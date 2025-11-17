

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WeRide (WRD) said it has been granted a permit to conduct fully driverless Robotaxi commercial operations in Abu Dhabi. The permit authorizes WeRide's Robotaxis to operate commercially without an on-board safety driver. The company said the permit enables WeRide Robotaxi services in Abu Dhabi to achieve financial breakeven on unit economics. Commercial operations will start on the Uber and TXAI platforms in Abu Dhabi.



WeRide has been operating Robotaxis with TXAI in Abu Dhabi since 2021. In December 2024, WeRide and Uber launched their Robotaxi ride-hailing partnership in Abu Dhabi. The partnership expanded in July 2025 to cover about half of Abu Dhabi's core areas. Together with partners, WeRide plans to extend services to cover most of Abu Dhabi city core by the end of 2025.



Shares of WeRide are up 5% in pre-market trade on Monday.



