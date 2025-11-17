The premium mobility provider SIXT is entering five new markets Mexico, Chile, the Cayman Islands, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.

With this expansion, SIXT now offers its car rental services in 26 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Customers benefit from a larger branch network, a broader choice of vehicles, and seamless integration into the global SIXT mobility platform.

SIXT, one of the world's leading premium mobility providers, is accelerating its international growth with an extensive franchise expansion across Latin America and the Caribbean. Within just five months, SIXT has launched new operations in five countries Mexico, Chile, the Cayman Islands, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.

This growth expands the company's footprint to 26 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, underlining SIXT's ambition to bring its premium mobility offering to one of the most dynamic travel regions worldwide. In Mexico, SIXT strengthens its presence at key international airports such as Cancún, Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey, and in Chile at airports such as Santiago de Chile, Antofagasta, and Punta Arenas, ensuring high visibility in two of the region's most important tourism and business travel hubs.

For customers, the expansion translates into a significant increase in available rental locations and greater access to high-end car rental services in the region. Travelers will benefit from a wider range of vehicles including premium models as well as digital booking options, and seamless integration into the global SIXT mobility platform, ensuring a consistent and high-quality travel experience.

Rüdiger Proske, Senior Vice President International Franchise Leisure Business at SIXT: "Latin America and the Caribbean are highly dynamic growth markets for SIXT. Entering five markets in just half a year underlines the strength of our franchise strategy and the global appeal of the SIXT brand. With strong inbound tourism, increasing air connectivity, and growing regional economies, this is the right time to expand our network here."

New and expanded SIXT markets at a glance:

In Mexico , SIXT started with a new franchise partner in August, strengthening its presence in one of the largest tourism and business travel markets in the Americas, which welcomed more than 45 million international visitors in 2024. From ancient heritage sites and vibrant cities to world-famous beach destinations, Mexico offers one of the most diverse travel landscapes in the region. The SIXT offering includes locations at all major airports, including Cancún, Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey the country's most important inbound hubs for international and domestic travelers. Customers can look forward to premium models such as Lexus and Jeep to meet growing demand for comfort and style across both leisure and corporate segments.

, SIXT started with a new franchise partner in August, strengthening its presence in one of the largest tourism and business travel markets in the Americas, which welcomed more than 45 million international visitors in 2024. From ancient heritage sites and vibrant cities to world-famous beach destinations, Mexico offers one of the most diverse travel landscapes in the region. The SIXT offering includes locations at all major airports, including Cancún, Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey the country's most important inbound hubs for international and domestic travelers. Customers can look forward to premium models such as Lexus and Jeep to meet growing demand for comfort and style across both leisure and corporate segments. In Chile , SIXT will expand under a new franchise partnership starting in November, offering nationwide coverage from North to South with more than 30 rental offices strategically located at major airports and cities. International arrivals grew by over 40% in 2024, reaching around 5.2 million foreign visitors. With key airport locations such as Santiago de Chile, Antofagasta, and Punta Arenas, SIXT ensures optimal connectivity for international and domestic travelers alike. Stretching from the Atacama Desert to Patagonia, Chile's spectacular geography makes it a dream destination for exploration by car, fueling strong demand for flexible mobility options among both corporate and leisure travelers.

, SIXT will expand under a new franchise partnership starting in November, offering nationwide coverage from North to South with more than 30 rental offices strategically located at major airports and cities. International arrivals grew by over 40% in 2024, reaching around 5.2 million foreign visitors. With key airport locations such as Santiago de Chile, Antofagasta, and Punta Arenas, SIXT ensures optimal connectivity for international and domestic travelers alike. Stretching from the Atacama Desert to Patagonia, Chile's spectacular geography makes it a dream destination for exploration by car, fueling strong demand for flexible mobility options among both corporate and leisure travelers. The Cayman Islands mark a milestone for SIXT as the company enters this market in November for the first time, tapping into a premium Caribbean destination that welcomed almost 450,000 stay-over visitors in 2024. Known for its pristine beaches, luxury resorts, and crystal-clear waters, the archipelago is synonymous with high-end travel experiences. The new SIXT location will be conveniently located in the car rental center directly in front of Owen Roberts International Airport, offering seamless access and premium service for travelers arriving on the island.

mark a milestone for SIXT as the company enters this market in November for the first time, tapping into a premium Caribbean destination that welcomed almost 450,000 stay-over visitors in 2024. Known for its pristine beaches, luxury resorts, and crystal-clear waters, the archipelago is synonymous with high-end travel experiences. The new SIXT location will be conveniently located in the car rental center directly in front of Owen Roberts International Airport, offering seamless access and premium service for travelers arriving on the island. El Salvador became another fresh addition to the SIXT network in November, offering customers access to one of Central America's fastest-growing travel markets, with international tourist arrivals rising by more than 80% since 2019. From world-class surf spots and volcano hikes to coffee routes, the country's mix of adventure and authenticity is drawing more international visitors every year with increasing demand for modern, reliable mobility services.

became another fresh addition to the SIXT network in November, offering customers access to one of Central America's fastest-growing travel markets, with international tourist arrivals rising by more than 80% since 2019. From world-class surf spots and volcano hikes to coffee routes, the country's mix of adventure and authenticity is drawing more international visitors every year with increasing demand for modern, reliable mobility services. Nicaragua will join the SIXT network with a new partner in December. The country not only saw its tourism sector grow strongly in 2024, with production linked to tourism increasing by 14.6%, but also attracts travelers with its rich cultural heritage and spectacular natural scenery, offering adventure activities and authentic experiences. SIXT operations will launch at Managua's Augusto C. Sandino International Airport, with plans already underway to expand to additional key cities in the near future.

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked, among others, through the SIXT App, which also contains the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company offers its customers experiences that inspire and exceed their expectations through a lived culture of innovation, a consistent premium offering in terms of fleet and service, and an attractive price-performance ratio. The Group achieved consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 335.2 million in 2024 and a significant increase in consolidated revenue to reach for the first time EUR 4.00 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

