Detection Technology Oyj: Detection Technology celebrates the official opening of its new India site

Detection Technology Plc press release 9 December 2025 at 13:00 (EET)

Detection Technology, a global leader in X-ray detector solutions, today marked an important step in its global growth journey with the formal inauguration of its new service and production facility in the greater Delhi, India. The opening ceremony was conducted by the Ambassador of Finland to India, Mr. Kimmo Lähdevirta, who joined company representatives and invited guests to commemorate the occasion.

The establishment of the India site strengthens the company's presence in one of the world's most dynamic markets. With this strategic investment, Detection Technology aims to bring operations closer to its customers, offering locally delivered service, shorter lead times, and more cost-effective solutions-while continuing to meet its stringent quality expectations.

"We see significant long-term potential in India, and this new facility enables us to support customers on the ground with the same dedication that guides our global operations," said Hannu Martola, President and CEO of Detection Technology.

"India is poised for major advancements in developing infrastructure-particularly in healthcare, movement of people and goods through airports, seaports, rail stations, and border points, and further in advances in manufacturing inspection. And we intend to play an active role through our competence in X-ray technologies in enabling these developments. Our comprehensive portfolio of modular detector building blocks is now also produced under the Made in India label, which is an important milestone for us."

Arve Lukander, President of EMEIA and Americas Business Units at Detection Technology, continued: "Shipments of Made in India products are set to begin immediately. During the initial operational phase, the site will concentrate on the end-assembly and final testing of high-quality detector boards designed for security X-ray imaging. Our roadmap includes a swift scale-up to incorporate the assembly of TFT flat panel detectors, allowing us to respond to the varied requirements of India's industrial and medical imaging sectors."

Lukander also highlighted the facility's advanced technical capabilities. "We have invested in top-notch equipment and built a team of skilled professionals who are committed to delivering excellence. In addition to production, we will host product demonstrations to help customers identify the most suitable detectors for their imaging applications."

Located in Cyberwalk Tech Park at the Greater Delhi area-a well-connected industrial hub-the new site offers excellent accessibility throughout India and abroad. The company's fully owned subsidiary in the country operates as DT Detection Technology India Private Ltd.

Further information

Hannu Martola, President and CEO

+358 500 449 475, hannu.martola@deetee.com

Detection Technology is a global provider of X-ray detector solutions and services for medical, security, and industrial applications. The company's solutions range from sensor components to optimized detector subsystems with ASICs, electronics, mechanics, software, and algorithms. It has sites in Finland, China, France, India, and the US. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the ticker symbol DETEC. www.deetee.com