Wolters Kluwer today announced that its Enablon Control of Work solution is now available in AWS Marketplace as a private offer. This purchasing model empowers customers to negotiate and receive tailored pricing, terms, and licensing agreements, while streamlining procurement and leveraging existing Amazon Web Services (AWS) billing workflows to accelerate deployment and optimize cloud budgets.

Wolters Kluwer's Enablon Control of Work solution consolidates permit-to-work, isolation management and risk assessments into an integrated system. Trusted by frontline workers and contractors in high-risk environments including oil gas, pharmaceuticals, data center and manufacturing industries, the software helps streamline operations, minimize unplanned downtime and prevent serious injuries and fatalities.

Richard Pulliam, SVP General Manager of EHS ESG for Wolters Kluwer, said:

"Making Enablon's Control of Work solution available in AWS Marketplace is another step in our mission to help customers operate safely and efficiently. By streamlining procurement and deployment, we enable organizations to digitize critical safety processes faster, reduce risk, and achieve operational excellence, all within a trusted cloud ecosystem."

Designed for scalability and configurability, the modular architecture of Enablon integrates seamlessly with leading cloud and enterprise systems, providing a unified source of truth for risk, compliance and sustainability data. The platform is mobile-enabled and supports configurable workflows, role-based access, and shared business rules to ensure consistency and control across global operations and processes.

Key customer benefits to this collaboration between Wolters Kluwer and AWS include:

Streamlined procurement: AWS Marketplace simplifies vendor onboarding, contract negotiations, and internal approvals, reducing time-to-value.

Access to incentives: Customers may qualify for AWS credits or discounts, further enhancing the value of their investment in Enablon.

The ability to credit Enablon purchases against AWS commitments: Customers with AWS Enterprise Discount Programs (EDP) or Private Pricing Agreements (PPA) can apply Enablon purchases toward their committed AWS spend, helping meet contractual thresholds and potentially unlocking future discounts.

Customers can explore the private offer in AWS Marketplace here.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251117488985/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Tom Reller

Associate Director, External Communications

Corporate Performance ESG

Wolters Kluwer

Tom.Reller@wolterskluwer.com