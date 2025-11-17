

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study from Australia found that older adults who listen to music regularly have a much lower risk of developing dementia. In fact, people who listened to music most days had a 39 percent lower chance of getting dementia compared to those who rarely or never listened.



The study is part of the ASPREE Longitudinal Study and followed more than 10,000 adults aged 70 and above for about 10 years. All participants were living independently and did not have dementia when the study began. They were asked how often they listened to music and whether they played any musical instruments.



About 7,000 people said they listened to music almost every day, and they had the biggest drop in dementia risk. These regular listeners were not only less likely to develop dementia but also 17 percent less likely to have mild cognitive problems. They also did better on memory and thinking tests, especially those involving remembering everyday events.



People who both listened to music and played an instrument also showed benefits, with a 33 percent lower risk of dementia and a 22 percent lower risk of other cognitive issues.



However, experts say the study doesn't prove that music directly prevents dementia, it only shows a strong link. Other scientists note that music activates areas of the brain involved in movement, senses, emotions, and imagination.



