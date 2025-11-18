Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - 37 Capital Inc. (CSE: JJJ) ("37 Capital" or the "Company"). Further to the Company's new releases dated September 26, 2025 and October 17, 2025, the Company has closed the second tranche of the equity financing for total gross proceeds of $62,500 and issued 500,000 units at the price of $0.125 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of three (3) years. If, anytime after six months from the issuance date, in the event that the Company's shares trade on the CSE at $0.35 per share or above for a period of 10 consecutive trading days a, a forced exercise provision will come into effect for the warrants issued in connection with this financing.

The funds raised from the financing will be used towards general working capital.

All securities that have been issued in connection with the above closing are subject to a four-month and a day hold period expiring on March 18, 2026.

An Insider of the Company acquired 320,000 units from the financing. The issuance of units to the Insider is considered a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101. 37 Capital is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101.

