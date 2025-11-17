TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )
(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Net Asset Value per Share
FUND NAME
NAV
ISIN
NAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
110.51
GG00B90J5Z95
14 th November 2025
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at14 th November 2025
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited
Aileen Organ +353 (0)1 542 2873
Date: 17 th November 2025
© 2025 PR Newswire