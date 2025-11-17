Detection Technology Oyj: Detection Technology announces its new strategy

Detection Technology Plc company announcement 17 November 2025 at 18:00 (EET)

Detection Technology announces its new strategy

Detection Technology Plc has updated its strategy for 2026-2030. In line with the DT2030 strategy, the company aims to outgrow the global X-ray detector market by increasing added-value and focusing on the fastest-growing imaging applications. The company's mid-term financial targets remain unchanged.

The DT2030 strategy builds on the company's core strengths, and its implementation reinforces the company's position as a global leader in X-ray detector solutions. The company seeks new growth through smart, data-generating, and higher value-added solutions to provide its customers with exceptional usability and service experience.

The DT2030 strategic levers are:

Relentlessly improve current business and operations, and develop capabilities to strengthen profitability and competitiveness

Drive the TFT X-ray flat panel detector business across different application areas and new geographical markets

Commercialize more value-added integrated hardware-software solutions to a broader customer base

Seek new opportunities beyond the current business scope, including photon counting and software solutions

Being the most trusted partner that drives customer success through exceptional usability

Elevate performance culture that promotes development and efficiency

Detection Technology's financial targets:

Detection Technology aims to increase its sales by at least 10% per annum and to achieve an operating margin (EBITA) of 15% in the medium term. The company aims to distribute 30-60% of the Group's annual result to shareholders as dividends.

Detection Technology will host the Capital Markets Day on 18 November 2025 starting at 12:30 EET. At the event, the company's new DT2030 strategy will be introduced, along with its business, market developments, growth opportunities, and the technological and production capabilities that strengthen its competitiveness. The event program and registration details are available on the company's website.

Further information

Hannu Martola, President and CEO

+358 500 449 475, hannu.martola@deetee.com

Nordea is the company's Certified Advisor under the Nasdaq First North GM rules, +358 9 5300 6774

Detection Technology is a global provider of X-ray detector solutions and services for medical, security, and industrial applications. The company's solutions range from sensor components to optimized detector subsystems with ASICs, electronics, mechanics, software, and algorithms. It has sites in Finland, China, France, India, and the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol DETEC.

