

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Company [BA], the American airplane manufacturing major, Monday announced that Air Senegal has committed to an order of nine 737 MAX airplanes.



The financial details of the order have not been disclosed.



Air Senegal hopes to expand its network in Europe and launch new routes from Dakar to the Middle East and Americas with the introduction of the 737-8 to its single-aisle fleet, all the while enabling it to serve secondary European cities, allowing fliers to save time bypassing major hubs.



Air Senegal will benefit from the airplane's operational efficiency as it reduces fuel use and emissions 20% and creates a 50% smaller noise footprint compared to the airplanes it replaces, commented the airline carrier.



Boeing 2025 Commercial Market Outlook forecasts that African carrier will need more than 1200 new airplanes over the twenty years with single-aisle jets comprising more than 70% of deliveries.



In pre-market activity, BA shares were trading at $194.67, up 0.08% on the New York Stock Exchange.



