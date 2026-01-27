DJ VALBIOTIS SA: 2025 Commercial roll-out underway, reflected in a strong ramp-up in revenues in Q4

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2025 Commercial roll-out underway, reflected in a strong ramp-up in revenues in Q4 2026 High visibility on accelerating growth in France Launch of international operations -- Execution in line with roadmap, with continued scaling of commercial model in France and first two international partnerships -- 2026: Commercial momentum set to intensify, with a very significant threshold effect on pharmacy penetration -- Confirmation of all financial ambitions for 2027 and 2030 La Rochelle, January 27, 2026 (5:40 pm CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA / PME eligible), a French laboratory specializing in the development and distribution of scientifically tested dietary supplements designed to support health at every stage of life, reviews its strategic progress and business indicators for the 2025 financial year and provides updates on its 2026 outlook. Sébastien Peltier, CEO and Co-Founder of Valbiotis, states: "One year after presenting our five-year roadmap, Valbiotis has demonstrated its ability to execute and to turn its ambitions into tangible results. In France, the strengthening of our product portfolio, the continued expansion of our footprint in pharmacies and the improvement of our operating indicators confirm the relevance of our model. Internationally, the signing of structuring partnerships in Asia and the Middle East marks a key milestone in our deployment. Building on the solid foundations laid in 2025, we are entering 2026 with strong commercial momentum that will support robust revenue growth, fully aligned with our medium- and long-term financial objectives." In January 2025, following the structuring of its organization and a successful transition into the commercialization phase, Valbiotis unveiled its roadmap through 2030. One year later, the progress achieved by the Company, both in France and internationally, enables it to reaffirm the entirety of this roadmap. Strategic progress in France, reflected in an acceleration of sales at year-end In France, first and foremost, the Company made progress across all the strategic priorities and development levers announced. Its product portfolio was strengthened in line with the planned timeline. Two new products in the ValbiotisPRO range, based on proprietary clinical studies, were launched in 2025: ValbiotisPRO Metabolic Health in February and Valbiotis PRO Cardio-circulation in June. Alongside ValbiotisPRO Cholesterol, the range now comprises three products, all available in pharmacies and on valbiotis.com. In addition, the ValbiotisPLUS range, targeting key peripheral factors in cardio-metabolic balance, now totals seven dietary supplements, all of which are available in pharmacies, as well as on the online store. Pharmacy distribution network expanded significantly. As of year-end 2025, Valbiotis directly supplied a network of 474 pharmacies (excluding wholesalers/distributors). The growing adoption of Valbiotis products is reflected in solid operating indicators: in 2025, in established pharmacies, the average time between two orders was less than 40 days, and the average order value reached EUR471 in the fourth quarter of 2025 (compared with EUR158 in 2024, an average increase of 198% per order). The restocking rate among customer pharmacies remained very high, at 65% over the past financial year. Ramp-up of e-commerce channel also confirmed. Over the past year, 3,082 new customers were acquired, bringing the total number of online customers to 4,030 at year-end 2025, an increase of 325% vs. 2024. These customers generated an average order value of EUR85.80, with a particularly strong repeat-purchase rate of 70%. Lastly, the Valbiotis brand continued to strengthen its reach over the course of the year. Its visibility and brand awareness within the health supplements space were boosted by targeted communications aimed at healthcare professionals (congresses and seminars), as well as high-impact digital campaigns on social media and through high-quality influencers. This growing recognition was also reflected in increased media exposure and in ValbiotisPLUS Serenity being awarded the Top Santé 2025 prize, which recognizes outstanding innovation. All of these achievements translated into an acceleration in business activity in the fourth quarter of 2025. Turnover for the period amounted to EUR400,000, nearly 2.3 times higher (+131%) than in the third quarter of 2025, and up 388% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. In the pharmacy segment alone, sales were up 118% quarter-over-quarter. For the full year, Valbiotis' turnover reached EUR905,000[1], with a balanced split between the e-commerce (48.3%) and B2B (51.7%) channels. International: Major strategic partnership in Asia and distribution agreement in the Middle East On the international front, the objective announced one year ago to secure initial partnerships materialized with two major signings in recent weeks. In Asia, the strategic agreement with partner Aika will enable Valbiotis products to be marketed via a joint venture in key markets (China, Hong Kong/Macao, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan and Singapore), with potential expansion into other countries. From an accounting standpoint, the joint venture will be consolidated at Valbiotis level using the equity method, in accordance with IFRS. As a reminder, Valbiotis will hold a 49% share of the joint venture's future profits. The partnership also includes the supply of the joint venture with the full product portfolio, representing an additional source of revenue for Valbiotis. In the Middle East, an exclusive distribution agreement with a minimum volume commitment was signed with Mena Nutrition, for marketing in Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Iraq. For these two partnerships, commercialization will not require any significant direct investment by Valbiotis. 2026: High visibility on accelerating growth in France and the launch of international operations After a 2025 financial year dedicated to building solid strategic foundations, all conditions are now in place for an acceleration in commercial activity in 2026. In France, turnover generated from pharmacies, the primary drivers of commercial take-off, will benefit from several growth accelerators. First, turnover from our established pharmacies alone will ramp up significantly, driven by the mechanical increase in average order value. Pharmacies that have been supplied for over 6 months show an average order value of over EUR1,000, twice that of the rest of the network. Pharmacy operations will also be supported by a full "range effect", with five new ValbiotisPLUS products available in pharmacies since October 2025. The simultaneous expansion of the pharmacy network will be accelerated by several levers, including a dedicated team of 17 Medical Promotion Officers (MPO) and, most importantly, a faster pace of new openings thanks to the traction generated by the existing base of pharmacies. The Company also has the added leverage of the pharmacy groups to strengthen its footprint. Agreements have been finalized in recent weeks with three new groups: Leadersanté, present throughout France with over 1,100 member pharmacies; CPC/Kare Santé, founded by pharmacists committed to a cooperative model; and the Evecial Group alliance, bringing together six regional groups. To date, Valbiotis has a total of 15 partnerships covering more than 1,500 pharmacies. These groups represent a key lever for Valbiotis to gain a foothold in the pharmacy sector by facilitating commercial access to member pharmacies and supporting product visibility through targeted marketing campaigns within the networks. This momentum is already evident at the start of the year: over the first two weeks of January 2026, turnover generated in pharmacies has already reached a level equivalent to that recorded over the entire first quarter of 2025. Online, momentum is expected to continue building, driven in particular by intensified communications and marketing initiatives, and the forthcoming roll-out of a new customer journey designed to maximize website conversion rates. Internationally, the first revenues are expected as early as 2026, with the launch of cross-border e-commerce (CBEC) commercialization in China and Hong Kong/Macao. In the Middle East, the start of commercialization is still expected by the end of 2026, following the receipt of regulatory approvals from health authorities in each country. At the same time, Valbiotis will continue discussions with other regional partners with a view to securing new international agreements. Against this backdrop, the Company expects strong revenue growth in the 2026 financial year. In the medium term, Valbiotis also reaffirms its financial ambitions based on two key milestones: turnover in excess of EUR25M and a positive EBITDA[2] in France in 2027; and, by 2030, turnover in excess of EUR100M with an EBITDA margin of between 25 and 30%. Shareholder Benefit 20% discount on ValbiotisPRO and ValbiotisPLUS products, granted by customer service (service-client@valbiotis.com) upon presentation of proof of ownership of at least 85 shares Terms and Conditions: Click here About Valbiotis Valbiotis is a French laboratory specializing in the creation and distribution of dietary supplements scientifically tested to maintain health at every stage of life. Through an innovative approach combining scientific excellence, plant expertise and a wealth of natural ingredients, Valbiotis offers a new generation of dietary supplements to support cardio-metabolic balance and well-being, and address everyday health issues such as sleep, fatigue, mood management, immunity and vitality. Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, France, Valbiotis has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is a PEA-SME eligible company. For more information on Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com Contacts Corporate Communication / Valbiotis Caroline Lamberti + 33 6 77 82 56 88 caroline.lamberti@valbiotis.com Financial communication / Seitosei.Actifin Marianne Py +33 6 85 52 76 93 marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com Press Relations / LJ Com by JIN Valentine MARTIN +33 6 32 29 43 82 v.martin@ljcom.net Name: Valbiotis ISIN Code: FR0013254851 Ticker Symbol: ALVAL EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valbiotis' objectives. Valbiotis considers that these projections are based on rational hypotheses and the information available to Valbiotis at the present time. However, in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections can be reconsidered based on changes in economic conditions and financial markets, as well as a certain number of risks and doubts, including those described in the Valbiotis Universal Registration Document, filed with the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on April 26, 2023, under number D.23-0347, as well as in its Amendment filed with the AMF on December 11, 2023, under number D.23-0347.A01. These documents are available on the Company's website (www.valbiotis.com). This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe to Valbiotis' shares or financial securities in any country. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Unaudited data [2] Definition of EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Depreciation. Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP point activité VF EN OK =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: VALBIOTIS SA 12F, Rue Paul Vatine 17180 Périgny France Phone: 0546286258 E-mail: contact@valbiotis.com Internet: www.valbiotis.com ISIN: FR0013254851 Euronext Ticker: ALVAL AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2266870 End of Announcement EQS News Service

