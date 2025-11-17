Global Industrial Company: Global Industrial Introduces Mobile Robot Stretch Wrap Machine to Increase Efficiency, Safety and Value in Pallet Wrapping Operations

- Self-propelled, semi-autonomous unit designed to securely and safely wrap irregular and oversized loads, increase productivity and reduce stretch wrap waste -

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2025 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies, today announced the launch of the Global Industrial Mobile Robot Stretch Wrap Machine, a self-propelled, semi-autonomous solution that enables facilities to securely wrap irregular or oversized pallets directly on the floor.

Mobile Robot Stretch Wrap Machine

Designed to complement traditional turntable wrap machines, the Mobile Robot Stretch Wrap Machine travels to the load and wraps it in place, reducing forklift traffic and accommodating pallets that exceed standard turntable dimensions. Its compact design and intuitive touchscreen support single-operator workflows in warehouse, manufacturing, and retail environments where floor space and foot traffic make fixed stations impractical.

"Global Industrial is committed to delivering high-quality, innovative products and solutions that help our customers operate safely, improve efficiency, and increase productivity, while delivering exceptional value," said Kelly O'Bryan, Product Manager at Global Industrial. "By taking the machine to the load rather than the load to the machine, our Mobile Robot Stretch Wrap Machine helps improve day-to-day operations by reducing forklift traffic and supporting more sustainable performance over time."

Key features of the Global Industrial Mobile Robot Stretch Wrap Machine include:

Sustainability and Cost Savings: Consistent, programmable film-tension control delivers better than hand wrapping, providing maximum load security while reducing film use, costs, and waste. Compatible with Global Industrial machine-grade stretch film for optimized consumable performance.

Mobile Efficiency: Compact design with three wheels allows wrapping across multiple zones without dedicated stations. Travels to your pallet, reducing forklift traffic and eliminating the need to transfer unstable or oversized loads to a turntable.

Self-Propelled Design: Powered by two batteries that deliver up to 8 hours of continuous operation and fully recharge in under 10 hours.

Versatile Load Handling: Wraps irregular, oversized, or non-standard pallets with no maximum weight capacity.

Programmable Touchscreen Controls: Colorful touchscreen with programmable wrap settings and film tension control for consistent results and reduced film waste.

Heavy-Duty, Safety-Focused Construction: Built for demanding industrial environments with durable components and a front safety bumper that automatically stops movement on contact to help protect operators and bystanders.

View the Global Industrial Mobile Robot Stretch Wrap Machine product page here.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE: GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies. Leveraging over 75 years of experience, Global Industrial specializes in providing MRO solutions to businesses ranging from small to enterprise, and to the public sector. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and uses industry expertise, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and nationally known brands to provide customers with a breadth of offerings to meet their needs. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

