid by the charterer under a time charter contract or are related to repositioning the vessel for the next charter. TCE provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with time charter revenue and voyage charter revenue, if any, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our vessels and because we believe that it provides useful information to investors regarding our financial performance. TCE is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyage charters, time charters, pool agreements and bareboat charters) under which the vessels may be employed between the periods. Our definition of TCE may not be comparable to that used by other companies in the shipping industry. (12) We calculate daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew costs, provisions, deck and engine stores, lubricating oil, insurance, maintenance and repairs and related party management fees by dividing vessel operating expenses and related party management fees by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period. Drydocking expenses are reported separately. (13) Daily general and administrative expense is calculated by us by dividing general and administrative expenses by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period. (14) Total vessel operating expenses, or TVOE, is a measure of our total expenses associated with operating our vessels. We compute TVOE as the sum of vessel operating expenses, related party management fees and general and administrative expenses; drydocking expenses are not included. Daily TVOE is calculated by dividing TVOE by fleet calendar days for the relevant time period. (15) Daily drydocking expenses is calculated by us by dividing drydocking expenses by the fleet calendar days for the relevant period. Drydocking expenses include expenses during drydockings that would have been capitalized and amortized under the deferral method. Drydocking expenses could vary substantially from period to period depending on how many vessels underwent drydocking during the period. The Company expenses drydocking expenses as incurred. Conference Call and Webcast: Today, November 17, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results. Conference Call details: Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote "EuroHoldings" to the operator and/or conference ID 13757176. Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers. Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option. Audio Webcast- Slides Presentation: There will be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available on the Company's website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://www.euroholdings.gr and click on Company Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The slide presentation for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, will also be available in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website (www.euroholdings.gr) on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation



Euroholdings Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars - except number of shares)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2045 Nine months ended

September 30, 2024 Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 (unaudited)

Revenues Time charter revenue 4,432,490 3,082,843 12,752,551 9,106,990 Commissions (239,432) (120,506) (696,537) (357,059)



Net revenues 4,193,058 2,962,337 12,056,014 8,749,931 Operating expenses / (income) Voyage expenses 733,373 32,080 891,696 92,324 Vessel operating expenses 1,536,484 1,056,115 4,562,551 3,318,326 Drydocking expenses 439,597 26,771 439,597 366,868 Vessel depreciation 16,785 22,099 32,804 53,489 Related party management fees 246,402 182,158 727,944 614,510 General and administrative expenses 268,046 215,692 617,003 1,231,454 Gain on sale of vessel - - - (10,230,210) Total Operating expenses / (income), net 3,240,687 1,534,915 7,271,595 (4,553,239- Operating income 952,371 1,427,422 4,784,419 13,303,170 Other income / (expenses) Interest and other financing costs - - (65,989) - Foreign exchange (loss) / gain (1,382) (11,452) 2,740 (21,274) Interest income - 119,506



- 157,920



Other (expenses) /income, net (1,382- 108,054 (63,249- 136,646 Net income 950,989 1,535,476 4,721,170 13,439,816 Earnings per share, basic and diluted 0.34 0.55 1.70 4.81 Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 2,780,855 2,816,615 2,780,855 2,793,954

Euroholdings Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars - except number of shares)



December 31,

2024

September 30,

2025 ASSETS (unaudited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 129,541 15,973,097 Trade accounts receivable 443,229 12,982 Other receivables 65,259 26,924 Inventories 647,879 158,138 Prepaid expenses 107,799 211,791 Due from related company 980,952 1,108,197 Total current assets 2,374,659 17,491,129 Fixed assets: Vessels, net 6,238,768 3,583,497 Total assets 8,613,427 21,074,626 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 1,510,281 352,697 Accrued expenses 710,587 276,657 Deferred revenue 153,791 1,269,260 Total current liabilities 2,374,659 1,898,614 Total liabilities 2,374,659 1,898,614 Shareholders' equity: Share capital ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 0 and 2,816,615 issued and outstanding) - 28,166 Additional paid-in capital - 6,496,682 Net former parent company investment 6,238,768 - Retained earnings - 12,651,164 Total shareholders' equity 6,238,768 19,176,012 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 8,613,427 21,074,626

Euroholdings Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars)



Nine Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 4,721,170 13,439,816 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Vessel depreciation 32,804 53,489 Share based compensation cost - 286,080 Gain on sale of vessel - (10,230,210 - Amortization of deferred charges 33,740 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities 661,095 349,493 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,448,809 3,898,668 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for vessel improvements (129,429 - (141,947 - Net proceeds from sale of vessel - 12,875,487 Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities (129,429 - 12,733,540 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term bank loan (1,925,000 - - Net transfers to former parent company (3,482,456 - - Dividends paid - (788,652 - Net cash used in financing activities (5,407,456 - (788,652 - Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents (88,076 - 15,843,556 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 493,387 129,541 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 405,311 15,973,097

Euroholdings Ltd.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to

Net income

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Net income 950,989 1,535,476 4,721,170 13,439,816 Interest and other financing costs / (interest income) - net - (119,506 - 65,989 (157,920 - Vessel depreciation 16,785 22,099 32,804 53,489 Gain on sale of vessel - - - (10,230,210 - Adjusted EBITDA 967,774 1,438,069 4,819,963 3,105,175 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

Euroholdings Ltd. considers Adjusted EBITDA to represent net income before interest and other financing costs, income taxes, depreciation and gain on sale of vessel. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is included herein because as a supplemental basis upon which the Company assesses its financial performance and because the Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure assists our management and investors by increasing the comparability of our performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of financial costs, gain on sale of vessel and depreciation. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries.

Euroholdings Ltd.

Reconciliation of Adjusted net income to Net income

(All amounts expressed in U.S. Dollars - except share data and number of shares)



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Net income 950,989 1,535,476 4,721,170 13,439,816 Gain on sale of vessel - - - (10,230,210 - Adjusted net income 950,989 1,535,476 4,721,170 3,209,606 Adjusted earnings per share, basic and diluted 0.34 0.55 1.70 1.15 Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 2,780,855 2,816,615 2,780,855 2,793,954 Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share Reconciliation: Euroholdings Ltd. considers Adjusted net income to represent net income before gain on sale of vessel. Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share are included herein because we believe they assist our management and investors by increasing the comparability of the Company's fundamental performance from period to period by increasing the comparability of the Company's fundamental performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects between periods of gain on sale of vessel, which may significantly affect results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or earnings per share, as determined by GAAP, The Company's definition of Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share may not be the same as that used by other companies in the shipping or other industries. Adjusted net income and Adjusted earnings per share are not adjusted for all non-cash income and expense items that are reflected in our statement of cash flows.



About Euroholdings Ltd.

Euroholdings Ltd. was formed on March 20, 2024, under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The Company was incorporated by Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, or "Euroseas") to serve as the holding company of three subsidiaries that were contributed by Euroseas effective January 1, 2025. On March 17, 2025, Euroseas distributed all the shares of Euroholdings to its shareholders thereby spinning off Euroholdings. Euroholdings began trading on NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EHLD on March 18, 2025.



Euroholdings operates in the container shipping market. Euroholdings' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroholdings employs its vessels on period charters.



The Company has a fleet of 2 Feeder container carriers with a total carrying capacity of 3,171 TEU. Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including as defined under U.S. federal securities laws, concerning future events. Forward-looking statements provide the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts or that are not present facts or conditions. Words such as "anticipates," "may," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. You should, however, review the factors and risks the Company describes in the reports it files and furnishes from time to time with the SEC, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Visit our website www.Euroholdings.gr Company Contact Investor Relations / Financial Media Tasos Aslidis

Chief Strategy Officer & Treasurer

Euroholdings Ltd.

11 Canterbury Lane,

Watchung, NJ07069

Tel. (908) 301-9091

E-mail:aha@Euroholdings.gr Nicolas Bornozis/Markella Kara

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540

New York, NY10169

Tel. (212) 661-7566

E-mail:euroholdings@capitallink.com __________________

1Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted income per share are not recognized measurements under US GAAP (GAAP) and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for Euroholdings financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. Refer to a subsequent section of the Press Release for the definitions and reconciliation of these measurements to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

