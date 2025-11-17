

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's core inflation moderated in October to the lowest level nearly six years, data from the Bank of Poland showed on Monday.



Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, eased to 3.0 percent from September's stable 3.2 percent. Further, this was the lowest inflation since November 2019, when prices had risen 2.6 percent.



Excluding the most volatile prices, inflation softened to 3.4 percent from 3.7 percent.



Data released last week showed that consumer price inflation eased marginally to a 16-month low of 2.8 percent in October from 2.9 percent in September. Moreover, inflation remained withinthe central bank's tolerance band of 1.5 to 3.5 percent.



