CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing"), announced against the backdrop of Dubai Air Show 2025 the execution of lease agreements for four Airbus A320neo aircraft with a new airline customer in the EMEA region, Estonia-based leisure carrier Marabu Airlines ("Marabu").

The 180 seat-configured A320neos on lease from CDB Aviation will support Marabu Airlines' growth strategy and expanding route network.

Headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, Marabu is a key player in the German leisure market, operating from several bases within the country, including Hamburg, Leipzig, and Nuremberg. Marabu offers passengers an attractive selection of flights to popular seasonal and leisure destinations across Europe, North Africa, and the Mediterranean.

"We're delighted to support Marabu's fleet expansion with these modern, fuel-efficient A320neos, which will help the airline meet rising travel demand and strengthen its operations for the long term," commented Jie Chen, CDB Aviation's Chief Executive Officer. "The 180 seat-configured A320neos on lease from CDB Aviation will support the airline's growth strategy and expanding route network."

"With these additional A320neos from CDB Aviation, Marabu Airlines' fleet will grow to 12 aircraft, strengthening our capacity and flexibility as we expand our network. The new aircraft enhance our operational efficiency and help us maintain a consistently high travel experience across our routes. They also support our long-term plan to offer a reliable, comfortable journey for our guests. We value CDB Aviation's support and shared commitment to building a solid foundation for our future growth," said Axel Schefe, Chief Executive Officer of Marabu Airlines.

About Marabu Airlines

Marabu Airlines is a young and dynamic Estonian leisure carrier founded in 2022 and based in Tallinn. Since launching operations in April 2023, the airline has already flown more than two million passengers from Germany to some of the most attractive destinations around the Mediterranean. In 2025, the airline operates a modern fleet of eight Airbus A320neo aircraft, each equipped with the latest technology and configured with 180 seats across two classes Economy and Business. With its strong digital mindset and agile approach, Marabu combines innovation, efficiency and genuine customer care to create an enjoyable travel experience. www.flymarabu.com

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing") a 40-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is one of the world's largest development finance institutions. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

