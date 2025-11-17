At its recent capital markets day, PCI Pal reiterated its growth strategy as it transforms from a secure payment solutions provider to a multi-product secure engagement platform. With the ambition to become a 'rule of 40' company in the medium term, the company outlined the steps it is taking to maintain annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of 18-20%. This includes a combination of winning new partners and enterprise customers, geographic expansion and expanding the product range to cover more of a customer's engagement with a contact centre, whether human or AI bot interaction. Profit growth is expected to come from revenue drop through and operational improvements such as self-service deployments and reduction in time to revenue for deployments.

