TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 110.51 GG00B90J5Z95 14 th November 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at14 th November 2025

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Aileen Organ +353 (0)1 542 2873

Date: 17 th November 2025