Windtree Therapeutics Announces It May Receive License Agreement Payments from Its Licensee for Renewed Acute Pulmonary Development by the Licensee

The Company has a global license agreement for the acute pulmonary that could pay up to $78.9 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestones plus low double digit royalties

The licensed treatments include SURFAXIN- , lyophilized lucinactant and AEROSURF- (a drug and device combination)

The franchise is intended to treat premature infants with respiratory distress syndrome (RDS)

Windtree will communicate more information about milestone payments it may receive from its licensing partner and the future timing of those potential payments

WARRINGTON, Pa., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. ("Windtree" or "the Company") (OTCID: WINT), a diversified company with several divisions and focused on becoming a revenue generating company, announced that it may receive license agreement payments from its licensee for renewed development work in the Company's licensed acute pulmonary treatments. The amended and restated global license agreement was executed in August, 2022. The agreement includes potential milestone payments up to $78.9 million and up to low double digit royalties. The license partner is responsible for all costs of development and commercialization.

RDS occurs in preterm infants when the lung is not fully developed with natural lung surfactant and may require surfactant therapy to sustain life. The risk of a premature infant developing RDS is related to the gestational age, with the earliest age at highest risk.

"Windtree has been informed by its licensing partner about its acute pulmonary treatment development plan and we are supportive for these activities," said Jed Latkin, Chief Executive Officer of Windtree. "Around the world, RDS remains as a serious condition that needs innovation. Potential milestone and royalty payments to Windtree would be non-dilutive and could contribute to funding our current corporate strategy."

About Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a diversified company with several divisions and focused on becoming a revenue generating company with future profitability.

About Lyophilized Lucinactant and AEROSURF-

Lyophilized lucinactant is an investigational synthetic peptide (KL4 surfactant) containing drug product that is being developed to improve the management of RDS in premature infants who may not have fully developed natural lung surfactant and may require surfactant therapy to sustain life. AEROSURF® (lucinactant for inhalation) is a drug/device combination designed to deliver aerosolized KL4 surfactant noninvasively using our proprietary ADS technology and potentially may meaningfully reduce the use of invasive endotracheal intubation and mechanical ventilation.

About SURFAXIN

Surfaxin (generic name: lucinactant) was a synthetic drug used to prevent respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in high-risk premature infants. Unlike earlier treatments derived from animal lungs, Surfaxin was created in a lab to mimic the natural lung fluid that helps air sacs stay open. The drug was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2012. However, it was discontinued by the manufacturer and is no longer available in the United States.

Forward Looking Statements

The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks related to the Company's ability to begin its environmental services business and manage costs and execute on its operational and budget plans. These and other risks are described in the Company's periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact Information:

Eric Curtis

ecurtis@windtreetx.com