

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 5-day low of 0.5639 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.5658.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi slid to 4-day lows of 87.35 and 2.0563 from Monday's closing quotes of 87.84 and 2.0489, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.55 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen and 2.06 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News