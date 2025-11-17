Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) (FSE: EGSD) (OTCQB: EQMEF) ("Equity") reports new precious and base metal assays from the Summer '25 drill program on its 100% owned Silver Queen Au-Ag project, British Columbia, which continue to extend the projection of mineralization in the No. 3 Vein beyond the limits of the Company's 2022 Resource Estimate.

Assay highlights from the latest drilling include:

A 1.3 metre (Est. TT) interval averaging 4.7g/t Au , 471g/t Ag, 2.5% Cu, 0.3% Pb and 1.5% Zn (1,128g/t AgEq or 15.6g/t AuEq), including a 0.7 metre (est. TT) interval grading 8.9g/t Au, 890g/t Ag, 4.8% Cu, 0.3% Pb and 0.2% Zn (2,042g/t AgEq or 28.2g/t AuEq) from SQ25-160; and

A 1.7 metre (Est. TT) interval averaging 0.2g/t Au, 519g/t Ag, 0.1% Cu, 2.8% Pb and 9.5% Zn (910g/t AgEq or 12.6g/t AuEq) including 0.4 metre (est. TT) interval grading 2,026g/t Ag, 0.1% Cu, 7.9% Pb and 14.5% Zn (2,687g/t AgEq or 37.1g/t AuEq) from SQ25-164.

Drilling continues to extend mineralization along strike and to depth along the northwest extension of the No. 3 vein and has now tested down-dip of previously released high-grade intercepts from 2024 drilling (eg: SQ24-136: 7.6m est TT. averaging 431g/t AgEq; see NR-15-24, December 17, 2024) and along strike of intercepts from earlier in 2025 (eg: SQ25-148: 3.5m averaging 536g/t AgEq; see NR-07-25, August 11, 2025). Mineralization now extends to depths of 450 metres below surface. Multiple veins have been intersected in most of these holes, including veins that have historically been identified as the No. 3 and No. 2 veins. Several additional hangingwall and footwall intercepts have been identified and drilling continues to provide definition to each of the vein sets and mineralized segments.

Of note, mineralization related to the No. 3 Vein is adjacent to historical mine workings, providing potential access advantages in any future development scenarios.

VP Exploration Rob Macdonald commented, "The Summer '25 drill program successfully extended mineralization in the No. 3 and No. 2 vein sets for up to 650 metres laterally and to depths of 450 metres below surface. Mineralization identified in the current drill program continues to expand and develop continuity within the vein sets and is accretive to previously modelled mineral resources on the Silver Queen Project. Work in 2025 will continue to incorporate the new drill data into a revised exploration and resource model, in anticipation of a Mineral Resource update to be prepared in Q1 '26, and to continue exploration on the ever-expanding Silver Queen vein system in 2026."

2025 Exploration Program Summary

Twenty-one core holes totalling 8,143 metres were drilled on the No. 3 North target. Assays have been returned from 19 holes. Assays from two holes which tested the furthest lateral projections of the No. 2 and No. 3 vein sets, are pending. A short sampling surface program consisting of reconnaissance soil and stream sediment samples was completed. The program was designed to investigate several district-scale targets outboard from the No. 3 Vein system in preparation of potential drill testing in 2026.

The No. 3 Vein system contains the single largest resource currently identified on the Silver Queen property, and along with its southern extension, the NG-3 Vein, account for 65% of the currently modelled mineral resource on a AgEq basis. Extensions to the No. 3 Vein should be highly accretive to the current mineral resource. The current NI43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate, with an effective date of December 1st, 2022, is detailed in a News Release issued on Jan 16, 2023 and can be found by clicking here. The full Technical Report can be found on SEDAR and on the Company's website.





Figure 1: Plan of Silver Queen project area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5566/274594_1ac3ab689460bbed_002full.jpg





Figure 2: No.3 North Longitudinal Section showing historical and 2024-25 drill intercepts. Historical Intercepts are semi-transparent. Drill holes with assays pending are shown in green

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5566/274594_1ac3ab689460bbed_003full.jpg

Table 1: Select Composites from 2025 Drilling on the No. 3 North Target

Hole # From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m)

Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) AgEq

(g/t) AuEq

(g/t) ETT

(m)

SQ25-160 344.0 344.5 0.5 0.4 1.4 280 0.8 0.1 0.2 473 6.5 SQ25-160 355.0 356.5 1.5 1.3 4.7 471 2.5 0.3 1.5 1128 15.6 inc. 355.7 356.5 0.8 0.7 8.9 890 4.8 0.3 0.2 2042 28.2 SQ25-160 390.9 398.4 7.5 6.3 0.4 33 0.2 0.1 1.2 127 1.8 inc. 393.3 396.0 2.8 2.3 0.8 78 0.4 0.2 3.2 292 4.0 inc. 393.3 393.8 0.5 0.4 2.5 327 1.7 0.9 15.9 1223 16.9 SQ25-160 405.6 406.6 1.1 0.9 0.6 130 1.5 0.5 1.2 376 5.2 SQ25-161 329.5 330.2 0.6 0.4 0.2 129 0.2 1.8 1.0 239 3.3 SQ25-161 432.6 434.6 1.9 1.2 0.6 134 0.4 0.1 0.5 242 3.3 SQ25-162 457.6 458.4 0.8 0.6 7.7 804 4.7 0.2 0.1 1845 25.5 SQ25-162 465.7 466.6 0.9 0.7 1.9 60 1.2 0.0 0.2 327 4.5 SQ25-162 469.8 471.0 1.2 0.9 1.9 40 0.2 0.2 1.0 235 3.2 inc. 469.8 470.4 0.6 0.5 3.4 55 0.4 0.1 0.3 353 4.9 SQ25-162 543.9 544.5 0.5 0.4 0.1 85 0.1 5.2 3.2 319 4.4 SQ25-163 NSV NSV NSV NSV NSV NSV NSV NSV NSV NSV NSV SQ25-164 330.0 330.4 0.4 0.3 0.3 118 2.8 0.6 1.0 477 6.6 SQ25-164 393.0 394.3 1.3 1.0 1.3 17 0.1 0.2 1.1 163 2.2 SQ25-164 450.0 452.1 2.1 1.7 0.2 519 0.1 2.8 9.5 910 12.6 inc. 450.5 450.9 0.5 0.4 0.0 2026 0.1 7.9 14.5 2687 37.1 SQ25-165 433.8 434.2 0.4 0.3 0.5 18 0.0 0.5 7.8 320 4.4 SQ25-165 507.9 508.3 0.4 0.3 2.1 65 0.6 0.7 1.6 346 4.8 SQ25-165 511.4 512.9 1.5 1.0 0.4 47 0.3 0.6 2.4 200 2.8



Notes: drill core samples were analyzed by FA/AAS for gold and 48 element ICP-MS by MS Analytical, Langley, BC. Silver (>100ppm), copper, lead and zinc (>1%) overlimits assayed by ore grade ICP-ES analysis, High silver overlimits (>1000g/t Ag) and gold overlimits (>10g/t Au) re-assayed with FA-Grav. Silver >10,000g/t re-assayed by concentrate analysis, where a FA-Grav analysis is performed in triplicate and a weighed average reported. Downhole composites calculated using a 80g/t AgEq (1g/t AuEq) cut-off and <20% internal dilution, except where noted. Accuracy of results is tested through the systematic inclusion of QA/QC standards, blanks and duplicates into the sample stream. AuEq and AgEq were calculated using prices of $2,360/oz Au, $28.50/oz Ag, $4.25/lb Cu, $0.90/lb Pb and $1.20/lb Zn. AuEq and AgEq calculations utilized relative metallurgical recoveries of Au 70%, Ag 80%, Cu 80%, Pb 81% and Zn 90%.

Table 2: Collar Survey data

Hole # Survey Data Collar Data UTM Coordinates_NAD83Z11 AZ DIP Depth Easting Northing Elev (m) Deg Deg (m) SQ25-160 648968 5995992 949 195 -46 477 SQ25-161 648968 5995993 948 204 -53 477 SQ25-162 648968 5995993 948 192 -58 558 SQ25-163 648968 5995993 948 212 -62 561 SQ25-164 648969 5995993 948 217 -47 537 SQ25-165 648969 5995993 948 228 -56 582

About Silver Queen Project

The Silver Queen Project is a premier gold-silver property with over 100 years of historic exploration and development and is located adjacent to power, roads and rail with significant mining infrastructure that was developed under previous operators Bradina JV (Bralorne Mines) and Houston Metals Corp. (a Hunt Brothers company). The property contains an historic decline into the No. 3 Vein and the George Lake Vein, as well as camp infrastructure and a maintained Tailings Facility.

The Silver Queen Property consists of 46 mineral claims, 17 crown grants, and two surface crown grants totalling 18,871ha with no underlying royalties. Mineralization is hosted by a series of epithermal veins distributed over a 6 sq km area. More than 20 different veins have been identified on the property, forming an extensive network of zoned Cretaceous- to Tertiary-age epithermal veins. The property remains largely under-explored.

About Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals Corporation is a member of the Malaspina-Manex Group. The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. The Company also has a controlling JV interest (57.49%) in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. As well, the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Arlington Property, located within the Boundary District of south-central British Columbia where 2025 exploration work consisted of geophysics and diamond drilling designed to identify and delineate an apparent gold system.

Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo, is VP Exploration of Equity Metals Corporation and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He is responsible for the supervision of the exploration on the Silver Queen project and for the preparation of the technical information in this disclosure. He has reviewed and approved this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr."



Joseph Anthony Kizis, Jr., P.Geo

President, Director, Equity Metals Corporation

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Equity Metals Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274594

SOURCE: Equity Metals Corporation