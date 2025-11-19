PCI Pal has launched its new secure integration with Epic healthcare software. Epic is the leading electronic healthcare record (EHR) software provider in the US, serving close to half of all hospitals. The integration will enable users of Epic software to take secure payments from within Epic applications, improving compliance and reducing friction. This is an important step in the company's plan to expand in the US, with the healthcare market offering significant potential for new business.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...