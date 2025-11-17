Onfolio Holdings Inc.: Onfolio Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) (the "Company" or "Onfolio"), a company that acquires and manages a portfolio of digital marketing and online education businesses, announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"Our most recent quarterly results demonstrate the continued effectiveness of our optimization and growth strategies to drive disciplined execution and performance," said Onfolio CEO Dom Wells. "We continued to make healthy progress across key metrics in the third quarter, while further advancing strategic goals for our high-growth potential portfolio companies."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 36.3% to $2.74M vs. $2.01M for the same period in the prior year and decreased 12.9% from $3.15M in Q2 of 2025.

Gross profit increased 46.9% to $1.77M, or 64.6% of total revenue, vs. $1.21M, or 59.9% of total revenue, for the same period in the prior year and decreased 8.6% from $1.94M, or 61.6% of total revenue, in Q2 of 2025.

Total operating expenses increased 32.7% to $2.04M vs. $1.54M for the same period in the prior year and decreased 16.6% from $2.44M in Q2 of 2025.

Net loss increased 82.1% to $0.6M vs. $0.3M for the same period in the prior year and increased 17.1% from $0.5M in Q2 of 2025.

Cash was $0.40M vs. $0.48M at the end of 2024.



Commenting on the third quarter financials, Wells stated, "We continue to pursue both topline growth and operating loss improvements every quarter. This quarter we saw good progress in our operating losses, especially if you remove non-cash expenses. Loss from operations was $(268,000) for the quarter, compared with $(331,000) in Q3 2024 and $(507,000) in Q2 2025. Of this amount, $301,000 represented amortization from acquisitions and $21,000 was stock-based compensation."

Recent Operational Highlights

Completed $1 million financing at a premium to market price on October 27, 2025, to strengthen balance sheet and support growth initiatives ahead of the Company's next strategic evolution.

The Company's AI marketing subsidiary, Pace Generative, continues to onboard new clients and build thought-leadership through its advisory board.

Launched a strategic partnership program to empower content creators to scale faster with expert support and marketing on a performance-based revenue share model.



Discussing the recent operational highlights, Wells commented, "We continue to drive progress across our portfolio, consistently find ways to better leverage current capabilities and capture new growth opportunities in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

"Our recently launched partnership program for course creators generated strong demand, and we plan to build out more of a dedicated team to meet that demand over the coming months. Pace Generative has also made significant strides since launching at the end of Q2, as we are showcasing demonstrable value with enterprise customers and already expanding services.

"We remain highly committed to reaching profitability, and our recent $1MM raise allows us to extend our runway while also investing in growth of the existing portfolio, both of which are critical for achieving that goal," concluded Wells.

For more detailed information regarding Onfolio's financial results, please see the Company's latest 10-Q or other SEC filings at https://investors.onfolio.com/filings.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses. Onfolio acquires business that meet its investment criteria, being that such businesses operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. The Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and Onfolio's experience and skillset allows it to add increased value to these existing businesses.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30 December 31 2025

2024

Assets Current Assets: Cash - 401,972 - 476,874 Accounts receivable, net 718,585 755,804 Inventory 17,532 65,876 Prepaids and other current assets 196,392 138,007 Total Current Assets 1,334,481 1,436,561 Intangible assets 2,419,874 3,323,211 Goodwill 4,203,145 4,210,557 Fixed Assets 3,851 5,135 Due from related party 86,209 126,530 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method 188,007 213,007 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method - 268,231 Deferred offering costs 30,000 - Other assets 23,252 9,465 Total Assets - 8,288,819 - 9,592,697 Liabilities and Stockholders Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities - 1,233,330 - 969,068 Dividends payable 122,210 100,797 Notes payable, current 548,667 312,634 Notes Payable - Related Party, current 390,000 790,000 Contingent consideration 177,700 981,591 Deferred revenue 276,461 589,913 Total Current Liabilities 2,748,368 3,744,003 Notes payable 721,350 450,000 Notes payable - related parties 1,084,965 1,049,000 Due to joint ventures - long term - - Total Liabilities 4,554,683 5,243,003 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 170,460 and 134,460 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 170 134 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,127,395 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 5,128 5,128 Additional paid-in capital 23,636,662 22,316,751 Accumulated other comprehensive income 91,190 68,105 Accumulated deficit (21,486,937 - (19,078,287 - Total Onfolio Inc. stockholders equity 2,246,213 3,311,831 Non-Controlling Interests 1,487,923 1,037,863 Total Stockholders' Equity 3,734,136 4,349,694 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity - 8,288,819 - 9,592,697 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended Sept 30, For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue, services - 1,878,367 - 1,110,095 - 5,737,565 - 2,826,812 Revenue, product sales 863,666 901,677 2,964,620 2,498,461 Total Revenue 2,742,033 2,011,772 8,702,185 5,325,273 Cost of revenue, services 884,964 666,451 2,971,313 1,590,675 Cost of revenue, product sales 85,869 139,647 314,275 549,157 Total cost of revenue 970,833 806,097 3,285,588 2,139,831 Gross profit 1,771,200 1,205,674 5,416,597 3,185,441 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 1,827,754 1,319,743 6,115,896 3,856,582 Professional fees 208,562 193,611 792,208 595,056 Acquisition costs 2,952 18,979 68,625 122,266 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - 4,678 - 4,678 Total operating expenses 2,039,268 1,537,011 6,976,729 4,578,582 Loss from operations (268,068 - (331,337 - (1,560,132 - (1,393,141 - Other income (expense) Equity method income (loss) - 657 767 (5,560 - Dividend income 7,542 5,844 17,463 5,844 Interest income (expense), net (107,697 - (20,126 - (281,019 - (60,564 - Other income (312,879 - 1,344 (287,150 - 2,934 Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration 55,334 - 126,046 - Impairment of investments - - - - Gain on sale of business - - - - Total other income (357,700 - (12,281 - (423,893 - (57,346 - Loss before income taxes (625,768 - (343,618 - (1,984,025 - (1,450,487 - Income tax (provision) benefit - - 17,390 - Net loss (625,768 - (343,618 - (1,966,635 - (1,450,487 - Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (74,936 - 8,043 (98,060 - 9,961 Net loss attributable to Onfolio Holdings Inc. (700,704 - (335,575 - (2,064,695 - (1,440,526 - Preferred Dividends (144,105 - (87,720 - (343,956 - (253,833 - Net loss to common shareholders - (844,809 - - (423,295 - - (2,408,651 - - (1,694,359 - Net loss per common shareholder Basic and diluted - (0.16 - - (0.08 - - (0.47 - - (0.33 - Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 5,127,395 5,127,395 5,127,395 5,114,767 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 Preferred Stock, $0.001 Par value Common Stock, $0.001 Par Value Additional Accumulated Accumulated Other Non Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Paid-In Capital Deficit Comprehensive Income Controlling Interest Equity Balance, December 31, 2024 134,460 - 134 5,127,395 - 5,128 - 22,316,751 - (19,078,287 - - 68,105 - 1,037,863 - 4,349,694 Sale of preferred stock for cash 28,000 28 - - 699,972 - - - 700,000 Preferred stock and common stock options issued for payment of contingent consideration 2,800 3 - - 169,997 - - - 170,000 Stock-based compensation - - - - 272,930 - - - 272,930 Payment of note payble by NCI - - - - - - - 400,000 400,000 Preferred dividends - - - - - (103,921 - - - (103,921 - Foreign currency translation - - - - - - 29,047 - 29,047 Distribution to non-controlling interest - - - - - - - (17,820 - (17,820 - Net loss - - - - - (794,387 - - (12,041 - (806,428 - Balance, March 31, 2025 165,260 165 5,127,395 5,128 23,459,650 (19,976,595 - 97,152 1,408,002 4,993,502 Sale of preferred stock for cash 5,200 5 - - 129,995 - - - 130,000 Stock-based compensation - - - - 26,013 - - - 26,013 Preferred dividends - - - - - (95,930 - - - (95,930 - Foreign currency translation - - - - - - (9,007 - - (9,007 - Distribution to non-controlling interest - - - - - - - (19,860 - (19,860 - Net loss - - - - - (569,604 - - 35,165 (534,439 - Balance, June 30, 2025 170,460 170 5,127,395 5,128 23,615,658 (20,642,129 - 88,145 1,423,307 4,490,279 Sale of preferred stock for cash - - - - - - - - - Stock-based compensation - - - - 21,004 - - - 21,004 Preferred dividends - - - - - (144,105 - - - (144,105 - Foreign currency translation - - - - - - 3,045 - 3,045 Distribution to non-controlling interest - - - - - - - (10,320 - (10,320 - Net loss - - - - - (700,704 - - 74,936 (625,768 - Balance, September 30, 2025 170,460 - 170 5,127,395 - 5,128 - 23,636,662 - (21,486,938 - - 91,190 - 1,487,923 - 3,734,135 Balance, December 31, 2023 92,260 93 5,107,395 5,108 21,107,311 (16,957,854 - 182,465 - 4,337,123 Acquisition of Business 17,000 17 - - 484,983 - - 126,000 611,000 Sale of preferred stock for cash 400 - - - 10,000 - - - 10,000 Stock-based compensation - - - - 17,887 - - - 17,887 Preferred dividends - - - - - (81,645 - - - (81,645 - Foreign currency translation - - - - - - (39,134 - - (39,134 - Distribution to non-controlling interest - - - - - - - - - Net loss - - - - - (477,162 - - (1,918 - (479,080 - Balance, March 31, 2024 109,660 110 5,107,395 5,108 21,620,181 (17,516,661 - 143,331 124,082 4,376,151 Acquisition of Business 8,000 8 - - 199,992 - - 200,000 400,000 Stock-based compensation - - - - 27,510 - - - 27,510 Common stock issued for exercise of options - - 20,000 20 (20 - - - - - Preferred dividends - - - - - (84,468 - - - (84,468 - Foreign currency translation - - - - - - 15,778 - 15,778 Distribution to non-controlling interest - - - - - - - (3,600 - (3,600 - Net loss - - - - - (627,789 - - (1,254 - (629,043 - Balance, June 30, 2024 117,660 118 5,127,395 5,128 21,847,663 (18,228,918 - 159,109 319,228 4,102,328 Sale of preferred stock for cash 400 - - - 10,000 - - - 10,000 Cash received from exercise of options - - - - 12,960 - - - 12,960 Stock-based compensation - - - - 6,638 - - - 6,638 Preferred dividends - - - - - (87,720 - - - (87,720 - Foreign currency translation - - - - - - (53,502 - - (53,502 - Distribution to non-controlling interest - - - - - - - (7,800 - (7,800 - Net loss - - - - - (335,575 - - (8,043 - (343,618 - Balance, September 30, 2024 118,060 - 118 5,127,395 - 5,128 - 21,877,261 - (18,652,213 - - 105,607 - 303,385 - 3,639,286 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements