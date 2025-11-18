

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Hydro One Networks Inc. announced that it has submitted an application to the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) to build a new double-circuit 230-kilovolt transmission line connecting Abitibi Consolidated Junction in Thorold to the Crowland Transformer Station (TS) in Welland, within an existing Hydro One transmission corridor. The project also includes the expansion of Crowland Transformer Station.



Representing an investment of approximately C$311 million, the initiative is scheduled for completion by 2029 and is designed to strengthen capacity, reliability, and security of the regional electricity grid.



In line with Hydro One's First Nation 50-50 Equity Partnership Model, proximate First Nations will have the opportunity to acquire a 50% equity stake in the transmission line portion of the project.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News