Balfour Beatty has been recognized with five Eagle Awards from Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) for construction excellence across Florida. The honors, presented by three regional ABC chapters, celebrate the company's project teams and their commitment to delivering complex, high-profile projects across diverse market sectors with a relentless focus on safety, quality and innovation.

The ABC Central Florida Chapter awarded Balfour Beatty with three separate Eagle Awards for its work on hospitality projects, including Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom in Orlando and Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe in Orlando. The third award recognizes the team's construction of a public/civic project on behalf of the City of Kissimmee which delivered essential additions to its City Hall facility. Each project reflects Balfour Beatty's capabilities in delivering projects that enhance tourism in Central Florida as well as provide vital infrastructure for local civic operations.

The ABC First Coast Chapter recognized the company's involvement in constructing Jacksonville Transportation Authority's (JTA) Bay Street Innovation project as part of its Ultimate Urban Circulator (U2C) program. The program is a first-of-its-kind transportation initiative that includes the Autonomous Innovation Center and the Bay Street Innovation Corridor which supports autonomous vehicle service in Downtown Jacksonville. The project exemplifies the Balfour Beatty's expertise in delivering autonomous transportation infrastructure that supports future-ready cities.

Lastly, the ABC East Coast Chapter honored Balfour Beatty with an Eagle Award for its delivery of the multifamily project, 2000 Biscayne, a luxury high-rise residential tower that redefines urban living in Miami's Edgewater neighborhood.

"These awards are a testament to our project teams' dedication to operational excellence, attention to detail and commitment to our Zero Harm safety culture," said John Harris, Balfour Beatty executive vice president in Florida. "We are proud to be recognized by ABC and grateful to our clients and partners who trust us to bring their visions to life."

Balfour Beatty is an industry leading provider of construction services that delivers transformative projects across an array of market sectors to support communities and shape the future of infrastructure throughout the Sunshine State. To learn more please visit balfourbeattyus.com.

About Balfour Beatty US

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company performs heavy civil, rail and a broad variety of vertical construction in select local geographies. The company is held by Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), who is a global leader in international infrastructure with interests in Hong Kong, UK and US. Balfour Beatty US is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251117339650/en/

Contacts:

Balfour Beatty Media Contact:

Ashley Melesse

+1 (214)?451-1706

amelesse@balfourbeattyus.com