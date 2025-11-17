Onfolio Holdings Inc.: Onfolio Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) (the "Company" or "Onfolio"), a company that acquires and manages a portfolio of digital marketing and online education businesses, announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
"Our most recent quarterly results demonstrate the continued effectiveness of our optimization and growth strategies to drive disciplined execution and performance," said Onfolio CEO Dom Wells. "We continued to make healthy progress across key metrics in the third quarter, while further advancing strategic goals for our high-growth potential portfolio companies."
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue increased 36.3% to $2.74M vs. $2.01M for the same period in the prior year and decreased 12.9% from $3.15M in Q2 of 2025.
- Gross profit increased 46.9% to $1.77M, or 64.6% of total revenue, vs. $1.21M, or 59.9% of total revenue, for the same period in the prior year and decreased 8.6% from $1.94M, or 61.6% of total revenue, in Q2 of 2025.
- Total operating expenses increased 32.7% to $2.04M vs. $1.54M for the same period in the prior year and decreased 16.6% from $2.44M in Q2 of 2025.
- Net loss increased 82.1% to $0.6M vs. $0.3M for the same period in the prior year and increased 17.1% from $0.5M in Q2 of 2025.
- Cash was $0.40M vs. $0.48M at the end of 2024.
Commenting on the third quarter financials, Wells stated, "We continue to pursue both topline growth and operating loss improvements every quarter. This quarter we saw good progress in our operating losses, especially if you remove non-cash expenses. Loss from operations was $(268,000) for the quarter, compared with $(331,000) in Q3 2024 and $(507,000) in Q2 2025. Of this amount, $301,000 represented amortization from acquisitions and $21,000 was stock-based compensation."
Recent Operational Highlights
- Completed $1 million financing at a premium to market price on October 27, 2025, to strengthen balance sheet and support growth initiatives ahead of the Company's next strategic evolution.
- The Company's AI marketing subsidiary, Pace Generative, continues to onboard new clients and build thought-leadership through its advisory board.
- Launched a strategic partnership program to empower content creators to scale faster with expert support and marketing on a performance-based revenue share model.
Discussing the recent operational highlights, Wells commented, "We continue to drive progress across our portfolio, consistently find ways to better leverage current capabilities and capture new growth opportunities in the ever-evolving digital landscape.
"Our recently launched partnership program for course creators generated strong demand, and we plan to build out more of a dedicated team to meet that demand over the coming months. Pace Generative has also made significant strides since launching at the end of Q2, as we are showcasing demonstrable value with enterprise customers and already expanding services.
"We remain highly committed to reaching profitability, and our recent $1MM raise allows us to extend our runway while also investing in growth of the existing portfolio, both of which are critical for achieving that goal," concluded Wells.
For more detailed information regarding Onfolio's financial results, please see the Company's latest 10-Q or other SEC filings at https://investors.onfolio.com/filings.
|Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|September 30
|December 31
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|-
|401,972
|-
|476,874
|Accounts receivable, net
|718,585
|755,804
|Inventory
|17,532
|65,876
|Prepaids and other current assets
|196,392
|138,007
|Total Current Assets
|1,334,481
|1,436,561
|Intangible assets
|2,419,874
|3,323,211
|Goodwill
|4,203,145
|4,210,557
|Fixed Assets
|3,851
|5,135
|Due from related party
|86,209
|126,530
|Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method
|188,007
|213,007
|Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method
|-
|268,231
|Deferred offering costs
|30,000
|-
|Other assets
|23,252
|9,465
|Total Assets
|-
|8,288,819
|-
|9,592,697
|Liabilities and Stockholders Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|-
|1,233,330
|-
|969,068
|Dividends payable
|122,210
|100,797
|Notes payable, current
|548,667
|312,634
|Notes Payable - Related Party, current
|390,000
|790,000
|Contingent consideration
|177,700
|981,591
|Deferred revenue
|276,461
|589,913
|Total Current Liabilities
|2,748,368
|3,744,003
|Notes payable
|721,350
|450,000
|Notes payable - related parties
|1,084,965
|1,049,000
|Due to joint ventures - long term
|-
|-
|Total Liabilities
|4,554,683
|5,243,003
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized
|Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 170,460 and 134,460 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|170
|134
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,127,395 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
|5,128
|5,128
|Additional paid-in capital
|23,636,662
|22,316,751
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|91,190
|68,105
|Accumulated deficit
|(21,486,937
|-
|(19,078,287
|-
|Total Onfolio Inc. stockholders equity
|2,246,213
|3,311,831
|Non-Controlling Interests
|1,487,923
|1,037,863
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|3,734,136
|4,349,694
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|-
|8,288,819
|-
|9,592,697
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
|Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations
|For the Three Months Ended Sept 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue, services
|-
|1,878,367
|-
|1,110,095
|-
|5,737,565
|-
|2,826,812
|Revenue, product sales
|863,666
|901,677
|2,964,620
|2,498,461
|Total Revenue
|2,742,033
|2,011,772
|8,702,185
|5,325,273
|Cost of revenue, services
|884,964
|666,451
|2,971,313
|1,590,675
|Cost of revenue, product sales
|85,869
|139,647
|314,275
|549,157
|Total cost of revenue
|970,833
|806,097
|3,285,588
|2,139,831
|Gross profit
|1,771,200
|1,205,674
|5,416,597
|3,185,441
|Operating expenses
|Selling, general and administrative
|1,827,754
|1,319,743
|6,115,896
|3,856,582
|Professional fees
|208,562
|193,611
|792,208
|595,056
|Acquisition costs
|2,952
|18,979
|68,625
|122,266
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
|-
|4,678
|-
|4,678
|Total operating expenses
|2,039,268
|1,537,011
|6,976,729
|4,578,582
|Loss from operations
|(268,068
|-
|(331,337
|-
|(1,560,132
|-
|(1,393,141
|-
|Other income (expense)
|Equity method income (loss)
|-
|657
|767
|(5,560
|-
|Dividend income
|7,542
|5,844
|17,463
|5,844
|Interest income (expense), net
|(107,697
|-
|(20,126
|-
|(281,019
|-
|(60,564
|-
|Other income
|(312,879
|-
|1,344
|(287,150
|-
|2,934
|Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration
|55,334
|-
|126,046
|-
|Impairment of investments
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gain on sale of business
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total other income
|(357,700
|-
|(12,281
|-
|(423,893
|-
|(57,346
|-
|Loss before income taxes
|(625,768
|-
|(343,618
|-
|(1,984,025
|-
|(1,450,487
|-
|Income tax (provision) benefit
|-
|-
|17,390
|-
|Net loss
|(625,768
|-
|(343,618
|-
|(1,966,635
|-
|(1,450,487
|-
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(74,936
|-
|8,043
|(98,060
|-
|9,961
|Net loss attributable to Onfolio Holdings Inc.
|(700,704
|-
|(335,575
|-
|(2,064,695
|-
|(1,440,526
|-
|Preferred Dividends
|(144,105
|-
|(87,720
|-
|(343,956
|-
|(253,833
|-
|Net loss to common shareholders
|-
|(844,809
|-
|-
|(423,295
|-
|-
|(2,408,651
|-
|-
|(1,694,359
|-
|Net loss per common shareholder
|Basic and diluted
|-
|(0.16
|-
|-
|(0.08
|-
|-
|(0.47
|-
|-
|(0.33
|-
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|5,127,395
|5,127,395
|5,127,395
|5,114,767
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
|Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
|For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
|Preferred Stock, $0.001 Par value
|Common Stock, $0.001 Par Value
|Additional
|Accumulated
|Accumulated Other
|Non
|Stockholders'
|Shares
|Amount
|Shares
|Amount
|Paid-In Capital
|Deficit
|Comprehensive Income
|Controlling Interest
|Equity
|Balance, December 31, 2024
|134,460
|-
|134
|5,127,395
|-
|5,128
|-
|22,316,751
|-
|(19,078,287
|-
|-
|68,105
|-
|1,037,863
|-
|4,349,694
|Sale of preferred stock for cash
|28,000
|28
|-
|-
|699,972
|-
|-
|-
|700,000
|Preferred stock and common stock options issued for payment of contingent consideration
|2,800
|3
|-
|-
|169,997
|-
|-
|-
|170,000
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|272,930
|-
|-
|-
|272,930
|Payment of note payble by NCI
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|400,000
|400,000
|Preferred dividends
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(103,921
|-
|-
|-
|(103,921
|-
|Foreign currency translation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29,047
|-
|29,047
|Distribution to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(17,820
|-
|(17,820
|-
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(794,387
|-
|-
|(12,041
|-
|(806,428
|-
|Balance, March 31, 2025
|165,260
|165
|5,127,395
|5,128
|23,459,650
|(19,976,595
|-
|97,152
|1,408,002
|4,993,502
|Sale of preferred stock for cash
|5,200
|5
|-
|-
|129,995
|-
|-
|-
|130,000
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26,013
|-
|-
|-
|26,013
|Preferred dividends
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(95,930
|-
|-
|-
|(95,930
|-
|Foreign currency translation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(9,007
|-
|-
|(9,007
|-
|Distribution to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(19,860
|-
|(19,860
|-
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(569,604
|-
|-
|35,165
|(534,439
|-
|Balance, June 30, 2025
|170,460
|170
|5,127,395
|5,128
|23,615,658
|(20,642,129
|-
|88,145
|1,423,307
|4,490,279
|Sale of preferred stock for cash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21,004
|-
|-
|-
|21,004
|Preferred dividends
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(144,105
|-
|-
|-
|(144,105
|-
|Foreign currency translation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,045
|-
|3,045
|Distribution to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(10,320
|-
|(10,320
|-
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(700,704
|-
|-
|74,936
|(625,768
|-
|Balance, September 30, 2025
|170,460
|-
|170
|5,127,395
|-
|5,128
|-
|23,636,662
|-
|(21,486,938
|-
|-
|91,190
|-
|1,487,923
|-
|3,734,135
|Balance, December 31, 2023
|92,260
|93
|5,107,395
|5,108
|21,107,311
|(16,957,854
|-
|182,465
|-
|4,337,123
|Acquisition of Business
|17,000
|17
|-
|-
|484,983
|-
|-
|126,000
|611,000
|Sale of preferred stock for cash
|400
|-
|-
|-
|10,000
|-
|-
|-
|10,000
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17,887
|-
|-
|-
|17,887
|Preferred dividends
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(81,645
|-
|-
|-
|(81,645
|-
|Foreign currency translation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(39,134
|-
|-
|(39,134
|-
|Distribution to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(477,162
|-
|-
|(1,918
|-
|(479,080
|-
|Balance, March 31, 2024
|109,660
|110
|5,107,395
|5,108
|21,620,181
|(17,516,661
|-
|143,331
|124,082
|4,376,151
|Acquisition of Business
|8,000
|8
|-
|-
|199,992
|-
|-
|200,000
|400,000
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27,510
|-
|-
|-
|27,510
|Common stock issued for exercise of options
|-
|-
|20,000
|20
|(20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Preferred dividends
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(84,468
|-
|-
|-
|(84,468
|-
|Foreign currency translation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15,778
|-
|15,778
|Distribution to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3,600
|-
|(3,600
|-
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(627,789
|-
|-
|(1,254
|-
|(629,043
|-
|Balance, June 30, 2024
|117,660
|118
|5,127,395
|5,128
|21,847,663
|(18,228,918
|-
|159,109
|319,228
|4,102,328
|Sale of preferred stock for cash
|400
|-
|-
|-
|10,000
|-
|-
|-
|10,000
|Cash received from exercise of options
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12,960
|-
|-
|-
|12,960
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6,638
|-
|-
|-
|6,638
|Preferred dividends
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(87,720
|-
|-
|-
|(87,720
|-
|Foreign currency translation
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(53,502
|-
|-
|(53,502
|-
|Distribution to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(7,800
|-
|(7,800
|-
|Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(335,575
|-
|-
|(8,043
|-
|(343,618
|-
|Balance, September 30, 2024
|118,060
|-
|118
|5,127,395
|-
|5,128
|-
|21,877,261
|-
|(18,652,213
|-
|-
|105,607
|-
|303,385
|-
|3,639,286
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
|Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net loss
|-
|(1,966,635
|-
|-
|(1,450,487
|-
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|319,947
|52,035
|Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
|29,381
|-
|Equity method loss (income)
|(767
|-
|5,560
|Impairment of equity method investment
|293,998
|-
|Dividends received from equity method investment
|-
|-
|Amortization of intangible assets
|903,337
|431,781
|Depreciation expense
|1,284
|-
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|4,678
|Change in FV of contingent consideration
|(126,046
|-
|-
|Net change in:
|Accounts receivable
|37,219
|(136,594
|-
|Inventory
|48,344
|37,307
|Prepaids and other current assets
|(72,172
|-
|(20,170
|-
|Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|264,262
|292,897
|Due to joint ventures
|40,321
|24,958
|Deferred revenue
|(313,452
|-
|61,319
|Due to related parties
|-
|-
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(540,979
|-
|(696,716
|-
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|Cash paid to acquire businesses
|-
|(255,000
|-
|Investments in unconsolidated entities
|-
|(49,000
|-
|Investment in cryptocurrency
|-
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|-
|(304,000
|-
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock
|830,000
|20,000
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|-
|12,960
|Payment of deferred offering costs
|(30,000
|-
|-
|Payments of preferred dividends
|(322,543
|-
|(234,596
|-
|Distributions to non-controlling interest holders
|(48,000
|-
|(11,400
|-
|Proceeds from notes payable
|593,371
|732,300
|Payments on note payables
|(455,369
|-
|(238,046
|-
|Payments on acquisition note payables
|-
|-
|Proceeds from notes payable - related parties
|35,965
|200,000
|Payments on note payables - related parties
|-
|(1,000
|-
|Payments on contingent consideration
|(167,845
|-
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|435,579
|480,218
|Effect of foreign currency translation
|30,496
|(98,520
|-
|Net Change in Cash
|(74,904
|-
|(619,018
|-
|Cash, Beginning of Period
|476,874
|982,261
|Cash, End of Period
|401,970
|-
|363,243
|Cash Paid For:
|Income Taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Interest
|-
|153,258
|-
|60,564
|Non-cash transactions:
|Preferred dividends accrued
|-
|343,956
|-
|253,833
|Notes payable issued for asset acquisitions
|-
|-
|-
|640,000
|Preferred stock issued for acquisitions
|-
|-
|-
|625,000
|Contingent consideration issued for acquisition
|-
|-
|-
|1,869,000
|Common stock issued for acquisitions
|-
|-
|-
|60,000
|Non-controlling interest for acquisition
|-
|-
|126,000
|Settlement of contingent consideration
|-
|510,000
|-
|-
|Non-controlling interest issued for settlement of note payable
|-
|400,000
|-
|-
|Common stock issued for conversion of stock options
|-
|-
|-
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements