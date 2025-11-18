

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 1-month low of 0.9104 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9128.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the aussie slipped to near 2-week lows of 0.6477 and 1.7898 from Monday's closing quotes of 0.6494 and 1.7850, respectively.



Against the yen and the NZ dollar, the aussie slid to 4-day lows of 100.50 and 1.1462 from yesterday's closing quotes of 100.83 and 1.1479, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.90 against the loonie, 0.63 against the greenback, 1.81 against the euro, 98.00 against the yen and 1.13 against the kiwi.



