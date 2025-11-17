Anzeige
Onfolio Holdings Inc.: Onfolio Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) (the "Company" or "Onfolio"), a company that acquires and manages a portfolio of digital marketing and online education businesses, announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Our most recent quarterly results demonstrate the continued effectiveness of our optimization and growth strategies to drive disciplined execution and performance," said Onfolio CEO Dom Wells. "We continued to make healthy progress across key metrics in the third quarter, while further advancing strategic goals for our high-growth potential portfolio companies."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 36.3% to $2.74M vs. $2.01M for the same period in the prior year and decreased 12.9% from $3.15M in Q2 of 2025.
  • Gross profit increased 46.9% to $1.77M, or 64.6% of total revenue, vs. $1.21M, or 59.9% of total revenue, for the same period in the prior year and decreased 8.6% from $1.94M, or 61.6% of total revenue, in Q2 of 2025.
  • Total operating expenses increased 32.7% to $2.04M vs. $1.54M for the same period in the prior year and decreased 16.6% from $2.44M in Q2 of 2025.
  • Net loss increased 82.1% to $0.6M vs. $0.3M for the same period in the prior year and increased 17.1% from $0.5M in Q2 of 2025.
  • Cash was $0.40M vs. $0.48M at the end of 2024.

Commenting on the third quarter financials, Wells stated, "We continue to pursue both topline growth and operating loss improvements every quarter. This quarter we saw good progress in our operating losses, especially if you remove non-cash expenses. Loss from operations was $(268,000) for the quarter, compared with $(331,000) in Q3 2024 and $(507,000) in Q2 2025. Of this amount, $301,000 represented amortization from acquisitions and $21,000 was stock-based compensation."

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Completed $1 million financing at a premium to market price on October 27, 2025, to strengthen balance sheet and support growth initiatives ahead of the Company's next strategic evolution.
  • The Company's AI marketing subsidiary, Pace Generative, continues to onboard new clients and build thought-leadership through its advisory board.
  • Launched a strategic partnership program to empower content creators to scale faster with expert support and marketing on a performance-based revenue share model.

Discussing the recent operational highlights, Wells commented, "We continue to drive progress across our portfolio, consistently find ways to better leverage current capabilities and capture new growth opportunities in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

"Our recently launched partnership program for course creators generated strong demand, and we plan to build out more of a dedicated team to meet that demand over the coming months. Pace Generative has also made significant strides since launching at the end of Q2, as we are showcasing demonstrable value with enterprise customers and already expanding services.

"We remain highly committed to reaching profitability, and our recent $1MM raise allows us to extend our runway while also investing in growth of the existing portfolio, both of which are critical for achieving that goal," concluded Wells.

For more detailed information regarding Onfolio's financial results, please see the Company's latest 10-Q or other SEC filings at https://investors.onfolio.com/filings.

About Onfolio Holdings
Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses. Onfolio acquires business that meet its investment criteria, being that such businesses operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. The Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and Onfolio's experience and skillset allows it to add increased value to these existing businesses.

Visit www- onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements
The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may" "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact
investors@onfolio.com

Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30 December 31
2025
 2024
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash- 401,972 - 476,874
Accounts receivable, net 718,585 755,804
Inventory 17,532 65,876
Prepaids and other current assets 196,392 138,007
Total Current Assets 1,334,481 1,436,561
Intangible assets 2,419,874 3,323,211
Goodwill 4,203,145 4,210,557
Fixed Assets 3,851 5,135
Due from related party 86,209 126,530
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method 188,007 213,007
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method - 268,231
Deferred offering costs 30,000 -
Other assets 23,252 9,465
Total Assets- 8,288,819 - 9,592,697
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and other current liabilities- 1,233,330 - 969,068
Dividends payable 122,210 100,797
Notes payable, current 548,667 312,634
Notes Payable - Related Party, current 390,000 790,000
Contingent consideration 177,700 981,591
Deferred revenue 276,461 589,913
Total Current Liabilities 2,748,368 3,744,003
Notes payable 721,350 450,000
Notes payable - related parties 1,084,965 1,049,000
Due to joint ventures - long term - -
Total Liabilities 4,554,683 5,243,003
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized
Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 170,460 and 134,460 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 170 134
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,127,395 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 5,128 5,128
Additional paid-in capital 23,636,662 22,316,751
Accumulated other comprehensive income 91,190 68,105
Accumulated deficit (21,486,937- (19,078,287-
Total Onfolio Inc. stockholders equity 2,246,213 3,311,831
Non-Controlling Interests 1,487,923 1,037,863
Total Stockholders' Equity 3,734,136 4,349,694
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity- 8,288,819 - 9,592,697
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Months Ended Sept 30, For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30,
2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Revenue, services - 1,878,367 - 1,110,095 - 5,737,565 - 2,826,812
Revenue, product sales 863,666 901,677 2,964,620 2,498,461
Total Revenue 2,742,033 2,011,772 8,702,185 5,325,273
Cost of revenue, services 884,964 666,451 2,971,313 1,590,675
Cost of revenue, product sales 85,869 139,647 314,275 549,157
Total cost of revenue 970,833 806,097 3,285,588 2,139,831
Gross profit 1,771,200 1,205,674 5,416,597 3,185,441
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative 1,827,754 1,319,743 6,115,896 3,856,582
Professional fees 208,562 193,611 792,208 595,056
Acquisition costs 2,952 18,979 68,625 122,266
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - 4,678 - 4,678
Total operating expenses 2,039,268 1,537,011 6,976,729 4,578,582
Loss from operations (268,068- (331,337- (1,560,132- (1,393,141-
Other income (expense)
Equity method income (loss) - 657 767 (5,560-
Dividend income 7,542 5,844 17,463 5,844
Interest income (expense), net (107,697- (20,126- (281,019- (60,564-
Other income (312,879- 1,344 (287,150- 2,934
Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration 55,334 - 126,046 -
Impairment of investments - - - -
Gain on sale of business - - - -
Total other income (357,700- (12,281- (423,893- (57,346-
Loss before income taxes (625,768- (343,618- (1,984,025- (1,450,487-
Income tax (provision) benefit - - 17,390 -
Net loss (625,768- (343,618- (1,966,635- (1,450,487-
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (74,936- 8,043 (98,060- 9,961
Net loss attributable to Onfolio Holdings Inc. (700,704- (335,575- (2,064,695- (1,440,526-
Preferred Dividends (144,105- (87,720- (343,956- (253,833-
Net loss to common shareholders - (844,809- - (423,295- - (2,408,651- - (1,694,359-
Net loss per common shareholder
Basic and diluted - (0.16- - (0.08- - (0.47- - (0.33-
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted 5,127,395 5,127,395 5,127,395 5,114,767
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
Preferred Stock, $0.001 Par value Common Stock, $0.001 Par Value Additional Accumulated Accumulated Other Non Stockholders'
Shares Amount Shares Amount Paid-In Capital Deficit Comprehensive Income Controlling Interest Equity
Balance, December 31, 2024134,460 - 134 5,127,395 - 5,128 - 22,316,751 - (19,078,287- - 68,105 - 1,037,863 - 4,349,694
Sale of preferred stock for cash28,000 28 - - 699,972 - - - 700,000
Preferred stock and common stock options issued for payment of contingent consideration2,800 3 - - 169,997 - - - 170,000
Stock-based compensation- - - - 272,930 - - - 272,930
Payment of note payble by NCI- - - - - - - 400,000 400,000
Preferred dividends- - - - - (103,921- - - (103,921-
Foreign currency translation- - - - - - 29,047 - 29,047
Distribution to non-controlling interest- - - - - - - (17,820- (17,820-
Net loss- - - - - (794,387- - (12,041- (806,428-
Balance, March 31, 2025165,260 165 5,127,395 5,128 23,459,650 (19,976,595- 97,152 1,408,002 4,993,502
Sale of preferred stock for cash5,200 5 - - 129,995 - - - 130,000
Stock-based compensation- - - - 26,013 - - - 26,013
Preferred dividends- - - - - (95,930- - - (95,930-
Foreign currency translation- - - - - - (9,007- - (9,007-
Distribution to non-controlling interest- - - - - - - (19,860- (19,860-
Net loss- - - - - (569,604- - 35,165 (534,439-
Balance, June 30, 2025170,460 170 5,127,395 5,128 23,615,658 (20,642,129- 88,145 1,423,307 4,490,279
Sale of preferred stock for cash- - - - - - - - -
Stock-based compensation- - - - 21,004 - - - 21,004
Preferred dividends- - - - - (144,105- - - (144,105-
Foreign currency translation- - - - - - 3,045 - 3,045
Distribution to non-controlling interest- - - - - - - (10,320- (10,320-
Net loss- - - - - (700,704- - 74,936 (625,768-
Balance, September 30, 2025170,460 - 170 5,127,395 - 5,128 - 23,636,662 - (21,486,938- - 91,190 - 1,487,923 - 3,734,135
Balance, December 31, 202392,260 93 5,107,395 5,108 21,107,311 (16,957,854- 182,465 - 4,337,123
Acquisition of Business17,000 17 - - 484,983 - - 126,000 611,000
Sale of preferred stock for cash400 - - - 10,000 - - - 10,000
Stock-based compensation- - - - 17,887 - - - 17,887
Preferred dividends- - - - - (81,645- - - (81,645-
Foreign currency translation- - - - - - (39,134- - (39,134-
Distribution to non-controlling interest- - - - - - - - -
Net loss- - - - - (477,162- - (1,918- (479,080-
Balance, March 31, 2024109,660 110 5,107,395 5,108 21,620,181 (17,516,661- 143,331 124,082 4,376,151
Acquisition of Business8,000 8 - - 199,992 - - 200,000 400,000
Stock-based compensation- - - - 27,510 - - - 27,510
Common stock issued for exercise of options- - 20,000 20 (20- - - - -
Preferred dividends- - - - - (84,468- - - (84,468-
Foreign currency translation- - - - - - 15,778 - 15,778
Distribution to non-controlling interest- - - - - - - (3,600- (3,600-
Net loss- - - - - (627,789- - (1,254- (629,043-
Balance, June 30, 2024117,660 118 5,127,395 5,128 21,847,663 (18,228,918- 159,109 319,228 4,102,328
Sale of preferred stock for cash400 - - - 10,000 - - - 10,000
Cash received from exercise of options- - - - 12,960 - - - 12,960
Stock-based compensation- - - - 6,638 - - - 6,638
Preferred dividends- - - - - (87,720- - - (87,720-
Foreign currency translation- - - - - - (53,502- - (53,502-
Distribution to non-controlling interest- - - - - - - (7,800- (7,800-
Net loss- - - - - (335,575- - (8,043- (343,618-
Balance, September 30, 2024118,060 - 118 5,127,395 - 5,128 - 21,877,261 - (18,652,213- - 105,607 - 303,385 - 3,639,286
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
2025
 2024
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net loss- (1,966,635- - (1,450,487-
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Stock-based compensation expense 319,947 52,035
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 29,381 -
Equity method loss (income) (767- 5,560
Impairment of equity method investment 293,998 -
Dividends received from equity method investment - -
Amortization of intangible assets 903,337 431,781
Depreciation expense 1,284 -
Impairment of intangible assets - 4,678
Change in FV of contingent consideration (126,046- -
Net change in:
Accounts receivable 37,219 (136,594-
Inventory 48,344 37,307
Prepaids and other current assets (72,172- (20,170-
Accounts payable and other current liabilities 264,262 292,897
Due to joint ventures 40,321 24,958
Deferred revenue (313,452- 61,319
Due to related parties - -
Net cash used in operating activities (540,979- (696,716-
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Cash paid to acquire businesses - (255,000-
Investments in unconsolidated entities - (49,000-
Investment in cryptocurrency - -
Net cash used in investing activities - (304,000-
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock 830,000 20,000
Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 12,960
Payment of deferred offering costs (30,000- -
Payments of preferred dividends (322,543- (234,596-
Distributions to non-controlling interest holders (48,000- (11,400-
Proceeds from notes payable 593,371 732,300
Payments on note payables (455,369- (238,046-
Payments on acquisition note payables - -
Proceeds from notes payable - related parties 35,965 200,000
Payments on note payables - related parties - (1,000-
Payments on contingent consideration (167,845- -
Net cash provided by financing activities 435,579 480,218
Effect of foreign currency translation 30,496 (98,520-
Net Change in Cash (74,904- (619,018-
Cash, Beginning of Period 476,874 982,261
Cash, End of Period 401,970 - 363,243
Cash Paid For:
Income Taxes- - - -
Interest- 153,258 - 60,564
Non-cash transactions:
Preferred dividends accrued- 343,956 - 253,833
Notes payable issued for asset acquisitions- - - 640,000
Preferred stock issued for acquisitions- - - 625,000
Contingent consideration issued for acquisition- - - 1,869,000
Common stock issued for acquisitions- - - 60,000
Non-controlling interest for acquisition - - 126,000
Settlement of contingent consideration- 510,000 - -
Non-controlling interest issued for settlement of note payable- 400,000 - -
Common stock issued for conversion of stock options- - -
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

