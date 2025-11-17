TOKYO, Nov 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that its all-new Destinator midsize SUV has earned a maximum five-star rating in the 2025 ASEAN NCAP*, a comprehensive safety performance assessment program for new vehicles in the ASEAN region.Mitsubishi Motors remains committed to its vision of a mobility society with zero traffic accidents, through ongoing efforts to develop and promote safety technologies and raise awareness of traffic safety.The Destinator is equipped with the brand's advanced driver assistance system, Mitsubishi Motors Safety Sensing. It delivers a high level of preventive safety through Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Automatic High Beam (AHB), Leading Car Departure Notification (LCDN), and Multi Around Monitor. Along with six SRS airbags, the model ensures collision safety performance with a high-rigidity body structure designed to absorb impact energy while minimizing cabin deformation in the event of a crash.As a seven-seat midsize SUV, the Destinator features a spacious three-row layout and is characterized by a refined, authentic SUV design and a premium cabin that offers comfort for everyone on board. Its 1.5-liter turbo engine, paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) optimized for both fuel efficiency and acceleration, delivers strong, exhilarating response. Additionally, while adopting a front-wheel drive system, Mitsubishi Motors combines its advanced all-wheel control technologies, including the Active Yaw Control (AYC), to deliver safe and reliable driving across diverse road surfaces and weather conditions.Sales began in Indonesia in July 2025, and the all-new Destinator is scheduled to launch in the Philippines on November 20, followed by Vietnam by the end of 2025. Subsequent launches are planned across the ASEAN region, South Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, with a global rollout to roughly 70 countries.*New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian CountriesAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.