Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) ("ReGen III" or the "Company"), a leading clean technology company specializing in the upcycling of used motor oil ("UMO") into high-value Group III base oils, is pleased to announce it has received settlement and exchange agreements (the "Sub-Agreements") in the amount of $3.975 million relating to its Convertible Debenture Exchange (the "CD Exchange") announced on November 6, 2025 (Note: Any defined terms used herein have the meanings given to them in the November 6, 2025 news release).

Tony Weatherill, CEO and President of ReGen III, stated, "We have now received Sub-Agreements from over 97% of debenture holders. The nearly 100% agreement to participate in the CD Exchange demonstrates confidence in our strategic direction. With our financial position strengthened, we look forward to accelerating our plans to commercialize sustainable, re-refined Group III base oils."

The Company has made application to the TSX Venture Exchange and expects to close the CD Exchange immediately following the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The New Debentures and New Warrants have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any State securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, to a U.S. Person except pursuant to an effective registration statement under the U.S. Securities Act (or pursuant to an available exemption from or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act) and in accordance with applicable State securities laws. The Issuer currently has no present intention to and is not obligated to register the New Debentures and New Warrants, and, as a result, this U.S. hold period may be indefinite subject to resale in accordance with Regulation S or other available exemption.

About ReGen III

ReGen III Corp. is driving a new era in high performance, sustainable lubricants. Harnessing its patented ReGen technology, the Company is commercializing an advanced process to transform used motor oil ("UMO") into premium Group II and III base oils. These high-quality base oils are essential to high performance engines, turbines, and industrial applications-and ReGen III's process is designed to deliver up to 82% lower CO2e emissions than virgin crude derived oils combusted at end of life. By turning waste into high-value products, ReGen III is leading the movement toward circular, domestically produced Group III base oils.

With FEL2 and value engineering complete for its proposed 5,600 bpd flagship facility in Texas City, Texas-and backed by worldclass engineering, construction, and vendor partners-the Company is strategically positioned to meet rising demand for higher-quality, circular base oils. In addition to Texas City, the Company is evaluating opportunities to deploy its patented technology across other strategic markets.

With the vision of becoming the world's largest producer of sustainable, re-refined Group III base oils, ReGen III aims to set a new standard for performance and responsibility in the global lubricants market.

For more information on ReGen III or to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit www.regeniii.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Without limiting the foregoing, such forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Company's business plans, expectations, capital costs and objectives. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or the Company management's good faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In particular, the CD Exchange remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, for which the Issuer expects certain discretionary waivers to be required. In the event that such waivers are not obtained, or the TSX Venture Exchange otherwise requires variations to the terms of the CD Exchange, some if not all of the holders of the Old Debentures may withdraw their participation in the CD Exchange. For additional information with respect to other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information made in this news release, see the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements and other documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities commissions and the discussion of risk factors set out therein. Such documents are available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile and on the Company's website, www.ReGenIII.com. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects the Company's expectations as at the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274903

SOURCE: ReGen III Corp.