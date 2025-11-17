

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiCE Ltd. (NICE), an AI-powered customer experience (CX) platform provider, announced Monday the appointment of Arun Chandra as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective December 1, 2025.



In this newly created role, Chandra will oversee an integrated Global Customer Operations division that unites NiCE's core business enablers, including Partners, CX Customer Success & Services, Marketing, Global Business Operations, IT, and Corporate Security.



Chandra will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Scott Russell and serve as a member of the company's Executive Leadership Team (ELT).



Chandra joins NiCE from The Walt Disney Co., where he served as Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. A seasoned global executive, Chandra brings decades of leadership experience from top technology and entertainment companies including Disney, Meta, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).



With this appointment, NiCE continues to advance its mission to redefine customer experience through AI-orchestrated business outcomes, uniting human empathy and intelligent automation at scale.



