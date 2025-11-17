Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17
Lancashire Holdings Limited
(the "Company") or ("LHL")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
17 November 2025
Hamilton, Bermuda
The Company announces that on 14 November 2025, Robert Cox, Non-Executive Director, purchased 2,000 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £5.82 per share.
Following this transaction, Robert Cox has an interest in the Company of 2,000 common shares, representing 0.0008% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Robert Cox
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Lancashire Holdings Limited
b)
LEI
5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Shares of US$0.50 each
ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of common shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
2,000
£11,640
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-11-14
f)
Place of the transaction
(XLON) London Stock Exchange
Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification
Christopher Head
Company Secretary
17 November 2025
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com