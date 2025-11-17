Odysight.ai Inc.: Odysight.ai Appoints Eilam Sagi As Chief Business Officer (cbo)

OMER, Israel, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: ODYS), a leading provider of AI-powered visual sensing and Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solutions, announces the appointment of Mr. Eilam Sagi as the Company's Chief Business Officer (CBO)-

Col (ret.) Sagi brings more than 30 years of executive, operational, strategic and economic experience across the public, private and defense sectors. His extensive background includes leading large-scale business and technological programs, managing global partnerships and overseeing complex commercial, regulatory and infrastructure initiatives.

Prior to joining Odysight.ai, Mr. Sagi served as VP Asset Management at Enlight Renewable Energy, where he was responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenues generated by renewable-energy facilities worldwide. He previously held the position of Deputy General Manager at Israel's Ministry of Transportation, where he led multi billion dollars infrastructure programs, regulatory reform and national strategic planning in collaboration with governmental and industrial stakeholders.

Mr. Sagi also founded and managed a technology start-up focused on cognitive evaluation using AI-driven sensor technologies, and earlier in his career served as Head of the Budget Department for the Israeli Air Force, achieving the rank of colonel, where he managed multi-billion-dollar procurement and budgeting processes with major defense contractors in Israel and abroad.

Mr. Sagi holds a B.A. in Economics and Psychology from Bar-Ilan University and an E.M.B.A. in Diplomacy and Security Studies from Tel Aviv University.

"Eilam joins Odysight.ai at an exciting phase of commercial expansion and market diversification," said Yehu Ofer, Chief Executive Officer of Odysight.ai. "His rare combination of business acumen, operational leadership and deep experience in both government and industry will be instrumental in accelerating our global growth and driving new strategic collaborations."

Mr. Sagi commented: "I am thrilled to join Odysight.ai's talented team and contribute to scaling the Company's business and partnerships worldwide. The Company's technology and vision to transform maintenance through AI-based visual intelligence hold immense potential across multiple industries."

Odysight.ai, incorporated in Nevada U.S., with European and Israeli subsidiaries, pioneers Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with an innovative AI platform that transforms critical systems across Aviation & Aerospace, Transportation, Energy, and Industry. Leveraging advanced visual sensing, real-time analytics, and AI-driven insights, Odysight.ai enables safer, smarter, and more efficient operations. The Company's technology has been deployed in projects with NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense and leading aerospace OEMs, delivering measurable improvements in system reliability and maintenance efficiency. https://www.Odysight.ai/-

