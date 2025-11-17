Anzeige
Montag, 17.11.2025
Die KI-Comeback-Story des Jahres 2025
WKN: A2DS5F | ISIN: FR0013254851 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JD
Frankfurt
17.11.25 | 08:13
0,527 Euro
-1,86 % -0,010
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALBIOTIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALBIOTIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5550,68618:38
Dow Jones News
17.11.2025 18:15 Uhr
203 Leser
VALBIOTIS SA: Valbiotis announces a major strategic agreement in Asia

VALBIOTIS SA 
VALBIOTIS SA: Valbiotis announces a major strategic agreement in Asia 
17-Nov-2025 / 17:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Valbiotis announces a major strategic agreement in Asia 

Creation of a joint venture to commercialize 
 
as early as 2026  

 -- Creation of a joint venture between Valbiotis and Aika, a Chinese group with a recognized expertise in the 
  multichannel marketing of health and wellness products, and with existing infrastructure and resources, enabling a 
  rapid go-to-market as early as 2026. 
  
 
 -- This partnership is part of a long-term strategy to create significant value for the joint venture, 49% owned by 
  Valbiotis and 51% by Aika. 
  
 
 -- The joint venture will commercialize Valbiotis products in key Asian markets (China, Hong Kong/Macao, Vietnam, 
  Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan and Singapore) with possible expansion of the partnership into other Asian countries 
  (South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei, Laos and Cambodia) 
  
 
 -- The commercialization will start with the 3 products from the Valbiotis-Pro range: ValbiotisPRO® Cholesterol 
  (Lipidrive®), ValbiotisPRO® Metabolic Health (Totum.63), ValbiotisPRO® Cardio-circulation (Tensodrive®), and 
  subsequently TOTUM.448 (Steadrive®), currently in clinical development. 
  
 
La Rochelle, November 17, 2025 (5:40 pm CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA / PME eligible), a French 
laboratory specialized in the development and distribution of scientifically tested dietary supplements designed to 
support health at every stage of life, announces the signing of a major strategic agreement in Asia with the Chinese 
group Zhejiang Aika Asset Management Co., Ltd (Aika) represented by Xianhua Tao, CEO and Co-founder of Aika. This 
agreement establishes a joint venture for the exclusive commercialization of ValbiotisPRO® products as of 2026. 

A multichannel commercialization in two stages, with first revenues expected as early as 2026 
 
The joint venture will be exclusively responsible for the sale of Valbiotis products in China, Hong Kong/Macao, 
Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan and Singapore. Commercialization will take place in two stages, via two successive 
channels: 
 
 ? In the first phase, beginning in 2026, it will rely on a cross-border e-commerce (CBEC) model, with the direct sale 
  of products commercialized in France, first in China and Hong Kong/Macao, and later in the five other Asian markets 
  (Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan and Singapore). This business model will be developed and implemented thanks to 
  the Aika Group's team, expertise, and infrastructure in China, enabling a rapid and efficient launch of commercial 
  operations. 
  
 
CBEC, or cross-border e-commerce, is a model widely used in China and throughout Asia that involves the online buying 
and selling of goods between companies and/or consumers located in different countries. Transactions are carried out 
directly on dedicated sites. The main cross-border platforms in China are: Tmall Global, JD Worldwide, Kaola, Little 
Red Book (Xiaohongshu), and, in other Asian markets: Lazada, Shopee, Rakuten and Amazon. 

In China, the world's largest e-commerce market, CBEC plays a key role, particularly in accessing foreign products in 
the beauty, food, health and luxury sectors, and in meeting the growing demand for quality and authenticity. CBEC 
accounts for around 10% of the Chinese dietary supplement market, which is globally estimated at between 30 and 40 
billion euros (depending on the product categories classified as dietary supplements)[1]. 

CBEC benefits from a streamlined regulatory, customs and logistics framework, enabling rapid time-to-market with 
limited investment. In each of the territories concerned, the joint venture will oversee launch campaigns, influencer 
marketing and commercial development through local social media platforms. Initial revenues from the CBEC phase of this 
commercialization plan are expected as early as 2026. 

 ? In the second phase, a "General Trade" commercialization model will be deployed, relying on local distributors. 
  This second channel will be activated once the necessary regulatory approvals have been obtained in each of the 
  target markets (China, Hong Kong/Macao, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan and Singapore). As soon as it is 
  established, the joint venture will begin the registration process for Valbiotis products. 
The partnership may be expanded into other Asian markets: South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei, 
Laos and Cambodia. 

Organization and governance: A balanced, operational joint venture model 
 
The capital structure, operating procedures and governance of the joint venture will be based on the following 
principles: 

 ? Capital distribution, initial contributions and governance 
  
 
Valbiotis will hold 49% of the joint venture's share capital by contributing two licenses on its exclusive patents and 
trademarks within the territories covered by the agreement, corresponding to the four active ingredients Lipidrive? 
(Cholesterol), Totum.63 (Metabolic Health), Tensodrive? (Cardio-circulation) and Steadrive? (TOTUM.448, currently in 
clinical development). 
 
Aika will hold 51% of the share capital through a cash contribution, providing the joint venture with EUR3M in available 
cash at inception. The joint venture agreement also provides for an additional shareholder loan (without access to 
equity) of EUR2M from Chinese partner Aika. Furthermore, the joint venture may benefit from local working capital 
financing mechanisms to support the scale-up of its operations. 

The joint venture will be managed by Xianhua Tao in his capacity as CEO, with balanced governance rules providing 
Valbiotis with veto rights over major strategic and equity-related decisions, while ensuring that Xianhua Tao retains 
the operational flexibility necessary for business development. 
 
From an accounting standpoint, the joint venture shall be consolidated by Valbiotis using the equity method, in 
accordance with IFRS. 

 ? Operational model 
  
 
Based in Hangzhou (Zhejiang Province), China, the joint venture will be supplied exclusively by Valbiotis, which will 
sell its products to the joint venture at a markup. Valbiotis will also work alongside Aika to define and tailor the 
product portfolio to the specific characteristics of each market. 
 
The joint venture will leverage Aika's resources and experience in marketing European health and wellness products, 
both through CBEC channels and through conventional sales channels. In particular, it will benefit from Aika's 
marketing expertise, especially in local digital marketing, customer acquisition and loyalty programs, as well as from 
Aika's infrastructure and expertise in IT (digital platforms, app development, AI and data), backed by experienced 
teams already in place. 
 
All of these existing resources, combined with Valbiotis' own expertise and capabilities, will enable a rapid 
commercial launch, requiring limited upfront investment. 

"We are very proud of this first international agreement. It paves the way for the direct commercialization of 
Valbiotis products in Asian markets, alongside an established partner that provides us with a solid and secure 
development framework. Tao Xianhua is a successful entrepreneur, and the Aika Group has extensive experience in 
distributing health and wellness products across Asia. Their confidence in us is an honor and marks an exciting first 
step in our international strategy," says Sébastien Peltier, CEO and Co-founder of Valbiotis. 
 
"This project is the culmination of an open and constructive dialogue between our teams. We were won over by the 
uniqueness of Valbiotis products, which combine scientific value and botanical expertise, and address the growing 
preventive health needs in the Asian market. Over and above the upcoming launch of the joint venture, our commitment 
reflects a long-term vision of close collaboration," shares Tao Xianhua, CEO and Co-founder of Aika. 

Next event: Webcast with individual investors on Thursday, 20 November at 6 p.m. 
 
Click here to register. 

About Valbiotis 
 
Valbiotis is a French laboratory specializing in the creation and distribution of dietary supplements scientifically 
tested to maintain health at every stage of life. Through an innovative approach combining scientific excellence, plant 
expertise and a wealth of natural ingredients, Valbiotis offers a new generation of dietary supplements to support 
cardio-metabolic balance and well-being, and address everyday health issues such as sleep, fatigue, mood management, 
immunity and vitality. Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, France, Valbiotis has forged numerous 
partnerships with leading academic centers. 
 
Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI 
label. Valbiotis has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the 
European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company. 
 
For more information on Valbiotis®, please visit: www.valbiotis.com 

About Aika - Zhejiang Aika Asset Management Co., Ltd. 
 
Aika is a Chinese financial group based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, valued at over EUR750M during its last equity 
transaction 2017. Its activities include automotive financing and the commercialization of consumer goods (cosmetics,

© 2025 Dow Jones News
