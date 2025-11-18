

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.



The greenback climbed to 4-day highs of 1.1581 against the euro and 0.7965 against the franc.



The greenback advanced to near 2-week highs of 0.6482 against the aussie and 1.4056 against the loonie.



The greenback rose to a 9-1/2-month high of 155.37 against the yen.



The greenback edged up to 0.5648 against the kiwi.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 1.12 against the euro, 0.89 against the franc, 0.62 against the aussie, 1.42 against the loonie, 157.00 against the yen and 0.55 against the kiwi.



